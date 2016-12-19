2016: The arc of a year

The final episode of From Zero, my RNZ podcast series about New Zealanders and drugs, opens in New York City and concludes back home with the question: why can't we have the conversation we need to have about drug policy?
I've tried to give each of the seven episodes its own arc and I guess this last one mirrors the arc of my own personal year. Going to New York in April to cover the United Nations was a career highlight and it's fitting that I've been able to make good use of work I did there in tying up my final gig for 2016. The From Zero episode page includes video I shot in NYC and the video of Tuari Potiki's speech to the General Assembly, which still chokes me up when I watch it.
It's actually been a pretty good year. It's a fact of the kind of work I do that there are weeks and months where you're not sure how the mortgage will be paid, but when the work's been there it's largely been meaningful. I went from tweeting sceptically about the "meth contamination" panic to writing this story for Matters of Substance about what the hell went wrong there. I interviewed Dr Ben Goldacre, first in this epic for the website, then onstage in Auckland. I wrote the opening chapter for a book about what's happening with journalism in New Zealand. Public Address won a Canon Media Award. I got to wear an artist lanyard at Splore again. Toi Iti and I continued to explore what making a bicutural TV show means, and often as not found the answer in our personal chemistry.
An idea I had last year for a new iteration of the conscious-party concept that began with the Great Blend blossomed this year with a series of Orcon IRL events at Golden Dawn that seemed to be the right thing at the right time. It was a treat to work with Esther Macintyre, Leonie Haden and Charlotte Ryan as co-hosts, and with Matthew Crawley and Hugh Sundae on the production side. And I remain indebted to Quentin Reade at Orcon, who has been finding the budget to help me do interesting things for a long time now.
But the latter part of the year has really been all about From Zero. I'm deeply grateful to Tim Watkin for reading my prop, taking the punt and commissioning me to make the series. I continue to marvel at the editorial freedom I was offered in doing so. And I can barely express have much I've enjoyed working with Justin Gregory, the series' patient, creative and thoughtful executive producer.
The early work on From Zero took me out of my comfort zone a couple of times. The first was visiting Liz and Dennis Makalio in Cannons Creek, the place where they live and I'd never been before. And the second was the privilege of visiting Helen Kelly and conducting what would be her final interview. On both occasions, I was accompanied by Rebekah Parsons-King, RNZ's tireless video creator. People like Bex are the unsung heroes of evolving media organisations.
It's been a relatively quiet year for Public Address itself, in part because I've been waiting on the launch of Press Patron, Alex Clark's shared payments platform for blogs and independent websites. It would have been operating now if Alex hadn't been messed around on payment processing by one of the big banks, but it will launch early next year.
I'll invite those of you wonderful souls who already contribute to Public Address to move over to Press Patron, which will give you the tools to support other local websites too. I'm looking at 2017 – which will see Public Address turn 15 years old – as a refresh year. Ironically, I was so busy working in September that the 25th anniversary of the whole damn project – beginning with Hard News the 95bFM radio bulletin – just sort of slipped past.
To say that this year brought some disturbing trends is putting it mildly. Bigots have been emboldened, truth has been devalued and in some way that's not immediately transparent, the discourse has been polluted. I argued last week with an ostensibly left-wing person who had posted actual neo-Nazi material on Facebook. I wondered if Putin had won here, too.
But what can you do other than keep on working? NZ On Air has granted Media Take another 20 weeks on air for 2017. It might be our last season – but I thought that this year, too. There has been interest in a book based on From Zero, which is something I'd love to do if it's financially practicable. I have an idea to take Orcon IRL to the next level. There are a couple of other things that aren't quite ready for talking about.
Most of all, I want to help my two autistic sons further into the world. They're talented – one makes videos and the other writes with style and auhority about video games – but they face challenges in even getting to try and do things most of us take for granted. New Zealand has become a harder place for people with disability. In this, as in all things, I'll have the love and support of Fiona. At my 40th birthday party, I burst into tears when she stood up and talked about our "23 year conversation". It's 37 years now, and we're still talking.
So anyway, thanks for reading this far, thanks for reading all year and thanks for any other way you might have supported the things I do. This won't be the last post for the year – there's a music post and a few other bits and pieces, and of course there's the announcement of the Public Address Word of the Year on Morning Report tomorrow. But I'm definitely winding down for what I think will be a well-earned rest. Cheers, everyone.
–––
If you missed some or all of From Zero, no worries. All seven episodes will remain online for your summer listening pleasure. Look out also for some blog posts based on research and interviews conducted in the course of making the series.
Russell Brown,
Ironically, I wrote this having only recently recovered the power of speech. The hideous throat infection doing the sounds left me literally speechless for most of last week. And I confess, the inability to converse may have led me to type more grumpily than usual on the internet.
I’d fortunately voiced the final episode of From Zero before the throat bug struck. But it did put paid to the plan to add in the Green Party’s late-breaking new drug policy. I had interviewed Julie Anne Genter, but there was no way of getting it into the episode without voicing some lines of script to set it in context – a thing I was completely unable to do.
linger, in reply to
Aptly put.
Geoff Lealand,
You have had a very year, Russell, and I expect even more from you in 2017. I see that MediaTake is in repeats on Maori Television and it will be good to see it back next year.
Kind of happy that my contribution to the rather good 2016 Trees at the Meteor (its motto 'Compassion Not Consumption') has a Highly Commended award.. It was constructed from cardboard and 35mm film trailers.
Geoff Lealand,
A photo
Bruce Wurr,
Thanks for everything this year Russell and to all the other contributors too.
Merry xmas to all.
Joe Wylie, in reply to
Like.
Sacha,
Misread that at first as the 'arse' of a year. :)
Onwards and upwards.
Ian Dalziel,
Tomorrow??
We voted already?
I must have nodded off and missed a step…
Sacha, in reply to
Vote now. Couple of hours left: http://publicaddress.net/hardnews/public-address-word-of-the-year-2016-now/
Zach Bagnall,
Thoroughly enjoyed From Zero. I hope it gets a good airing and finds the ear of policy makers one way or another.
Rachel Renner,
Thank you Russell. I have really enjoyed From Zero, your music posts and many other articles on Public Address this year. You keep me in touch with a pulse I am interested in.
'A conversation' is a very beautiful way to frame a relationship. Thanks for bringing heart into journalism.
mark taslov, in reply to
That was fitting end to the series, an apodictic argument for change Russell. Seconding Zach’s thoughts above. If they’re even up to the task, the polies need to get their heads around this pronto. Congratulations!
Russell Brown,
Thanks guys :-)
Martin Brown,
Why are "we" spending perfectly good public money measuring drug traces in wastewater in Auckland and Christchurch for 7 days every month for 12 months? That's just crazy. Isn't it? In 2017 and all...
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
What Pee problem?
Anyway it'll only register those who use toilets,
there's lotsa empty sections round Chchch...
steven crawford, in reply to
It’s called engaging in science, for pleasure. People who engage in science for pleasure are gifted with a trait that might save civilisation from collapse. Sifting through gray water and shit - searching for empirical facts isn’t crazy, it’s an enthusiasm.
I love Public Address System:-)
Russell Brown, in reply to
I'm okay with it – in principle, it's public health data. Although they seem be doing it wrong by testing for a relatively limited number of chemicals.
And I gather a more consumer-oriented early-warning system missed out on funding, which is a bit of a shame.
Jon Briggs,
I have really been enjoying From Zero Russell, thanks!
steven crawford, in reply to
It's not just the lack of public funding that annoys me about that.
David Hood,
Apropos of From Zero, From West Virginia :
http://www.wvgazettemail.com/news-health/20161217/drug-firms-poured-780m-painkillers-into-wv-amid-rise-of-overdoses
Sacha, in reply to
to be able to compare it with similar monitoring results overseas, I heard. Piggy-back off their work, effectively.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
To be fair there is a pretty wide continuum of scientists,
from those who do science to get rich - really there are some of those - they usually end up as managers or science advisors -
all the way to those who do science with the sole intention of saving the human race.
Most of the tribe I belong to called scientists fall somewhere in the middle, yeah we do science because it's fun, because we want to know "WHY?" and nobody can tell us so we have to figure it out ourselves
But we also want some money - to pay for nice food
And we also think eventually science improves the human condition - sometimes slowly most times incrementally and almost always in a way nobody can predict.
So asking why are "We wasting money on X or Y piece of research?" kind of utterly misses the point about science.
For all we know those data from those measurements may unlock the key to emmisions-free dairying or hangover-free beer or anything. It probably won't, but even if it doesn't the data will add incrementally to human knowledge and may tell us something we didn't expect about drug use. Something we couldn't have guessed would be in the data.
I know that's a leap of trust for taxpayers, myself included. But all the studies have shown the same thing - taxpayers who trust the tribe of scientists get rewarded.
Rich of Observationz,
Quite an interesting paper here.
One finding which might arise from such measurement is that the true level of drug use is higher than that estimated from surveys, and consequently the incidence of problematic use is lower than estimated.
andin,
good informative measured series thanks. And in a year when most things went tits up metaphorically speaking... mainly the old white males of the species.
All I thought was... about bloody time.
I just hope Trump et al become a laughing stock and do no lasting damage
Rob S, in reply to
Me too brother, me too.
What will be his first fuck up/scandal, other than his election?
