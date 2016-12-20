Public Address founder "refutes" Word of the Year reports

Public Address founder Russell Brown today angrily denied that "post-truth" was the runaway winner of the site's annual Word of the Year poll.
When it was pointed out to Brown that he had in fact personally announced "post-truth" as the winner in an appearance with Guyon Espiner on RNZ National's Morning Report show only an hour beforehand, he responded:
"Exactly. That's what you'd expect from the lamestream media. When are we going to see some real journalism?"
Brown further denied that "Brexit" and "fake news" had taken second and third place respectively in the reader poll.
"I refute that," Brown said. "I refute that entirely. You don't even know how hard I'm refuting that. Really hard."
The 2016 result is the first in the history of the poll to show no New Zealand-derived word in the Top 10, a fact Brown characterised as evidence that the vote was "probably rigged". The closest local word was "skux", which missed out on the Top 10 by a mere two votes.
Brown described Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi, who has yet to comment on the result, as a "sore loser".
The Public Address Word of the Year 2016
1. Post-truth
2. Brexit
3. Fake news
4. Trumpocalypse
5. #BlackLivesMatter
6. 2016
7. Boaty McBoatface
8. Cockwomble
9. Bigly
10. RIP
WINNERS
"Winners," Brown said. "We like winners."
First to propose the Word of the Year is Deborah Russell, who receives:
A $100 voucher from La Boca Loca (can be used online)
The brilliant tea towel of her choice from Plum Jam Designs.
A Chromecast from Orcon.
First to propose words 2-5: Doug Hood, Felix Geiringer, Kathryn B and Donna Kebabette win an awesome teatowel of their choice from Plum Jam Designs.
The first person drawn at random from the voters is Tim Miller, who receives:
A shit-hot Focus vape from The Hemp Store, value $199
A Chromecast from Orcon.
The second person drawn at random is Brent O'Meagher, who receives:
A Trump hair chopping board (value $80)
A racy "things to say during sex" pillowcase ($10)
A pair of amusing Kimye socks ($20)
All courtesy Sensitive Boyfriend.
And a Chromecast from Orcon.
Also: Pilsner Urquell kindly chipped in some delicious Czech beer, but the nanny state says we can't give away alcohol as a prize, so that will go to Hadyn Green for his sterling work in making the voting forms for another year.
Aaaand ... Plum Jam!
Bart Janssen,
You said cockwomble <snort>
Bart Janssen,

You said cockwomble <snort>
Russell Brown,
I totally did!
I totally did!
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
nzlemming,
Email Twitter
Heheh
Waikanae • Since Nov 2006 • 2691 posts Report
Northshoreguynz,
Email Twitter
Is a hyphenated word, one word or two?
New Zealand • Since Aug 2014 • 9 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Hey at least Taika can take heart from having written and/or directed that Moana movie. Read it in the newspaper, must be truthy.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19081 posts Report
Lew Stoddart,
Email Web Twitter
This was rigged, man. Bigly rigged.
Wellington, NZ • Since Aug 2010 • 108 posts Report
Hebe, in reply to
Got to be hyphenated.
Christchurch • Since May 2011 • 2867 posts Report
Martin Brown,

Good
Email Twitter
Good
Auckland • Since Mar 2013 • 112 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
I'd like to start a movement to make next year's word of the year muffnut as both a new food (cross between a doughnut and a muffin) and a gender neutral insult.
eg. Russell is such a muffnut
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4169 posts Report
Deborah,
Email Web Twitter
Yay! I'm delighted to be a winner. Thanks, Russell.
Also, I'm totally taking this as an omen for 2017.
Manawatu City • Since Nov 2006 • 1438 posts Report
Rosemary McDonald,
This must be the post-truth truth post.
Waikato, or on the road • Since Apr 2014 • 1203 posts Report
TracyMac,
Web
If I never see NounMcNounface again, I will be exceedingly happy.
I'm glad to have made my contribution to the winner, and I'm sad that one of my alternate choices, "skux", didn't quite make it.
Canberra, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 646 posts Report
Doug Hood,
hopefully next year's will be the Nats "winter of discontent"
Kingsland • Since Oct 2009 • 17 posts Report
Lilith __,
fascinating result!
Dunedin • Since Jul 2010 • 3873 posts Report
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
I've been reading some newspapers from earlier in the year. Did we have Mossack Fonseca/Panama Papers/foreign trust in the original list? Popular NZ-related words for several months. A great deal of post-truth involved too.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 2939 posts Report
Ross Mason,
This has to be bullshit.
Upper Hutt • Since Jun 2007 • 1575 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
after all, your refutation is on the line....
I thought Guyon Espiner was in a strange mood today...
like his heart really wasn't in it, he was all prickly and dismissive or combative - maybe a break will do him good...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7068 posts Report
andin,
post-eh? but then I struggled with post-modern.
But I wish we could be post-fuckwittery.
maybe its because being first past the post
is so important nowadays.
Post-day isnt that night?
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1564 posts Report
Tim Gray,
A tremendous result for a tremendous bunch of people.
Tokyo • Since Dec 2016 • 2 posts Report
JessicaRose,
cockwomble is a very good word.
Auckland • Since Sep 2011 • 48 posts Report
EE,
Well done to all the winners, but I've just noticed that the "publicaddress.net" domain name is registered to a Mr Russelski Brownovich in Skopje, Macedonia. When he asked you for your postal address and credit card details...Well...
Auckland • Since Aug 2014 • 12 posts Report
BenWilson,
Email Twitter
I respect the truth. Some of my best friends tell the truth. No one has more respect for the truth than me. I love the truth. Sometimes twice in a night. All the truth.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10211 posts Report
Ross Mason,
I know truths. I have the best truths.
Upper Hutt • Since Jun 2007 • 1575 posts Report
FletcherB, in reply to
The clue is in the (singular) name… post-truth is not a hyphenated words is it?
West Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 851 posts Report
nzlemming,
Email Twitter
I won the popular vote by a landslide, if you wipe out all the muffnuts (thanks Bart) who voted illegally.
Waikanae • Since Nov 2006 • 2691 posts Report