Budget 2018: The final tick

When Grant Robertson stands up to deliver his first Budget today, he will already have won a battle that's gone largely unremarked: the battle for his image as a credible Minister of Finance.
That might seem a low bar to meet. But when Robertson was appointed as Labour's Finance spokesperson in 2014, having lost a leadership contest to Andrew Little and then sworn off any future leadership ambitions, his qualifications for the role were a matter of debate. That was still the case going into last year's general election, when Steven Joyce loudly alleged an elementary $11 billion oversight that, had Joyce's claims been borne out, would have marked Robertson as an absolute buffoon.
But while Joyce may have been able to generate a short-term sense of uncertainty with all the shouting, his "fiscal hole" gambit had the effect of foreclosing the debate on Robertson's ability. It invited a chorus of denials from data nerds and economists that depleted the credibility not of the accused, but the accuser.
On the other hand, Joyce's fallback position: the considerably less dramatic assertion that Labour had left itself relatively little room to move in its first Budgets, was actually true. And the challenge of that fairly tight fiscal margin has been accentuated by the need to meet the demands of its coalition and support partners.
So Robertson will be bound to disappoint some of his own voters. Indeed, he has already disappointed them by repeatedly confirming his determination to adhere to the Budget Responsibility Rules Labour set itself going into last year's election. Doing so will be seen in other quarters as the last remaining tick for his credibility. He gives himself more room to move in 2020 by staying resolutely in his lane in 2018.
There's a well-worn template, established in the Clark years, for the run-up to a Budget: two months of Budget-related announcements leading up to the re-announcement of all of them on Budget day. Labour hasn't really done that – in part because it had already committed to a lot of big (and in some cases costly) policy initiatives in its first three months, and in part because it still seems to be working out its comms game.
Ironically, it's one announcement it hasn't made in advance that has become a clusterfuck. That being the ostensibly fairly straightforward information on how the $38 million in new spending for public broadcasting services will be divided between RNZ and NZ On Air. Clare Curran's games with RNZ have irretrievably politicised that decision, which is, to put it mildly, unfortunate for a Labour government. In recent days we've heard that it might only be $25 million, or that TVNZ could be a late beneficiary of the public broadcasting policy. Someone, somewhere will be howling by 3pm.
Still, after nine years of looking at the Budget line for public broadcasting services and seeing a whole lot of nothing happening, it certainly adds a bit of excitement.
If you watch Parliamentary TV on Freeview 31 you will also get NZ Sign Language interpretation - a significant first.
Incidentally, yesterday some of us were in Parliament to observe the first reading of the Election Access Fund Bill which was introduced by Chloe Swarbrick but was developed by former Green MP Mojo Mathers. It would create a fund for the additional expenses disabled people might require to stand as candidates (such as interpreters, transport, technology etc). Several MPs from across the House spoke in favour, some even passionately. No one spoke against it and it was sent to a select committee. It was great to see Parliament working cooperatively like this.
That is indeed great.
They bickered a bit about which select committee to send it to but I wasn't sure what that was about. National Party MPs emphasised that they were not in favour of state funding of political parties but that this fund was OK.
I think the claim that there is some kind of stand-off between RNZ and Claire Curran (most recently promulgated by The Spinoff) is without any foundation. Sitting beside each other at the recent Better Public Media panel, they seemed in full agreement. A major barrier to cooperation (Richard Griffin) has now gone.
I hope you're right. She certainly hasn't done the organisation any favours in the past six months.
Grant McDougall,
A lot of us here in Dunedin that were contemporaries of his in the early - mid '90s are pretty proud of Grant. I last spoke to him in person three years ago (at a Tiny Ruins gig !) just after he'd became finance spokesman.
He told me he'd been given that portfolio because Andrew Little thought he'd be best at, as he put it "selling our policies to the public".
It's also pretty cool that the Minister of Finance knows who the likes of Shayne Carter, etc, are, too.
simon g,
I'm commenting here before Ardern speaks in Parliament, but I'll happily bet that one change will be very welcome: the Prime Minister's speech won't be the horror-comedy that John Key delivered on Budget day every year. It was an infantile rant that he turned into a ritual. And imagine for a moment if Ardern DID behave like that. No "blokey banter" free pass for her ... she'd be "shrill". "Hysterical", even.
Well, the public broadcasting element of the Budget has become even more of a shambles.
After campaigning on and continuing to talk up a $38m boost to be shared between RNZ and NZ On Air, the government has come up with only $15m in the budget – and still can't say what the split might be. That will be left to the broadcast working group.
So RNZ, which has been very clear about what its most urgent needs are, still can't plan anything. This really is rubbish.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
As it turns out the shrill hysterical one was Nationals Bridge burner.
Michael Meyers,
I’ve got no comment on the Budget or Grant Robertson yet, but I can’t believe anyone ever took Steven Joyce seriously as Finance Minister. I always just saw him as the Minister for Getting National Re-Elected.
martinb, in reply to
Sorry under a rock and seem to have missed that Dick Griffin had left RNZ.
Is this true? Have you got a link? I couldn’t find anything recent in a 2 second google.
EDIT: sorry found it now. Didn't come up when I googled Richard Griffin or Dick Griffin.
Two questions-
How much has he been responsible for recent changes at RNZ, including things such the new late night programme, Wallace Chapman and Jesse Mulligan, the website and so on? These seemed to be very much in line with someone who could deliver RNZ+.
How much is he responsible for, for example, David Farrar commentating as 'Pollster David Farrar' and the continuity if you like, in political commentary? This is a much less welcome thing.
