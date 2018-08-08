Dilemmas: the drug-driving ad that isn't

Public service advisories about drinking and driving – and road safety in general – have been with us for many years. For a long time, they had a common theme: to scare some sense into the public with, if necessary, the most horrifying imagery.
But it turns out that, because they're human and it's been a long day, people mentally switch off from horrifying imagery. So in recent years, we've seen the rise of the advisory you might actually want to watch. The NZTA "ghost chips" ad in 2011, part of the long-running "Legend" campaign, underlined the value of such an approach by effectively becoming part of the culture.
It also emphasised anticipation, agency and "what if?". The more recent "Legends" (guy goes to car, but after the good life he stands to lose flashes through his mind, thinks the better of it) did the same, a bit less successfully. NZTA's new ad, "Dilemmas", officially billed as a continuation of the Legends campaign, does the same thing, but places the agency and the "what if?" with the potential driver's mates.
The story is is that the two guys get set off by an offhand comment about what if their mate, currently tottering away from the party and towards his car, "karks it on the road". The immediate thought is that there'd be no one to get them through Mad Mick's farm to their favourite surfing spot. And then things get surreal.
The truth is that these two guys aren't drunk. Or, rather, they're not just drunk: they're wasted. These aren't the waking dreams of merely drunk people, they're the visions and thoughts of people who've been enjoying the bong (or something else, it doesn't really matter). The ad doesn't need to point out that being drunk and high is a particularly risky state for driving. It says that even when you're absolutely flying you can still think it through and stop your mate doing something really stupid, for everyone's sake.
In that sense, I think it's actually the best drug-driving advisory NZTA has produced, in large part because it's not identifying as a drug-driving ad. We've had a few: Taika Waititi's "Blazed" (gorgeous to look at and wonderfully acted, but a bit too subtle), the hidden-camera series capturing "a real-life drug driving experience" that was rendered completely unreal by the hammy acting of the drivers, the "Shopkeepers" ad, which was pretty much a string of stoner cliches your parents might come up with, the somewhat oblique "High crashes" print campaign – and "Thoughts" the one with the two idiots who crash into a traffic island, which is probably the best of them.
Or rather, it was, until "Dilemmas". I'm not even sure this was what NZTA and its longtime gency Clemenger BBDO were shooting for – officially, it's just another ad targeted at young men in the regions who drive drunk because there's no Uber – but they've hit the mark regardless.
Dennis Frank,
Email Web
You're right. Unusually subtle/clever design from the ad agency they hired. Expect the Nats to hire them for the next election, eh?
New Zealand • Since Jun 2016 • 187 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Ah, this would explain why I found that ad vague/confusing.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19518 posts Report
linger,
Really confusing. It looks like Ghost Chips, but drops any pretence of linking the images into a coherent narrative. (E.g., where does Nek Minit dude fit in?) Maybe makes more sense if you're actually high while watching?
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1801 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I didn't actually grasp the full narrative until I watched it on my computer screen, but it's more about the vibe.
They're wasted, bro. But not so wasted they won't stop their mate driving.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22537 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
He doesn’t! But he does!
I think it's not meant to be a coherent narrative. Why is Jason Gunn there? Why did he fight with Mad Mick? Why does one of the guys keep turning into other people?
They're high.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22537 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
I think it's a completely crap ad - the narrative basically only addresses their own self-interest, they may stop him driving, but only because he is a 'useful idiot'!
Hardly edifying stuff...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7704 posts Report
Joe Wylie, in reply to
I thought they were playing that angle for laughs, especially when Jason Gunn popped up. Perhaps they should eliminate any ambiguity by replacing him with Don Brash.
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4578 posts Report
tussock, in reply to
We're social animals, we care about ourselves because we're useful to others, we care about others because of how they make us feel about ourselves.
Telling a mate you need them to not die, because they're good to have around, that's a fine way of getting them to care about themselves enough to, you know, not die just right now.
Having kids usually settles people into a risk-averse life, because it's super obvious how much they need you, and how good they feel when you help them out, which makes you feel good about yourself for being there. Give or take for all the angst.
Since Nov 2006 • 593 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
OK now I need to re-watch
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19518 posts Report
Dennis Frank,
Email Web
Okay, there's a bunch of folks here doing left-brain analysis of a tv ad. That will never work. Ads are designed to function holistically. Like a painting. It's the impact that makes them work. They trigger the right brain. Gestalt.
New Zealand • Since Jun 2016 • 187 posts Report
linger, in reply to
Ads are primarily designed to be short, which may or may not mean a holistic design. It does mean that, as far as possible, an ad draws on common experience (e.g. using instantly recognisable stereotypes, story schema, and default value judgements). All I’m saying is that in this case, if you haven’t had that experience, the ad doesn’t work. (It’s usually a bad sign when every referent leads you down the rabbit hole to a previous ad.)
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1801 posts Report
BenWilson, in reply to
Email Twitter
Oh, I see. I was completely confused. The only time I've ever had a break from reality at that kind of level was on booze, so I thought it was about that.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10541 posts Report
Dennis Frank, in reply to
Email Web
Correct. Effectiveness is in proportion to the extent of common ground shared by viewers in the target market. I agree that some referents don't work due to poor design. I spent most the decade '75-'85 making tvcs, so I'm commenting from that basis of experience (as well as being a reluctant viewer at times in other years).
New Zealand • Since Jun 2016 • 187 posts Report