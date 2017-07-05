Drug Law Symposium Day One: This is actually real

Kia ora koutou! This the post for the first day of the 2017 Parliamentary Drug Law Symposium, which takes place in Wellington at a time when drug law is actually changing.
To wit: Hon. Anne McLellan, chair of Canada's Chair, Task Force on Cannabis Legalisation and Regulation, and Alison Holcomb, whose work (from drafting Washington State's cannabis law to sentencing reforms in several US states) is all about material change, share case studies this morning. And then a panel of MPs representing every Parliamentary party responds.
Meanwhile, those same parties have material decisions before them. Henry Cooke reported yesterday on Stuff that at first reading Julie Anne Genter's medicinal cannabis bill has the support of the Greens, Labour, the Maori Party and Act, with Peter Dunne undecided, NZ First likely opposed – and National left with the pivotal decision of whether to allow the conscience vote that would almost certainly deliver the 12 votes needed to allow the bill through to select committee.
This is actually real. Genter herself acknowledges that the bill is not perfect or complete, but if it goes to select committee MPs will be obliged to listen to submissions and discuss and decide on what they do want. Some of them have spent a lot of energy avoiding doing that, but it's here now.
There are a few other things happening. As part of its week-long cannabis series What if it was legal?, Stuff will be streaming the McLellan-Holcomb case studies and the political responses on its Facebook page.
The Drug Foundation, whose symposium this is, will be providing live updates via Storify here on its website.
You can follow the event on Twitter via the hashtag #drugmaze17.
And of course, you can follow it here. I thought about liveblogging, but we don't have a template for that at present, so I'll post thoughts and updates in the comments for this post. I'm trying some new things. (You can, as ever, still read me on Twitter.)
The first thing, as you may have noticed, was the decision to see if people would be interested in in helping crowdfund this specific coverage via our PressPatron page. I'm happy to say that I've covered most of my costs in attending the symposium (ie: the fee and accommodation), which is great. Thanks so much to everyone who chipped in.
Well, that was a thoroughly worthwhile morning.
Most of what Peter Dunne had to say wasn’t new, but his remarks on workplace drug testing were bracing: “Let us not lose sight of the health and safety reasons for it and start using it as a punitive measure.”
Then it was Prof Alison Ritter, who gave a fascinating (to geeks like me, anyway) presentation on the variety of approaches to drug law already in place and – more importantly – on the principles we should consider in creating effective drug law reform. She praised NZ’s National Drug Policy as a basis (which is a big tick for Dunne) and connected it directly to the practice of democracy.
Then, from theory to practice. Anne McLellan, chair of Canada’s cannabis legalisation taskforce, outlined the fairly conservative approach of her government to making weed legal: which at least initially will include a limit of 30 grams that can be carried in public. I guess that means that’s also the limit that can be sold. Serious penalties will remain for supply to minors.
And then Alison Holcomb talking about how they’ve done it in Washington state, plus quite a bit from her background in achieving reform with the ACLU. Notable:
“We specifically dedicated part of [Washington legal weed] tax revenues to evaluation. And not just one evaluation.”
She noted that Washington’s post-legalisation numbers are pretty good. No rise in youth use or drug driving, marijuana arrests down 98% – and 78% public support in polls.
The MPs’ panel was interesting, but lordy, Labour’s lack of clarity was showing. David Clark kept saying “we support the Law Commission review”, but that’s not a policy. The review is a list of things the commissioners thought were potentially good ideas, some at odds with each other, some looking pretty dated now. If you want to say it’s your policy, you have to say which parts. Clark didn’t cite a single specific thing in the review that labour would do.
Also: Dunne declared “I need a mandate” to enact change. Vote United Future for drug law reform, apparently. The Greens weren’t supper-impressed.
Anyway, the thing I’m enjoying most is all the local people being in the same room. It’s fun meeting people I’ve only talked to on the phone, and introducing them to each other.
The Drug Foundation's new model drug law has been published over at The Spinoff.
Removal of all criminal penalties for use and possession in favour of a Portugal-style system of health referrals.
Legalised, regulated supply of cannabis + home growing, Commitment to regions having a stake in any new cannabis growing industry,
Substantial increases in funding for drug treat resources and non-criminal responses.
