Hep C: When doctors do the wrong thing

My story for Matters of Substance last year about the rollout of newly Pharmac-funded antiviral drugs that cure Hepatitis C contained both good and bad news. The good news lay in the fact of funding and in the compassionate, innovative work being done by Professor Ed Gane and his team in Auckland. The bad news was the weird intransigence of the Southern District Health Board.
To recap: the big problem with new direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) has been the pricing strategy of the drug companies, who are attempting to rapidly recoup development costs before new and even better drugs become available (an aim one company, Gilead, achieved almost immediately – everything since has been gravy). DAAs from Gilead cost $1000 a tablet – meaning that 12-week course of treatment came in north of $80,000. Even given the remarkable efficacy of these drugs, that was a big call on Pharmac resources.
Even after a budget had been made available, Pharmac was unable to negotiate an acceptable price with Gilead. So it did something appropriate but unusual: funded treatment not on the basis of severity of condition, but on the genotype of the Hepatitis C virus the patient had.
It would fund treatment with a DAA from another company, AbbVie. But AbbVie's drug combo only cures patients with genotypes 1 and 1a – about 55% of the infected population (which is thought to number about 50,000 in New Zealand). Those people could access treatment as of right. Patients with genotypes 2-6 are only eligible for funded treatment (with Gilead's product) at the point where they're basically in line for a liver transplant.
But there is another way. Genotype 2-6 patients can, via the Fix Hep C Buyer's Club, obtain "generic" versions of Gilead's drug combo for around $1500 and be treated with those. I use quotation marks around "generic" for a reason. The word suggests an inferior knock-off – but Fix Hep C's supply is made under licence from Gilead in India.
“These are the same medicines that Gilead is making in the States," Professor Gane told me. "They’re good medicines.”
And yet, the SDHB confirmed to me, not only was its policy was to refuse to prescribe to or monitor patients who wanted to take the Fix Hep C option, it would not even tell patients the option was available.
Professor Gane was, to put it mildly, surprised when I told him of the SDHB's stance. From the MoS story:
“I can’t understand that,” says Ed Gane of the Southern DHB’s stance.
“We certainly prescribe plenty here. If you have genotypes other than genotype 1, you should at least have the option of paying for your own treatment, which includes generic. And I think the only ethical thing to do if you are testing for hep C is to have that discussion.
“If we see someone diagnosed with genotype 3, we’ll say, ‘Sorry, but Viekira Pak will not work for you, we expect that Pharmac will have a treatment funded for you within the next one to two years. But in the interim, if you really want to be treated, you can import your own generics.’ And I would refer them to the Fix Hep C Buyers Club.”
I honestly thought that the story, with its affirmation from the country's leading liver specialist, would change things down south. It hasn't. The DHB remains unmoved. And now Hazel Heal, the Hep C advocate who first alerted me to the issue, has taken the step she didn't want to have to take: a formal complaint to the Health and Disability Commssioner.
"I don't want a fight, I just want them to change," Heal says.
"I'm now on my fourth person who has genotype 3 who has been given a blood test, been checked for genotype, found out they're genotype 3 – one of them at least is cirrhotic – and been told there's no treatment for them. I know you can't complain to the Health and Disability Commissioner about rudeness, but people shouldn't come away from their doctor crying and hurt.
"We just want them to be good clinicians and not necessarily good people or good communicators, I understand that. But they're standing in front of this patient, knowing that the generic option is there, with this level of research behind it, professional guidelines for goodness sake."
There is another treatment option: it's just really bad one. Patients are being directed to as much as 12 months' treatment interferon and ribavirin. Interferon is a really awful drug to take: it depletes serotonin to the extent that it creates the symptoms of clinical depression and patients with any history of mental health problems are warned against taking it. I've had it described to me as a form of torture. And its efficacy – in stark contrast to the DAAs – is not much better than 50%.
Patients in Auckland were advised for at least two years before Pharmac funding not to go on interferon and to hold tight for the new drugs. In Dunedin, people are still being told it's their only choice.
In her formal complaint, Heal notes she has been told that in 2017 this is "akin to recommending amputation rather than antibiotics for gangrene."
The New Zealand Hepatitis Foundation fully supports the Fix Hep C path and has a guide on its website to the process. In one of his responses to Heal, Dr Jason Hill, clinical leader at Dunedin Hospital's Department of Gastroenterology, wrote that if such a guide existed on the Hepatitis Foundation's website, "I can't find it". (From the home page it took me literally 10 seconds and two clicks.)
The Fix Hep C process is also endorsed in the formal treatment guidelines published by the the New Zealand Society of Gastroenterologists.
The SDHB's objections seem to centre on a reading of MedSafe's boilerplate advice about personal importation that other specialists simply do not share. It's hard to know what's going on here. Is there an element of professional rivalry? (Professor Gane had a hand in both the guidelines noted above.) Is it an excess of risk aversion? Is there research money somehow involved? Or is it just the thing that has always complicated and frustrated attempts to deal with Hepatitis C as a major public health problem – stigma?
Most Hep C patients were infected through injecting drug use. And many of them have learned from experience that going to doctors and hospitals can be a humiliating experience in it itself.
"It's like we're not real to them," says Heal."I honestly think stigma is the basis of it. There is that within the profession, within medicine, that says we need to suffer a bit with interferon. That it's not something they need to concern themselves with. A treatment is a treatment and we should feel lucky to get it because they see really sick patients who haven't inflicted it on themselves. It's like racism where people don't realise they're racist. That stigma amongst clinicians against people with Hep C.
"My own doctor just about fell off his chair when he saw how much my cirrhosis had gone [after treatment with generics from Fix Hep C]. It was like the highlight of his career. And yet he's looking people in the eye now and telling them they've got no option. I just don't understand."
The SDHB's intransigence has, surprisingly, not even been on the radar of the Southern Alliance, the clinician group tasked with guiding the DAA rollout. Or perhaps it's not so surprising: the Pharmac-funded side of this project has plenty of its own challenges – notably in educating GPs and reaching into prisons – and I'll look at those in future posts.
But the SDHB clinicians aren't suburban GPs. They should be aware of their own professional guidelines. They shouldn't be risibly claiming not to be able to find those guidelines on the internet. This is about people's lives, for goodness sake.
Last week, Professor Gane was honored with the Innovators Award at the New Zealander of the Year Awards, for his work on curing Hep C, which goes all the way back to his original research in 1992, which demonstrated for the first time that the virus was the most common cause of liver failure.
He told NZ Doctor that he hoped any publicity around his award could be harnessed to challenge the continuing stigma around the disease. It would appear that there is plenty of work to be done yet on that score.
–––
If you'd like to know more about Hepatitis C, you can visit the Hepatitis Foundation website and read the Matters of Substance feature I wrote in 2015 about the story of the virus, and its human impact, in New Zealand.
Paul Campbell,
Email Web
Here's the ODT's article on the issue from late last year
https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/health/sdhb-slated-hep-c-stand
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 2501 posts Report
Hazel Heal,
Thank you Russel, well told. At the start though, regarding Gilead's attempting to recoup it's development costs, don't worry about that- they achieved that in about the first month of sales. In fact, they have smashed every previous records for profit, over cost for bringing to market- unprecedented in the world. Next nearest took 9 years to make the profit they made in 18 months- this is in the whole of the pharma industry history, It is never enough money, for them.
Dunedin NZ • Since Dec 2016 • 4 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Amended accordingly :-)
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
Ed Gane sounds pretty amazing. I've never met him but I have heard about his brilliance and skill from so many unrelated friends and colleagues who have.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 2993 posts Report
James Freeman,
Web Twitter
Dr Andrew Hill from the Chelsea and Westminster hospital and I penned an article in Liver International about the Hep C drugs and their development costs.
In short Sofosbuvir was proven up for a total sunk cost of $281 million by a NASDAQ listed company called Pharmasset and we know this with real precision as this drug was Pharmasset's only product. Gilead bought Pharmasset and made $31 billion out of these drugs in the first 3 years - also a matter of public record. Since the article was published Gilead have made over another $10 billion, so the total ROI is now 160x funded by government and insurers.
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/liv.13157/full
For completeness Gilead purchased Pharmasset towards the end of 2011 for $11 billion (a substantial premium over it's $7 billion valuation on the NASDAQ) so have made 4x their money back in the last 5 1/2 years. They have done this despite taking NONE of the initial development risk - they just bought the patent. During that 5 1/2 years about 1 million people have been treated with Gilead medication. During the same period around 4 million people died of Hep C and the infection rate remains higher than the cure rate.
In other words a cure has been invented but we have made next to no impact on the disease.
Australia • Since Mar 2017 • 2 posts Report
dcrobertson01,
When I lived in Cambodia, we used to get university text books printed in India for next to nothing. The publishers - O'Reilly, McGraw-Hill, No Starch Press etc used to licence the content to Indian publishers for a nominal fee, and charge people in western countries $100-150 per copy. It was the only way most Indians would be able to afford them. And the publishers wouldn't have sold a lot of copies at the western price.
Then US college students started ordering their own copies from India over the internet, so the publishers pulled the plug on the whole programme.
Since Feb 2014 • 5 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
I'm torn by this kind of stuff. Yes absolutely these companies are making huge amounts of money from successful drugs and it's really trivial to see how unfair that is on patients.
But for every drug that is successful there are many that fail completely and somehow these companies have to cover that cost.
The real problem, and one that isn't being fixed, is the shareholder push to maximise profit. If at any point a company doesn't do that they get sued by the shareholders.
Underneath it all is the cost of doing the basic research that leads to these drugs, that cost is almost always borne by the taxpayer and if any money is returned to the research teams it's at a very early stage and a tiny amount. That's the part of the system that is broken in the worst way.
The basic research engine is starving for funding while at the other end the companies are maximising profit. It's a system that isn't working anymore as can be seen by the lack of funding for novel antibiotics which are low profit drugs.
I'm not particularly defending these big companies just that only assessing the successful drugs is unreasonable.
Overall I'd say using businesses to develop new drugs is well and truly broken in so many ways (bad reporting of trial data is another issue). But unless we can figure out a way of funding it through taxation then we're screwed.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4225 posts Report
linger, in reply to
Although, as Ben Goldacre has repeatedly noted (especially in Bad Pharma), the “but we need to fund research” argument is severely undermined by the facts that (i) drug companies spend more on (ethically dubious) advertising than on research, and (ii) most of their products are not radically new drugs requiring expensive research, but instead tweaks or repackagings of existing drugs just sufficient to allow a patent extension, and (iii) the actual quality of drug company "research" intended to establish the effectiveness of their drug is often shockingly poor.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1512 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Yeah I edited to add that as you were typing Linger.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4225 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
James' comment above nails it in a way I couldn't – there was a race to get DAAs to market and Gilead's spend was more about buying a company for its IP than any development risk.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I think, as Ed Gane constantly points out, that there's eminent potential to eliminate Hep C within countries like Australia and New Zealand. Countries with rampant new infection rates are gonna be much harder.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Glenn Pearce,
Web
If the Hep C was contracted via blood transfusion the drugs would be funded by ACC as Treatment Injury. Ed Gane's team in Auckland help prepare these claims for patients I hope SDHB is doing the same?
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 474 posts Report
Don Christie,
Email Web Twitter
Wow, an example of where zone locking actually kills people. Also, "high quality" trade agreements will make this sort of work around illegal.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 1644 posts Report
Don Christie,
Email Web Twitter
[edit - others have made this point far more eloquently. Teach me to read from the bottom up]
Sadly the pharma companies have got themselves into positions of effective monopolies. By being very big and by having overly generous IP protection from our governments. This means that they spend less on R&D and more on marketing than would be considered the norm. Simply put, they are gouging.
R&D also tends to focus on creating new versions of existing drugs rather than on ground breaking new cures. This article only scratches the surface, but you get the idea (with added John Oliver):
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2015/02/11/big-pharmaceutical-companies-are-spending-far-more-on-marketing-than-research/
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 1644 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Indeed. Gilead priced to the market all around the world. Obviously Pharmac, as the direct negotiator, can't do the workaround, but – let's say, in a case where someone's on a sickness benefit – you'd think MSD could. $1500 to get someone fit for work again seems like a bargain.
And the fact that Professor Gane, who ran the damn trials, feels free to refer people to parallel-imported Gilead drugs suggests the latitude is fairly wide.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
see Right 1 of the HDC Code: "Respect".
Please do complain.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19158 posts Report
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
My understanding is that one can complain to the H&D Commission about services rendered but not services denied.
Remember...eligibility for government funded health and disability services does not confer entitlement.
Methinks Hazel may be farting into a strong wind with a complaint...the bastards have shit like this all sewn up.
Sincerely hope I'm wrong.
Waikato, or on the road • Since Apr 2014 • 1226 posts Report
WH,
The BMJ article James Freeman’s article refers to is worth reading too.
Since Nov 2006 • 670 posts Report
Lilith __,
How awful. Individual drug researchers will have a variety of motivations, but drug companies exist to make profit, and I don’t think we can expect them to be philanthropic.
I would expect all doctors to be fighting for their patients’ health, though.
The situation has parallels in this recent Buzzfeed story about HIV-prevention and the NHS:
You should read the full article because it’s amazing. But long story short, an HIV-positive homeless man saved thousands of others from becoming HIV-infected, by directing them to reliable sources of generic drugs. He did this for no payment, while GPs, sexual health clinics, and specialists felt unable to do it.
The guy’s a hero. But how did it come to this??
Dunedin • Since Jul 2010 • 3874 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Correct in general (and a huge problem in itself), but this seems to be about the nature of delivered services (ie: the conduct of the consultation session itself rather than any subsequent potential treatment).
If any person does not feel they have been listened to, understood, acknowledged - respected - then by all means they can complain. Being the first formal Right shows where the women's health advocates who drove the Cartwright process prioritised that.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19158 posts Report
Worik, in reply to
But for every drug that is successful there are many that fail completely and somehow these companies have to cover that cost.
Some one else replied that most drugs are not expensive to develop but are tweaks (to make it patentable again) and some one else pointed out that the companies spend more on marketing (given the nature of the medical profession I am glad they do their own marketing, but that is another story of another failure)
I would like to add that the expensive research is no longer (in general) done by big Pharma but by startups using high risk investment money (or spun out of University Departments). Big Pharma buys what is successful and ignores the rest. Drastically reduces the costs of drug development.
Crocodile tears, this is about profits.
Waitati • Since Jan 2017 • 4 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
Sorry I came across as saying big pharma is good and that isn't what I meant or think.
I do think the simplistic cost profit analysis for any successful drug is unreasonable.
But I also heartily agree that the big pharma model of health care is broken. Where I differ from a lot of folks is that I think it is utterly broken - it cannot be fixed by any method that allows private enterprise to profit from health care. The problems always stem from the imperative that companies (by law) are required to maximise profit. That means they will always sacrifice humans for profit.
The only answer I can see as viable is to research and develop drugs and health care products under government funding and managed by scientists and clinicians (NOT businessmen (yes always men)). It won't be perfect but it will be better than the business does it.
That means paying more taxes.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4225 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
The cost for any drug is never the primary research, it is the cost of doing clinical trials. These are the trials developed after the thalidomide disaster. Those trials tend to cost 100 fold+ more than the primary research.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4225 posts Report
James Freeman, in reply to
Web Twitter
Indeed, but it was not always so.
The chairman of the US company, Standard Oil, stated, in 1946, that the business of companies should be carried on ‘in such a way as to maintain an equitable and working balance among the claims of the various directly interested groups — stockholders, employees, customers and the public at large.’[1,2]
1. https://books.google.com.au/books?id=oS9EzyyJaagC&pg=PA59
2. http://www.austlii.edu.au/au/journals/SydLawRw/2007/23.html
Sadly, times have changed.
To add insult to injury Big Pharma, and Gilead in particular, are extraordinarily efficient in avoiding taxes [3]
3. Rubin R. Gilead avoids billions in U.S. Tax on its $1,000-a-Pill drug. Bloomberg; 2015 [updated 2015 Feb 27;]. Available at http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-02-26/gilead-avoids-billions-in-u-s-taxes-on-its-1-000-a-pill-drug
Australia • Since Mar 2017 • 2 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Sadly true.
Meanwhile none of that explains SDHBs behaviour, all it would take would be for them to admit they have been doing it wrong ... oh wait.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4225 posts Report