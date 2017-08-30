Media Take: Scandals, selfies and "social"

The ostensible topic of last night's Media Take show was Mike Hosking's awful performance over who can vote for the Māori Party (answer: anyone, of course). But, especially in the extended "open floor" korero, it developed into a frank, intriguing discussion of the nature of political campaigning in 2017 – and how to survive political scandals.
We had pencilled in the Māori Party's Tamaki Makaurau candidate Shane Taurima, but when his party's co-leader Marama Fox also became available, we decided to welcome them both on the show, on the reasoning that Shane would have a useful perspective on the Hosking debacle as a former TVNZ journalist. Then, having booked Shane Jones, Winston Peters' superannuation whoopsie (and its potential dirty politics storyline) rather fell into our laps.
The other guest was David Bowes, CEO of the social media research form Zavy, whose Election Tracker offers an interesting insight into the how the respective parties are faring on the social media platforms. Among other things, it vividly illustrates the "Jacinda effect" – both the volume and sentiment of interactions with the party's Facebook content soared from the day the new leader took over and that hasn't really stopped.
On Twitter, no party gets out of negative sentiment – although I do wonder about the parsing of language that creates that measure – but New Zealand First does surprisingly well. And the Greens just about have Instagram, that sunny space, to themselves.
The highs and lows of National's Facebook sentiment are also instructive. Its worst moment was this picture of Bill English congratulating John Key on his knighthood – and it is currently on an upwards trajectory thanks to "Hardworking New Zealanders are not an ATM for the Labour Party", which has been shared more than 2000 times. That line is working for them and you will hear variants of it from now until election day.
But something interesting happened when I put printouts of those graphs on the desk before we started recording. What are these, Marama Fox wanted to know. What's it say about us? How are we doing? She's keenly aware of the way social media can enhance her party's languishing public profile – globally, even.
She'll need every bit of presence she can muster – because the latest polls from the Māori electorates contain a cruel irony. Māori Party candidate Howie Tamati is showing a strong and unexpected lead over the Labour incumbent Adrian Rurawhe in Te Tai Hauāuru. If that holds, there may not be enough party vote to get Marama Fox back into Parliament on the list – and that would be great loss for Parliament itself. (And that is an if: as Gavin White has noted on Facebook, the Māori electorates are tricky to poll for various reasons).
It's something we say every election – but this time I think it's actually true. My sense is that all the candidates have clear instructions around "social". And a lot of that involves pictures. I'm not sure whether Jacinda's people set up the Miss Piggy encounter or just recognised a golden photo-op when they saw one, but ...
Look who we ran into at lunch... pic.twitter.com/sUiMRMlhw9— New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) August 27, 2017
I was moderator for a Film Auckland forum on the parties' respective screen industry policies last week, and the moment I called time, the panelists whipped out their phones for selfies. Peeni Henare took one with Chloe Swarbrick – an MOU selfie, if you will.
That forum also included something that hasn't been a feature of many public discussions in this campaign: the presence of the National Party. We were quite unable to fulfill our promise to present a National candidate on Media Take this week. Working through a list, we thought we had Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross, but after "checking with Wellington" he was suddenly busy that evening. National is also not doing any of Māori Television's debates. The sense is that they've been consciously narrowing their message and who they talk to.
So I'm grateful to minister Maggie Barry for fronting at the screen industry forum. And it seems worth noting that even given her advantage with ministeral briefings, she acquitted herself well. Judging by the conversations in the room afterwards, she won votes.
We should perhaps pause to acknowledge how hard many other candidates are working in this campaign – most notably those from the Green Party, who will be keenly aware of the ground they need to recover. Chloe told me that she doesn't have a free night from here until election day. And James Shaw – who stepped in at short notice for Metiria Turei at our Orcon IRL event a couple of weeks ago – may need to take care he doesn't exhaust himself.
I like the fact that even as the process of persuasion goes more and more digital, we seem to be seeing more real-life interaction too. I think that's healthy.
Russell Brown,
Just FYI: we were told that Hosking was given a “clarification” to deliver last week – and rewrote it on his own, rendering the whole exercise of clarifying rather pointless.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22148 posts
Grant McDougall,
Hard-working New Zealanders are not an ATM for Saudi sheep farmers, Sky City or Orivida.
Dunedin • Since Dec 2006 • 739 posts
linger,
Hosking has either demonstrated a profound lack of knowledge about the NZ electoral system, or else he has deliberately spread misinformation to suit his political bias. Either should disqualify him from any role moderating a political debate.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1643 posts
Jason Kemp,
Was that National ATM slogan out before or after the $10b promise of new roads ? Have we all got so skeptical / cynical that election bribes from the main parties is even seen as a strategy at all. Come on sheeple :)
I won’t be watching any election stuff since I still don’t watch MSM TV. The only election signs I see are at the local park and I block them out the same as I do any ads online.
Social media does amplify things but mute buttons work too and it is easy to filter out most of this.
Despite all the *noise* around the election so far the Metiria story seems like it has the most cut through. I understand why she stepped down but in my view that was a rare moment of truth and we need more of those.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 322 posts
Rich of Observationz,
I've been trying to expunge the whole thing from my life, if I didn't have to do something whilst waiting for the computer occasionally I'd succeed.
I have no idea what's going on though. Peters had hundreds of deceased NZF members bequeath him their super entitlements and thought that was ok? Something about Hoskings and ATM? Ewww.
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5514 posts
Trevor Nicholls, in reply to
Actually I believe it's been borrowed/bought/stolen from Australian right wing parties at the last election.
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 258 posts
mpledger,
Hard-working New Zealanders are not an ATM for Saudi sheep farmers, Sky City, Orivida...
the aluminium smelter, movie industry or the water industry ...
Feel free to add more....
Since Oct 2012 • 77 posts
linger,
pointless corporate-style rebranding efforts, aka flag-wa(i)ving …
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1643 posts
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
Rugby, Infratil*, Weta, SAP...
(although the leading cheerleaders for us buying Infratil a fairly useless new runway are our Labour councillors in Wellington, one of whom is now running for parliament).
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5514 posts
william blake,
...trucking lobby.
Since Mar 2010 • 341 posts
Moz, in reply to
I think a much better response is "Forget ATMs, New Zealanders are where the government gets their money from. The real question is whether it's used to help the many or the few?" (to steal another foreign slogan).
If you must buy into destructive narratives ask "Should the government an ATM for rich foreigners or for ordinary New Zealanders"?
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1001 posts
andin,
Is low-level sociopsychological language, it pits one stratum of society against another. Its unfunny how those doing ok still seem to want to see themselves as victims.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1648 posts
Kevin McCready,
I'm shocked at how easy the media is going on #PetersPension. He's admitted he paid it back with interest and penalties. Why would a lawyer pay penalties unless they were part of a settlement deal? I assume MSD decided evidentiary burden of proof in court may not have supported guilty verdict on fraud due to undisclosed nature of "mistake" on the application. And why apparently did Peters not get or respond to annual MSD letter to confirm eligibility details? Yes Dirty Politics is playing a role but that's an entirely separate issue. Personally on the balance of probabilities I'd plump for guilty. His attempted revival of the right to assault children is particularly disgusting.
Auckland • Since Jun 2013 • 108 posts
Neil, in reply to
Most likely it was a matter of – have your details changed – to which one would say no they haven’t. And he would have had no reason to believe otherwise.
But he is a stickler for detail on issues such as immigration so maybe he’ll learn a lesson about fallibility. As if.
Since Nov 2016 • 88 posts
Sacha, in reply to
Nope. You will find a scanned copy of the standard letter here or on Kiwibog if you prefer.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19362 posts
Euan Mason,
Future generations should not be an ATM for the National Party.
Canterbury • Since Jul 2008 • 251 posts
Trevor Nicholls,
The National meme is correct in that the tax burden does unfairly fall on "hard-working New Zealanders".
The truth is that the tax burden should be more equitably borne by the New Zealanders who don't have to work hard, because their income and capital, which dwarf those of hard working New Zealanders, are earning colossal sums of money for them.
The hardest working New Zealanders are those in two or more jobs at minimum wages because the cost of health, housing, education and food is just too damn high.
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 258 posts