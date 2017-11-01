Orcon IRL at Golden Dawn: So that was 2017

Kia ora! We have one more Orcon IRL event for the year, and it's on Sunday, November 19, from 4-7pm at The Golden Dawn in Ponsonby.

Our guests include RNZ Sunday mornings host Wallace Chapman, who will talk about making radio and living in Waterview – and giving Back Benches the considered farewell it never got on TV.

There's also recently-departed New Zealand Herald data journalist Harkanwal Singh on data, people and the media; Norml president Chris Fowlie on prospects for the cannabis referendum; and our special European correspondents Tze Ming Mok (UK desk) and Matthew Dentith (Bucharest branch). Plus an exclusive live performance from Julia Deans!

I'm delighted to say that 95bFM's Jogai Bhatt is rejoining us as my co-host.

We'll probably add another guest or two, so stay tuned.

Entry is free but limited. Claim your RSVP without delay here.