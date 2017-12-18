Public Address Word of the Year 2017: Time to vote!

A most interesting nomination discussion has been had – and now it's time for the vote.

I’ve trimmed the list of nominated words and phrases to a manageable size and, as usual, you are invited to rank your top three choices. NB: the whole form is embedded here, so just scroll down it to see all the choices and add your email address:

Loading...

I'll be closing off voting on Wednesday evening for a Thursday morning announcement.

And even though we're selflessly doing this for the good of the culture, there are prizes.

There are double passes to Auckland City Limits 2018 for:

– The first person to have nominated the winning word in the discussion phase.

– The lucky person whose name is drawn from all the voters.

And yes, those prizes are transferrable to your loved ones if you can't get to Auckland on March 3 or you just hate music.

There are also a $100 voucher to use at Rockefeller Oyster Bar and a pack of delicious nut cheeses by Savour, to be awarded at the judges' discretion. Well, actually: judge. Singular. That's me, Judge Brown. I am the Law.