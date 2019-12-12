Public Address Word of the Year 2019: Time to vote!

Below is the longlist of words and phrases generated in the korero phase of Public Address Word of the Year 2019, with some editorial moderation. Now it's time to vote. As you'll doubtless be able to see, you get three ranked choices. Use your power wisely. Or frivolously, whatever.

As usual, there are prizes to be won by the first person to propose the winning Word of the Year, and one voter, drawn at random. See below the form for how freakin' cool and desirable those prizes are. Thank you, Nura!

NB: The embedded form with the list of words has been showing up oddly for some people, but that's it, right below this line. If you're on a phone, you may need to scroll right tomake your third choice.

Loading…

There are prizes. Seriously good prizes.

As usual, there are two main prizes: one for the first reader to propose the eventual winning word in the discussion below, and one drawn at random from all the people who vote. I'm delighted to say that this year each of those people will receive a pair of Nuraphones.

These are like no headphones or earphones you've ever tried: they're both headphones and earphones. And they customise their sound to your own personal ears (the setup phase is actually kind of fun). But anyway, I'll let Posdnuos from De La Soul explain:

Thanks so much to the team at Nura for coming to the party. Aussies, you're okay.