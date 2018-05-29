We are, at last, navigating out of the "meth contamination" debacle

"Testing for low levels of methamphetamine in residential properties in New Zealand has come at a very high cost," reads the report of the Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor Sir Peter Gluckman into the national panic over the alleged meth contamination of thousands of properties, which was published today.
"Although promoted as being protective of human health, the actions taken in pursuit of zero risk (which is not achievable in any case) have been disproportionate to the actual health risks," the report finds.
The report validates, in some detail, the scientific critique laid out in a cover story I wrote for Matters of Substance nearly two years ago. It seems to offer a way out of a disastrous situation I had feared was intractable.
Gluckman says that New Zealand's approach seems "unique in the world" in its focus not only on sites where methamphetamine was manufactured but where it might simply have been consumed. He says that "the methamphetamine testing and decontamination industry has promoted the idea that all properties are potentially in danger from methamphetamine contamination."
As a consequence, "there have been huge costs to homeowners, landlords, and the state – not only of testing and remediation itself, but the unnecessary stigma of ‘contamination’ (for example on a LIM report), often based on little or no actual risk."
New Zealand's years of testing fever have come at a cost not only in dollars, but human well-being. Gluckman observes that in a social housing context, "the risk of being in an unstable housing situation is likely to be far greater than the risk of exposure to low levels of methamphetamine residues."
And yet, Housing New Zealand threw people out of their homes and sometimes issued triumphant press releases when the Tenancy Tribunal ordered former tenants to pay tens of thousands of dollars in costs for generally unnecessary remediation. The tribunal itself repeatedly ignored warnings that its apprehension of the science was faulty, often forbidding entry to dwellings that posed no risk to anyone.
This chaos developed gradually from the Ministry of Health's publication of cleanup guidelines for former meth labs in 2010, but really broke the surface in March 2016 with a flurry of stories about the way a new state housing development in Christchurch had been "contaminated". Social Housing Minister Paula Bennett lamented the "serious health effects" on "wee babies" and endorsed Housing NZ's get-tough approach. There was little doubt who the villains were.
It should be noted that Housing NZ did have a genuine problem with a more limited number of properties that had been used for manufacture (it's one that has been steadily diminishing as meth is increasingly trafficked into the country fully made). And no, no one wants a P house for a neighbour. But the women who were evicted, along with their children, in Christchurch may not even have been themselves consuming.
If the story turned when the minister weighed in, it turned back 21 months later when her successor, Phil Twyford, gave an extraordinary interview to RNZ Checkpoint, in which he offered an apology to Auckland man Robert Erueti, who had been evicted from the home where he had lived for 15 years and spent more than a year in emergency housing. Millions of dollars had been wasted, said the new minister, who followed up by commissioning the Gluckman report released today.
Change has been evident in the interim. In the March issue of Matters of Substance Housing NZ CEO Andrew McKenzie contributed a column outlining a fresh philosophy that he said was the result of "a long, hard look at the way we work with our tenants, particularly how we keep them in housing."
McKenzie began his role in September 2016 and is thus accountable for the continuation of the agency's ill-advised policies for some time after that. But you can't read this paragraph without seeing Housing NZ reconnecting with a role it had long seemed deserate to shirk: its role as a social housing provider and not just a property manager.
Tenants will be provided with support that will ensure they have all the tools they need to sustain a successful tenancy for the time they need it. Achieving life skills and housing independence are key planks of this approach. That includes tenants who need a stable home to have the best chance of working through any addiction issues. While our tenants need us, we’ll be there for them.
Armed with Gluckman's report, Twyford will now apply its recommendation that the cleanup standard established last year (1.5 micrograms per 100cm) should only be applied to properties where meth manufacture or what Gluckman describes as "excessive smoking" are suspected. The standard will be treated as what it actually is – a sentinel value for the remediation of contamination by more harmful chemicals – and where there is no reason to suspect actual harm, we shouldn't be testing. It will be harder for the testing industry to distort the science.
Helpfully, the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill (No 2) – originally designed to give landlords greater power to enter properties and test at will for supposed meth contamination, terminate tenancies on the basis of those tests and claim compensation from tenants – is yet to receive its second reading. The bill has already been somewhat reined in after select committee scrutiny (among other things, it no longer specifically refers to methamphetamine) and Twyford will incorporate the new recommendations in regulations to be attached to the act itself.
So much for the politics. But we also need to contemplate another reason the country got into this mess – the news media.
For years, reporters and interviewers simply nodded while self-proclaimed "experts" with a direct commercial interest in a meth panic made outlandish claims about health risks that did not exist. It was, we were repeatedly told, the new leaky homes crisis.
The influence of the testing industry was evident in more subtle ways too. This text appeared at the bottom of that Stuff story quoting Paula Bennett:
The problem with P
* It can cause breathing problems, respiratory irritation, skin and eye irritation, headaches, nausea and dizziness.
* High exposures even for a short time can cause death or severe lung damage and skin or throat burns
* People can be exposed by breathing the air that may contain suspended contaminant particles as dust, by touching surfaces that are contaminated, by eating or drinking from contaminated dishes, or from eating or smoking after contact with contaminated areas.
It's presented as fact, but none of these things are true of methamphetamine itself. So where did this wording come from? You can find it in various versions on state government websites in the US like this one. But that US site refers solely to contaminants from meth manufacture. The same words appear on the websites of New Zealand testing and cleaning companies, but on those, the harms are attributed to the mere consumption of meth in a property. The information was altered for commercial gain – and the papers printed it.
There is a happier story too. The Science Media Centre demonstrated exactly why its role is so important by releasing this commentary from Dr Nick Kim at Massey University and Leo Schep at the National Poisons Centre, casting expert doubt on the claims that were all over the news. Schep said almost nothing thereafter, but Dr Kim (perhaps because he did not rely on Ministry of Health funding), was happy to explain it to anyone who would listen.
The first to listen – and I do love pointing this out to my journalistic peers – was The Panel on RNZ. Meanwhile, the daily news clamoured with absurd and irresponsible stories pushed by the testing industry.
As the story unfolded, a handful of journalists – RNZ's Benedict Collins deserves special mention here – did very good work. A strikingly uneven Fair Go report on the issue seemed to embody the wider battle between hand-wringing sentiment and scientific scrutiny – the latter coming via Garth Bray, who worked with Dr Kim to demonstrate that the level of meth "contamination" that had the Tenancy Tribunal ordering hazmat suits was in fact present in most of our banknotes.
And I think the Matters of Substance story is one of the most important things I've done. Among other things, I was able to show that Housing NZ's "meth team" had openly countenanced forcing prospective tenants to undergo drug tests as a condition of shelter. (The idea was rejected as impractical, and not on account of its human rights implications.)
Again, there's credit due here – not least to former MBIE staffer Joanne Kearney, who became concerned about what she was seeing as far back as 2014 and started making OIA requests and looking up Tenancy Tribunal decisions. Her willingness to share that information with me made a difference. The same goes for the Housing NZ employees who talked to me. As one of them put it, "we're not monsters".
So good journalism practice won over bad, in the end – but the final cost of the moral panic the media helped foster was significant, in both dollars and wrecked lives. The easy stigmatisation of people with drug problems hurt them, hurt the communities they lived in, and hurt the economy. I truly hope some lessons have been learned in the course of this debacle.
Hebe,
Excellent work Russell. Everything about moral panic you say rings true from my own experience. Last year family were clearing ancient parents’ house after they had lived there for 30 years and readying it to rent on their behalf. It was very habitable and comfortable. We got the local letting agent around for a chat.
Within five minutes he was getting more and more exercised about the need for P testing: “You never know who’s been in here!!! Half of [upscale suburb] is on P!!!! We test EVERY house for P!! It’s essential.”. At which point I pointed out that two 90-year-olds had lived there for 30 years and that it was not going to happen.
He changed tack to: “Well when the new tenants move out, it will HAVE to be tested. We (the rental agency) require it.”
Partner and I inserted fleas in both his ears and told him to go. We were very much left with the impression he had a stake in the testing business.
In comparison, the next - reputable. - letting manager found no need to mention P, other than to ask an obligatory question on the form.
Christchurch • Since May 2011 • 2893 posts
VLCNZ,
News of this report gladdens my heart so much. The moral panic of meth contamination was used as a smoke screen to hide a multitude of ills perpetrated against the most vulnerable people in our society. Thank you Russell for the work you've done.
Hamilton • Since Aug 2014 • 2 posts
Worik Stanton,
You did good work.
It was a classic drug panic.
Otepoti • Since Nov 2007 • 30 posts
Sacha,
Appalling. Where's the redress for all the tenants wrongfully evicted and even billed for the cleanup?
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19481 posts
Russell Brown, in reply to
My god, imagine how many times that bloody scenario has played out in the last few years.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts
Russell Brown,
Phil Twyford's press release.
As the Drug Foundation has observed this morning, Sir Peter's report calls for a new meth screening test regime, set at much higher levels, properly based on risk.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts
Russell Brown,
Henry Cooke's report on Stuff:
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts
Hebe, in reply to
Yep.
Christchurch • Since May 2011 • 2893 posts
Mikaere Curtis,
Good work, Russell, this is an important issue that really needed an injection of objectivity.
What are the chances the media will be able to report accurate, science-based information during the run up to (next year's?) cannabis referendum ?
Tamaki Makaurau • Since Nov 2006 • 524 posts
Jason Kemp,
The first question journalists should be asking is who benefits / follow the money and variations of that. Of course they did not.
Hopefully it will be quick for the messaging to get out there. I'm surprised that some enterprising persons haven't set up a business to literally launder banknotes.
As Dr Kim mentioned banknotes are contaminated. A casual search on "contaminated currency" shows up some funny stories about what is present on banknotes. I'm hoping that NZ notes being made of different stock to the US ones might be better but EFTPOS never looked so good.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 352 posts
Max Barwell,
Kia ora,
I have to wonder if this policy was used to evict people in Tāmaki to make way for the gentrification underway there.
The Tāmaki Regeneration Company (Joint Govt and Council) gave a promise that state tenants displaced during the developments would be able to remain local and be rehoused.
below is a quote from the CEO John Holyoake from 2016 so the number probably went higher:
"There’s the scourge of “P” contamination. Holyoake confirmed 20 homes are empty in Tāmaki not because of imminent demolition but because they are poisoned by methamphetamine production or use"
That would given them a nice easy way to get people out without the bad PR ala Niki Rauti and not honour that promise.
Since May 2018 • 1 posts
Russell Brown,
It’s remarkable how long the meth-testing industry kept up the pretence.
MethSolutions’ Miles Stratford issued this deeply deceptive press statement only a few weeks ago – clumsily attacking the Drug Foundation (and clearly looking to take advantage over the Massey High School flap).
I feel immense comfort today that people like Miles Stratford won’t have a business for much longer.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts
Russell Brown,
And here comes the new Housing NZ policy:
Spot on.
And what this means:
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts
Tom Semmens,
The meth panic was never about science, or even drugs.
It was used to feed a National government approved narrative of criminalising poverty, and provided a convenient fig leaf for the flogging off of the state housing stock to the private sector.
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2181 posts
jb, in reply to
The point of testing prior to a new tenancy is to define a benchmark (i.e. the property was not contaminated) to avoid any challenges to findings of contamination post tenancy. (Full disclosure: no involvement in the testing industry)
a.small.town.in.germany • Since Jan 2007 • 86 posts
Russell Brown,
Looks like the local meth-testing industry has hired Australian firm Clout PR to try and save its ass.
Here's Clout's brag page for its client MethScreen.
And MethScreen's own risibly false risk information.
Cynical and despicable.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts
Clarke,
Personally, I think every Public Address reader should chip in so we can buy Sir Peter Gluckman this t-shirt.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 85 posts
Tom Semmens, in reply to
I don’t think I’ve seen such a mild mannered man as yourself wish financial ruin on anyone. These guys must be right bastards.
BTW, I hear on RNZ that the government is going to have an investigation into Standards New Zealand (who developed the guidelines for Housing NZ) to discover why they are so much at variance with the findings of Sir Peter Gluckman. There will be a few shiny arse managers at MBIE sweating on that news, methinks.
One might speculate that the investigation will find cronyism and corruption flourished in an MBIE gutted by funding cuts and encouraged to outsource it’s advice and guidelines to those friendly to the minister and aligned with the (then) governments philosophy, but that would just be idle speculation on my part, of course.
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2181 posts
Ross Bell, in reply to
I'm giving a talk in Australia later in June to my drug policy colleagues. I wonder what I should talk about :)
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 163 posts
Rob Stowell,
Yay. Great work - and thank goodness. Moral panics have an underlying nastiness, but this was fueled by greed too. BS testing - and 'cleansing' have become 'standard' in many tenancy arrangements now. Hopefully that disappears overnight.
Whakaraupo • Since Nov 2006 • 2069 posts
Clarke,
I think the answer is much more likely to be in the entrenched risk aversion of the Wellington bureaucracy rather than in any nefarious scheme.
Agencies are routinely punished by Ministers, the media and the public when they get things wrong - see also MPI on the subject of any kind of biosecurity event - and so they will always err on the side of the most conservative approach. I’m sure there was at least one meeting where someone suggested a more pragmatic and evidence-based approach to the standards, but someone will have piped up and said “yes, but what happens if a kid gets sick and we end up on the front page of the Dominion Post?!”
Being on the front page of the Dom is roughly equivalent to being the subject of a Stalin-era show trial as far as most agency staffers are concerned.
So the mis-application of the standard and the draconian results that followed would have been regarded as the lowest-risk option ... not for the tenants, not for the economy, and not for the country. But very definitely for the MBIE staffers sitting in the meeting.
But just before we condemn these people as venal fools (spoiler alert: a small number of them are venal fools, although a much greater number are just people going to work every day to do their jobs), the real issue lies with the media, as Russell has pointed out. After all, if the chance of ending up on the front page of the Dom based on the danger of someone getting sick because they were downwind of a person whose mate had once known someone who might have smoked P was zero - because the journalists had had their WTF filters engaged - then it’s unlikely the standards would have been applied they way they were.
This whole saga seems like an intersection between power, incompetence and bad faith, on behalf of the bureaucracy and the media alike.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 85 posts
BenWilson, in reply to
Having bought a home-and-income in the last few years I can say it played out like that for me too. The building inspection required by the bank tried hard to upsell me to meth testing, which was really expensive, on the grounds that the house was part tenancy. The property managers I approached tried to push meth-testing as well. Several of the vendors of the houses we looked at made big issues of their in-house meth minders.
The work you had done, and other journos too, gave me the resolve to ignore the shit out of these panic-pushers. I fixed moisture and heating issues instead, despite the earnest advice of several agents that it was money completely wasted, as the cost would never be recouped from tenants. They might be right about that, sadly, but at least I sleep better, and as for the meth use, it's really not my business. I'm impressed to see it called directly by the government, it's a really, really promising sign for evidence led policy making.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10527 posts
Simon Lyall,
Just had a quick check of the response on Facebook responses from a friend who works at one of the Math-testing companies.
1.
The article (in a blog for a drug-rehab centre) tell us how bad Ritalin really is.
2.
Note the article is entitled:
Exposure and Risk Associated with Clandestine Amphetamine-Type Stimulant Drug Laboratories.
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 53 posts
Russell Brown, in reply to
Agreed. I think it shows up the flaws in business-as-usual rather than any real conspiracy.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts
Russell Brown, in reply to
Lol, remind me not to get advice from your friend: meth isn't "used in Ritalin", they're completely different chemicals which produce somewhat similar effects through quite different actions.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts