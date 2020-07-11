TUESDAY JULY 14

Yorkshire Airport (Prime, 7.30pm). Bloomin’ ’eck, behind the scenes at Leeds Bradford Airport. Apparently, there is plenty of “northern charm”, although reaction in the UK ranged from “brilliant” to “patronising”. It is narrated by Hugh Dennis, whose middle name might be “Arch”.

WEDNESDAY JULY 15

Queen: Live at Wembley (Prime, 8.30pm). None of your tatty modern Queen; the real deal recorded at Wembley Stadium in 1986.

STREAMING AND ELSEWHERE

Sextortion (TVNZ OnDemand, Monday). As we’ve seen this week, it doesn’t take a sex tape to bring down a politician, just the inappropriate use of the email system, but in this new comedy, Tom Sainsbury channels Colin Craig as a Christian politician called Darren Bellows who is caught out when his bondage session is leaked. So to speak. Sainsbury told the Herald he also turned to David Seymour and his “unnerving but also kind of vacant” smile. His political rival, Shayne Bubbler, is played by Cohen Holloway.