STREAMING AND ELSEWHERE

First Day (TVNZ OnDemand). An Australian mini-series that is based on a short film that won an award at the inaugural MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards in 2018. Filmed in Adelaide, the series follows Hannah, a transgender girl, as she begins high school. Hannah is played by Evie Macdonald, who famously called out Aussie PM Scott Morrison on a crappy anti-trans tweet. A good one for the school hols.

Auckland Writers Festival 2020 Winter Festival (Sunday, 9.00am). The writers festival is up to its penultimate episode, and this Sunday features English novelist Patrick Gale (Take Nothing With You), Austrian author Julia Ebner (Going Dark: The Secret Social Lives of Extremists) and NZ’s inaugural Poet Laureate Michele Leggott (Mezzaluna: Selected Poems). You can watch live on the Auckland Live Facebook or Writer's Festival YouTube, or watch later on the website. Next week's final episode features Ann Patchett and Maggie O'Farrell (Hamnet)