Family Matters: a post about 2020

My sense of recent history is a mess; sometimes I can't rightly say what happened, when. I tell people about something I did two years ago and it turns out it was late last year. And still, like all of us, I'm still effectively in the moment that unfolded in March.
I recall realising even before we went into our pandemic lockdown that what a lot of what people – including me – were doing was a matter of processing anxiety in public. It was evident, vividly, on social media, where sometimes we expressed it by policing each other, shouting at each other , drawing lines, letting fly. Heartbreakingly, I found myself shouting desperately at old friends who began a descent into malignant conspiracy theories.
By contrast, when, in the first week of lockdown, Bauer Media took the opportunity to shut down its New Zealand operation, removing our household's last reliable source of income, what should have been really alarming seemed to almost get lost in the overall roar of dread.
The wage subsidy helped there, in a way that went beyond mere finance. It was money that had turned up in the bank in a way that didn't rely on the unknowables of the virus economy. It said: there's a backstop. A few weeks later, when some work actually did turn up, making an online series for Spark Lab called The Pivot Reports from my kitchen table, I discovered that had been a widely-shared sensation among small business people. It was room to breathe and it was available swiftly and with few questions asked. The subsidy was an $11 billion chill-pill and worth every cent.
We now know that New Zealand wasn't very well prepared for a global pandemic, and that it took a succession of decisive actions, rapid responses and lessons learned to get us where we are, for now. It's a trusim to say it now, but the government's communications mattered hugely. They worked with the anxiety I mentoned above, as much as against it, in getting us to do the right things. And they invoked a historical national tradition of working for the common good. That card works a little less well every time it's played, so you'd best play it well first time.
In sum, I've thought a lot about this tweet I sent in February. There were screwups and the shine went off a few things, but we have been well-governed at a truly critical time.
Quality of government and trust in systems are about to become very, very important. Governments conjured by merchants of chaos, lately ascendant in the world, are going to be a real problem.— Russell Brown (@publicaddress) February 29, 2020
There were personal challenges amid it all. During the first Level 3 lockdown, my mother suffered a fall and a stroke – it's still not quite clear which came first – and I flew down to Wellington to spend my days with her and my nights in a hotel room in a locked-down central city. She suffered failures of care that have led me to formally complain to three different organisations. Dealing with ACC was endless and exhausting. Responsibility for Mum's emotional health weighed heavily on me and I had some moments of real despair.
But Mum's home, where she always wanted to be, and she's making a go of it. Since she was young, she's repeatedly had to fall back on her own resources, find personal strength. It's what she knows. I asked her recently how she'd been that week: "I'm boxing on," she said.
There's no question of her joining us for Christmas, but I'm greatly comforted by the care she's getting from the local Nurse Maude organisation. Those women are lovely. They were also good enough to let me know that Mum had asked them to cancel her midday visits over the Christmas break, apparently to give the nurse worker a break ("I can make myself a sandwich"). To be fair to Mum, she did back down more or less immediately on that one.
And then, because there wasn't enough on in 2020, I got myself involved in a campaign for the cannabis referendum. I've written about the subject of the referendum at length elsewhere, so let's just say I'm proud of what we did with We Do. It was a big, exhausting, fascinating experience.
I had watched the polls long enough to know that a win for "Yes" was the less likely outcome, but as the weeks passed I did think we'd get close. We got very close. As I've been telling people, I was ready for a narrow loss – but I wasn't ready for Andrew Little to jump up and declare an end to all drug reform for the foreseeable future. That's not a sustainable or responsible position and it won't stand.
Indeed, it stood only until Jacinda Ardern's government did the right thing and fulfilled a commitment to legalise drug-checking services at events. It was such a relatively uncontroversial move in the end that it's easy to lose sight of how far we've come on this. The idea that we would have High Alert, a drug early warning system that brings together the police, government and science agencies and the community, would have seemed a long shot five years ago.
Wendy Allison, Jez Weston and the other people at KnowYourStuffNZ deserve huge credit for that. They've been ethical and organised, been taken seriously by everyone they've had to deal with, without surrendering the peer-to-peer philosophy at the core of what they're doing. It's still the tribe looking after itself. That's a remarkable achievement.
Things are changing. Most notably, they're changing in America, where the conversation about cannabis reform is tilting significantly towards acknowledging and addressing the damage done by the drug war. I wrote about that last week for the NZ Drug Foundation. Everything's fringe until it's mainstream. Some of us will just keep poking at the parts that look like they might move.
There has been other cause for cheer on the work front. What looked like an extinction event for New Zealand media in March has resolved surprisingly well. Most of the magazines shut down by Bauer are back in some form. Stuff is now independently-owned (this is another one of those things it's hard to believe only happened a few months ago), newly invigorated and paying its staff Christmas bonuses. Editorial commissioning budgets are back and there's work about. But oh, it would be nice if freelance journalism paid better. There's a part of me that loves doing several different jobs about quite different things at once, and a part of me that's just exhausted by it.
There's been another job lately. I'm looking to get our 26 year-old son back into education, for the first time since we had to withdraw him from school when he was 12. He has such a quick, interesting mind. It's going pretty well so far, but we've had false starts before and I know it's not going to be easy. I do occasionally remind myself I generally keep it together fairly well. Maybe I'm boxing on a bit like Mum.
I value the part of my life that's out there with the tribe. I missed my friends during lockdown, I missed talking and dancing. I relished the sense of everyone valuing those things extra hard after lockdown. You felt it at gigs and parties. At one particularly busy and brilliant party this year, the birthday host's wife stood up and spoke about how lucky we all were to be able to do this. Auckland went back into Level 3 lockdown four days later.
But that, in truth, wasn't like the first one. Level 3 isn't Level 4, we knew the drill, and when every small retailer in our suburb had the table out the front with the hand sanitiser it felt oddly like some sort of street fair. The family who took over Point Chev Fresh just before the first lockdown and looked terrified when you went in (I remember thinking they should just close up and go home) had it all down by August.
Allow me to put in a plug for Point Chev Fresh, by the way. They've been steadily developing the shop and it's a top place not only for produce, but both Indian and Mediterranean food supplies – and they're also just really nice people.
The same is true of various other businesses in our community, not least, Cupid, that little bar I always bang on about. In a horrific year for hospitality businesses, Alix McEntegart and her crew have maintained their composure and their standards, and they've given a lot of us a place to play. The Mum 'n' Dad Disco Christmas party at the bar last Friday, where Sandy Mill and I played our records, was great because it was fun. We need fun in our lives.
For those of us with access to some form of it, family matters too. One of the things that brightened lockdown for us was seeing our next door neighbours come out every day and play with their little kids. As a family, we ourselves are very used to each other's company and that helped too. I also bless the day in January we got Fiona an e-bike. Riding together during lockdown and since has added another great element to our long, loving relatinship. It's one more way we know each other well.
Best wishes, everyone. Stay safe, be well.
Soon Lee,
2020 has been a shit year. What I have learned is that a pandemic crisis is a revealer and amplifier. It revealed the strengths & weaknesses we have as a society. Can't paper over the cracks during a crisis; you'll get found out real quick. The kindness and compassion got amplified. But so did the extremists and the grifters. Thankfully in Aotearoa we got very little of the latter.
Auckland • Since Apr 2013 • 143 posts
Russell Brown, in reply to
There wasn't really room for it in this post, but I've been thinking about that in terms of the people who've succumbed to conspiracy theories. We reveal our individual vulnerabilities too.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22834 posts
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
David Farrier has done some sterling work in this area this year...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7944 posts
Bart Janssen,
I think Soon is right - the pandemic revealed people.
As a scientist doomscrolling the scientific literature I was aware of the pandemic a couple of months before it really hit us here. It revealed my own low tolerance for folks who were ignoring the coming problem or pretending they personally didn't need to do anything about it. I sent some terse and probably career limiting e-mails during that time.
As it became clear that NZ wasn't magically immune to the virus spreading, it revealed a health system that was remarkably underprepared. Who knew that a couple of decades of underfunding would make us particularly vulnerable.
Fortunately, and somewhat to my surprise, the politicians in charge listened to the scientists and health professionals and acted on their advice. NZ had to respond that way we did because we simply had fewer ICU beds and fewer trained staff than most of the developed world. And remarkably that pressure revealed a leadership capable of making hard decisions quickly and willing to change tacks as new information came to hand.
It revealed a science community willing and able to drop everything to contribute. Yes there were naysayers, but for the most part scientists made themselves available to help, to explain, to support, to explain again and to just be part of society. We know many of their names now, for some that's proven to be unpleasant as some trolls came out from under the bridges, but for the most part it's nice to see experts treated with respect and their expertise valued.
On the local front as lockdowns came into force we suddenly saw what our city could be like without cars - families out walking and cycling - people just calm and willing to smile and wave - from a social distance. And yeah that distance actually felt social.
Sadly we've lost that again as Auckland drivers reassert their control of the city. I find it strange that the same people who smiled and waved from a bike are now swerving in front of me to get wherever a few seconds faster.
And now we wait for us and the world to get vaccinated. In some ways I think the next 6 months will be harder. We have friends and families in places where the virus is effectively uncontrolled. We watch as leaders around the world with less skill than our own make appalling decisions that will result in thousands of deaths. Our lives are a weird kind of normal, survivors guilt might be overstating it, but there is something wrong about being able to have our holidays while this continues.
Sorry shouldn't end on a down note. I think NZ has come through this so far stronger than it was a year ago. I think we value things a little bit differently now and I think that's a good thing. Yeah there are things about NZ that are still badly wrong but it feels like there is confidence we can fix shit that is broken - is that revealing a covert optimist?
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4459 posts
Sacha, in reply to
Amazing what got us here, eh. Hoping the new Minister Andrew Little does not squander the opportunity to reshape our health system now in ways that count.
Russell, I really feel for what you have gone through advocating for your mum. Nobody should have to do that, and certainly not this year. Thank goodness for family.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19719 posts
Russell Brown, in reply to
Thanks buddy. I pondered one more complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner for a bit too long, but I realised last night that an OIA request, to check whether CCDHB actually made the changes they promised, would be a good thing to work on over the break.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22834 posts
nzlemming,
I guess I’ve been a little insulated from the (justified) existential angst many have been feeling this year. This is how I normally live. Apart from having to queue 2 metres apart to get into the supermarket, Level 4 was barely noticeable for me. I’m not the social type, preferring to connect online and that didn’t change, though it became a lot more strident. What this year revealed for me was the deep streak of stupidity that runs though our country (and many others) and what it revealed in me was an ever-lessening tolerance for its practitioners.
Kia kaha, Russell and Fiona, and Sunset Sam – oops, I mean James and The One Who Does Not Like Being Discussed.
Have a great summer.
Waikanae • Since Nov 2006 • 2934 posts
Russell Brown, in reply to
Heh! He did once discover I'd written a blog post about him. He was okay about it :-)
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22834 posts
Sacha, in reply to
Then do a follow-up one about the process of creating their response. Nippert's M.O. I think.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19719 posts
Fiona Mckenzie,
I want to thank YOU for your posts, both incidental on social and long form, like here. The community that social media provides, the voices we trust who can articulate better than us how we feel and what we can do, have been so very important this year. You are one of the most reliably enjoyable and - omg I’m going to have to say “relatable”
Christchurch • Since Jun 2015 • 15 posts