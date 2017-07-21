Friday Music: Remembering Roi

In the days before email, when even toll calls were prohibitively priced, we would write each other letters. Rambling affairs, typed single-space (yes, some of us had typewriters – we weren't cave people) and full of news, gossip and extravagant ironic abuse. I wish I'd kept my letters from Roi Colbert.
Roi died yesterday. His health had been bad for a while, but it's still very sad and there will be many of us mulling our memories of the man today. I hadn't seen Roi since the last time I made it to Dunedin, and that's a while ago. The first time I met him was the first time I went to Dunedin. In some sense, he was Dunedin – or at least a feature of it. Today, it's like The Octagon's gone.
As Amanda Mills explains in her excellent Audioculture article (which properly calls him by the name his parents gave him – "Roi" was his own coinage), his shop, Records Records, was central to Dunedin's musical explosion in the early 1980s. Kids would come in to pick over the second-hand bins , check the bass-player-wanted ads on the noticeboard, or just to see Roi. He'd sit there on his stool occasionally making good-natured comment on what you'd brought to the counter. He was Flying Nun's first distributor in the city too.
But it wasn't just his shop. Roy and his wife Christine were extraordinarily generous with their home. When Fiona and I decided to join Murray Cammick on the train to Dunedin to see The Clean's "last" gig in 1982, we arrived with nowhere to stay. We stayed, of course, with Roi and Christine. They were generous and kind, even after I rather rudely beat the high score on his pinball machine (I honestly still don't even know how this happened).
On later visits to the city, Shayne Carter and I would get righteously blazed and walk up the hill to Roi's place for epic games of table tennis. As Amanda notes, Roi's place was also where you could watch music videos. He'd been in early on the home video revolution, and never let his choice of Betamax get him down.
Other people knew Roi much better and longer than me, but I related to him as a journalist – originally a sportswriter – who loved music. In his later years, he wrote a column for the ODT, whose entries included this achingly funny account of a conversation with Shayne Carter about what the words to 'She Speeds' actually are.
Last year, he wrote a column which began with an appreciation of my story on the meth-contamination boondoggle (lauding me as "yet another towering investigative journalist reared on the demanding cliff-climb of music writing") before branching out with some thoughts on stamp collecting, art, used cars and Donald Trump. The paper paywalled it, so he sent it to me to make sure I saw it.
As recently as March, he had this excellent feature on Nadia Reid in North & South. Nadia thanked him on Facebook this morning:
I believe he argued with nurses and doctors to let him out of hospital to attend the show. He sat in the front row and I so loved having him there with his lovely wife Christine. A month back, at a Flying Nun event in Dunedin, we were talking, he must have sensed some doubt in my voice, and he said to me:
"You've made two records Nadia, that is the hard work done, they will last forever, now you just sit back and enjoy the ride."
What an incredible golden soul.
Roi, who was helping young musicians believe in themselves a decade before Nadia was born, was doing it until the end.
In that same month this year, Dunedin's Octagon Club was transformed for two nights into a recreation of of Records Records, which closed in 2005, the year that Roi had his kidney transplant. The blog Urban Dream Brokerage ran some great photographs of the event, including this one, of Roi sat in the audience with Shayne Carter, the wild, talented kid he did more for than anyone. It's just a beautiful image.
.
So, thank you Roi. Thank you from all of us.
–––
Fittingly enough, there are some Flying Nun reissues out this week.
There's an expanded 2LP version of Bressa Creeting Cake's self-titled debut, available for the first time on vinyl. I have very fond memories of the original launch party for this record, which was staged at Alexandra Park racecourse, on a day when the Bressa Creeting Cake Mobile Pace was won.
And there's also a 2LP reissue of Garageland's debut Last Exit to Garageland, which also incorporates their first record, the five-track Come Back Special EP. Chunky guitar-pop ahoy!
–––
This is also reissue day for Micronism's landmark Inside A Quiet Mind on Loop Recordings, which has been richly remastered by Chris Chetland. There are links here to the various places you can buy and listen to it – including high-quality downloads on Bandcamp. The Bandcamp page also has a rapidly-shrinking stock of the 200-copies-only 2LP version, although Southbound, Flying In and others have some copies too.
I could explain further, but I think it's best to just direct you to Grant Smithies' brilliant Star Times story on how a brown kid from Tokoroa 20 years ago made the record that basically defined New Zealand techno music – and then just stopped.
–––
The KLF are back! Next month, they have a book and an event called Liverpool: Welcome to the Dark Ages, for which there is a trailer:
–––
I talked to 95bFM's Sam Smith this week about rumours of Soundcloud's impending demise. The company has sacked hundreds of staff but insists it has the cash to carry on – for now.
Others aren't so sure – and one Reddit user claims to have downloaded the whole 900 terabytes of music sitting on Soundcloud's servers. Sadly, I see Soundcloud has forbidden The Internet Archive to do the same thing.
It's a brutal world out there in music streaming. Soundcloud has a staggering 175 million users a month, but it hasn't found a way to make money as a legitimate streaming service – and it faces one big competitor with an apparently limitless ability to lose money (Spotify) and another which simply doesn't need to make money (Apple).
What's happened here is that when Soundcloud began a decade ago, streaming was simply a way to preview a record as, perhaps, a path to a sale. These days, the stream is the sale, and the owners want to be paid. It's an environment that doesn't sit well with the kind of content – remixes, mixtapes and edits – that were the great thing about Soundcloud in the first place.
If Soundcloud does fail and isn't rescued with a sale to a larger company, there will be others there to fill the breach. But on this blog and a thousand others, a whole lot of embeds will break and stay broken.
–––
Light will doubtless be shed on the changing music industry by guests from Billboard, Bandcamp and 4AD at September's 2017 Going Global Music Summit at Roundhead Studios in Auckland. This looks really interesting.
–––
Tunes!
Miloux has posted a bubbly rework of her new single 'Paris' and it's sweet as. I don't know if there are any release plans, but the original is on Bandcamp.
This track is a 54-minute mix of 1960s tracks by the Haitian group Les Shleu Shleu and it's beautiful, swinging stuff.
Auckland's Dub Terminator got together with the Ragga twins and this happened ...
Aussie-born Miamai-based DJ Thomas Jack has a new EP out today (it's on the streaming services) which reminds me why I used to post his tracks all the time. Smooth, sweeping techno ...
An upbeat, danceable edit of Cedric Im Brooks' classic track 'Africa'. (Free download with Artists Union palaver):
And finally, some remixed Mississippi blues. Straight-up free download.
–––
The Friday Music Post is sponsored by:
Grant McDougall,
It's a sad day here in Dunedin, Russell. I first met Roi in the late '80s and last spoke to him only late last week in George St.
The first words he ever spoke to me were "Are you going to Snapper tonight ?". I was and they were superb, of course.
In the early - mid '90s and, after I came back here, in the early '00s, I was lucky enough to hold the fort at Records Records if was on holiday out central or away for a few days or whatever.
A rather considerable proportion of my record collection was bought at the shop. My friends and I always used to marvel at how cheap they were, compared to what you'd pay in Auckland or Wellington.
He was, of course, a font of knowledge about music - and often hilarious anecdotes about various NZ musicians - but also about sport, too.
Thanks Roi, you were one top bloke.
Dunedin • Since Dec 2006 • 735 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yep. He was a funny bastard on a whole panorama of topics.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Carol Stewart,
I treasured an article that Roi wrote in a 2003 edition of The Listener, about the amazing musical career of Wing. I couldn't find a link to that story, but he wrote another lovely generous story about her here.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 789 posts Report
Doug Hood,
End of an era
Kingsland • Since Oct 2009 • 24 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
R.I.P. Roi...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7321 posts Report
Mike O'Connell,
Wonderful reminder Ian. The 'ghost' of Snapper ( as I like to think of them) Colt 45 happen to be playing tonight at New City Hotel with The Terminals. I'm sure there'll be a story told, a beer or two drunk and tears shed in Roi's memory tonight.
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 364 posts Report
Geoff Lealand,
Email Web
I like the little of Bressa Creeting Cake I have heard but they must qualify for The Worst Band Name Ever Award.
Screen & Media Studies, U… • Since Oct 2007 • 2482 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Mushroom Records (then Flying Nun's parent company) made them change to that from Breast Secreting Cake
- Aussies, eh!
What are ya gonna do?
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7321 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Simon Ogston has just posted a trailer for his Bill Direen film (see last week's Friday Music) A Memory of Others:
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Here’s Roy’s wonderful Clean piece from Rip It Up used in the limited edition ’Boodle Boodle Boodle’ fold out press kit…
(large file size)
——————
PS: I’ve also popped a couple of Progressive Studio RIU ads (by Chris Knox) on last week’s Friday Music Post as well…
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7321 posts Report
Mike O'Connell,
Here's a piece from Roi going back to 1972 - review of the Led Zeppelin show at Western Springs. Roi and friends got primed for the show on laughing gas!
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 364 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Murray Cammick posted Roi's review of the Enemy's first ever gig. Amazing.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
DeepRed,
Email Web Twitter
What about bulletin board services? Or was that more an early 1990s thing?
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5262 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
This was the early 80s, Matthew. The veritable dawn of time.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Aaaaand Audioculture has published some more of Roi's Rip It Up reviews.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
After the last Carrier Pigeon was shot on the roof of the Tinwald Railway Station in the late ‘70s, inter-island communications entered a ’sketchy’ phase.
Marvellous results could occasionally be achieved with a Stenographer and Ham Radio Operator. (CQ ’80s?)
Contrived contraptions combining electrostatic resistance, methylated spirits and revolving drums had a brief vogue – but mostly it was mail, large canvas sacks and railway carriages, ferries and bikes.
Modern-post… when designersaurs roamed the earth.
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7321 posts Report