How harm happens

During the election campaign, I was working on a feature looking at how New Zealand arrived at a synthetic cannabinoid crisis that had seemed to come out of nowhere – and what I was finding was making me angry.
The story is the cover feature of the new issue of the New Zealand Drug Foundation magazine, Matters of Substance, and you can read it here.
The harsh truth is that the crisis did not come out of nowhere. It was developing even before the 2014 amendment to the Psychoactive Substances Act took all synthetic cannabinoid products off retail shelves. And for a range of reasons, almost no one saw it happening or, in some cases, did not wish to see.
Former Associate Health minister Peter Dunne traced the story back to the previous general election campaign, in 2014, when the headlines were jammed with alarming reports about the consequences of legal sales of some synthetic cannabinoid products under the Psychoactive Substances Act. These products had been sold for years before, but a radical cut in the number of outlets had focused media attention on the stores that made the regulatory cut under the Act, and on the dependent users who were experiencing real problems.
The National government, says Dunne, simply wanted to get the issue out of the headines and raced to amend the Act to foreclose its interim regulatory period and ban all sales. After that, the government wasn't interested.
“There was a certain dishonesty there," Dunne told me.
Paula Bold-Wilson, who led a campaign to get synthetics off the shelves, saw the same thing:
“At the time we were campaigning, we were trying to raise awareness of how many people were still extremely sick afterwards and that actually the government had a responsibility to tidy up the mess of those who’d become addicted through those products being legal in our community. But they left the community to tidy up the mess really.”
I don't hold Dunne entirely blameless here. In 2015, working on a different story, I spoke to two ESR scientists who told me that not only were they still receiving synthetic cannabinoid samples from Police and Customs for testing, there were "significantly more" of them and most were new substances that had never been sold in stores.
Dunne continued to insist that his advice was that there was only a "comparatively small" market in synthetics, trading in products stockpiled from the old legal regime. I sensed that the scientists copped some heat for saying otherwise. But they were right.
And ESR was right again this year, when its Forensic Chemistry Manager Kevan Walsh dispelled a lot of damaging Police blather about adulterants and mystery ingredients and pointed out that its testing of Police samples had consistently revealed a particular chemical: AMB-FUBINACA.
This chemical has been associated with "zombie outbreaks" in several countries in the past two years – but in New Zealand, the dosing in black-market products is 10 to 30 times higher than elsewhere. That's why people have been dying. It's not fucking fly spray.
When I re-read the published story yesterday, ESR's role as an honest broker stood out all the more. Its advice came as Police and the Coroner's office were publishing information that was vague, incomplete, irrelevant – and sometimes simply wrong. Other parties who could have helped chose to say nothing – the Auckland DHB's communications office refused to let me speak to the emergency doctors who have been dealing with as many as 20 synnies patients a day.
The drug early-warning system (EWS) touted in news stories after the synnies crisis broke is a mirage. The various agencies and specialists who generate and act on drug market information don't talk to each other in any organised way. The Ministry of Health admits there is as yet no dedicated funding for an EWS.
And worse, we're in danger of knowing even less. Police funding for two long-running drug use surveys was cut off this year.
This shouldn't rely on Police budgets. We have a new government now, one which has consistently talked about drug use as a health issue, not a criminal one. Well, with more than 20 deaths and hundreds of emergency admissions in mere months, we have a public health crisis. Peter Dunne's drug policy delegation has passed to the new Minister of Health, David Clark. It's up to him to bring order and transparency to a system that does not do what we need.
The keynote of our National Drug Policy is the prevention of harm. As things stand, our systems do a poor job of that. And because of the welter of other interests in the field, sometimes the system makes the harm worse. Drug stigma and the particularly marginalised nature of the people who use synthetics makes it worse again. We need to fix this, because it will all happen again if we don't.
Neil,
I think the Police were somewhat misreported. Under the headline Weed killer and fly spray in home-made synthetic cannabis the actual Police statement was:
They appear to be reporting what word on the street was rather than making the claim.
Since Nov 2016 • 142 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
They had actual test results by that point. Giving the flyspray story air was silly and unnecessary.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22227 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Your link has an errant letter at the end, taking it to an 'unfound page window' - try this one:
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11894951
It does point the finger at lazy media reporting (and bad headlines) being complicit in spreading misinformation.
Newshub has a similar article from earlier in the month:
http://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2016/07/black-market-synthetics-laced-with-weed-killer-fly-spray.html
and this __Spinoff __article lays some blame at Bill English's needless victim blaming.
https://thespinoff.co.nz/society/26-07-2017/we-havent-seen-deaths-like-this-in-ten-years-of-synthetics/
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7480 posts Report
Ross Bell,
Email Web
For the first time in history (fact check?) The drug policy portfolio will be held by the Health Minister, not delegated. That's great. Now "let's do this."*
* fully implement Law Commission recommendations
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 151 posts Report
Neil, in reply to
Seems s bit harsh. The Police were warning the public of the dangers of synthetics, that people buying it did not know what was in it. And said here was no evidence that there was fly spray or weed killer - countering what appeared to be a common myth on the streets.
I came across the fly spray thing myself from people who would know. My guess is it might have been used as a solvent for application of AB-FUBINACA.
Since Nov 2016 • 142 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
I thought you had reservations about the incumbent based on past form?
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19413 posts Report
Ross Bell,
Email Web
No, that's Russell... He's a meany.
Yes, we were critical of Labour's indifference to drug law reform in the lead up to the campaign... but they finally got there in the end (their Justice manifesto is clear on their intention to replace the Misuse of Drugs Act for example).
And as we saw with Peter Dunne, wise people can become very good allies when equipped with good information.
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 151 posts Report
Mikaere Curtis,
Good post and great article, Russell.
I hope Julie-Anne is able to have some influence here. She is capable, intelligent and can mount a good argument.
Tamaki Makaurau • Since Nov 2006 • 522 posts Report
Worik Stanton,
On drug stigma: Drug policy still, still, expressed in terms of harm.
Prejudice. Bigotry. People use drugs because drugs are good.
There is harm associated with drugs. There is harm associated with concrete, plums and motorcycles.
FTC
Otepoti • Since Nov 2007 • 26 posts Report
Katharine Moody,
From your article, this is extremely disheartening;
Hopefully with the new government that will change dramatically – as they (I hope) will be far more willing to admit we have a crisis and want to quantify/measure progress in addressing it.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 760 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Email Web
Hi there Worik, you know more than most that “drugs” are not all built the same.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 3863 posts Report
Ross Bell,
Email Web
Oh, look what Helen just went and done:
http://www.globalcommissionondrugs.org/hc_jrh/
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 151 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I'm persuadable!
And I do take your point about drug policy being at the Cabinet table.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22227 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
At least five people in intensive care in Porirua. Synthetics.
This isn't going to stop.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22227 posts Report