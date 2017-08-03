Orcon IRL at Golden Dawn: The Election One

Kia ora! We're staging one of our Orcon IRL talk events at Golden Dawn from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday, August 13 – and, as it says in the title above, it's about New Zealand's impending general election.

I'll be hosting as ever, along with 95bFM talents Ximena Smith and Jogai Bhatt.

In the normal course of things, I'd be telling you who our guests are. And believe me, we have guests. Bigly.

But there are a couple we absolutely want to confirm before going out with the lineup. Because if we told you someone was coming and they didn't make it, we'd look like chumps.

So keep an ear to 95bFM and an eye on this page over the next few days. Of course, the venue isn't a big one and you might just want to trust us and get in on your RSVP now.

If you do miss out, or you're not in Auckland, be assured that you'll be able to catch it all live on 95bFM's HD stream. On the internet.