Orcon IRL: Mummy and daddy, what did you do in the Tech Wars?

Techweek 2017 has begun in 23 centres around the motu and we're pitching in with a special Orcon IRL at Golden Dawn tomorrow evening.
Much of the week, be it in Auckland, Westport, Rotorua or Whangarei, is serious stuff, so we're going with scurrilous stories and robust opinions.
Our guests are:
Katie Graham, founder of Delicious Mint, which helped build the innovative Songbroker website, and the Bitcoin moneybox service MyBitCoinSaver, among other things.
Heather Gaye, indie web developer responsible for the NZ Olympic Committee website, among many others.
Nat Torkington, builder of New Zealand's first ever website, author of The Perl Cookbook, founder of Foo Camp and player of the banjo.
Paul Brislen, former editor of Computerworld NZ, former CEO of TUANZ and current practioner of independent public relations.
You'll be able to put questions to the panelists and after it wraps up we have Sydney's WCB (William Cooper Barling) to play some betwitching music. Come over! It's free! (And if you can't make it, it'll all be streaming live thanks to the crew at 95bFM.)
Orcon IRL at the Golden Dawn: Techweek edition
Tuesday May 9, 6.30-9.30pm
The Golden Dawn Tavern of Power, corner Ponsonby and Richmond Roads, Ponsonby.
(It's not going to rain and there are heaters, but we're out in the courtyard, so wear something warm.)
RSVP to attend here on the Facebook event page.
Alan Moore,
....and if you don't have an account with the Dark Empire can you still come?
New Zealand • Since Oct 2013 • 5 posts Report
Heather Gaye,
Web Twitter
Hey, messaged you on FB, my online CV is out of date now, & a bit misleading. :)
Morningside • Since Nov 2006 • 531 posts Report
Paul Campbell,
Email Web
um something, something, something about whether we need net neutrality laws in NZ something something
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 2515 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yes, sorry, should have made that clear. Just turn up. RSVPs are just a way of getting an idea of numbers.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Cool.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
I’m assuming you are meaning motu as: island, country, land, nation, clump of trees, ship – anything separated or isolated. rather than cut or wound
;- )
and for Chchch folk here’s the breakdown of what’s on:
chch events
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7231 posts Report
Brian Murphy,
I agree with Nats negative reaction to the online voting auditability, there is also the issue of authentication of people and coercion, but now we need to be looking further back too, at the way populations are being manipulated by the Palantirs, Cambridge Analyticas, and Iota Globals of the world.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/may/07/the-great-british-brexit-robbery-hijacked-democracy
Maybe we can’t trust ourselves any more.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 46 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Another great event online, ta to sponsor Orcon and to bfm tech gurus like Rick Huntington for the solid stream where others fa i l . ..
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19228 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Fear and balanced...?
In light of ...
I was interested to note that two of Trump's son-in-law and 'adviser', Jared Kushner's business partners are Peter Thiel and George Soros !(according to Wikipedia )
and I also note one of Israel's wealthiest families,
the Steinmetzes are (or were ) Kushner partners as well -
and they are suing George Soros (according to The Seattle Times )
a messy interconnecting network - all very Gaia-like - a delicate 'egosystem' one might say...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7231 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Facebook as well..
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/may/08/facebook-political-aides-campaigns-target-voters?utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=GU+Today+main+NEW+H+categories&utm_term=225097&subid=7516316&CMP=EMCNEWEML6619I2
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7231 posts Report