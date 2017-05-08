Orcon IRL: Mummy and daddy, what did you do in the Tech Wars?

Techweek 2017 has begun in 23 centres around the motu and we're pitching in with a special Orcon IRL at Golden Dawn tomorrow evening.

Much of the week, be it in Auckland, Westport, Rotorua or Whangarei, is serious stuff, so we're going with scurrilous stories and robust opinions.

Our guests are:

Katie Graham, founder of Delicious Mint, which helped build the innovative Songbroker website, and the Bitcoin moneybox service MyBitCoinSaver, among other things.

Heather Gaye, indie web developer responsible for the NZ Olympic Committee website, among many others.

Nat Torkington, builder of New Zealand's first ever website, author of The Perl Cookbook, founder of Foo Camp and player of the banjo.

Paul Brislen, former editor of Computerworld NZ, former CEO of TUANZ and current practioner of independent public relations.

You'll be able to put questions to the panelists and after it wraps up we have Sydney's WCB (William Cooper Barling) to play some betwitching music. Come over! It's free! (And if you can't make it, it'll all be streaming live thanks to the crew at 95bFM.)

Orcon IRL at the Golden Dawn: Techweek edition

Tuesday May 9, 6.30-9.30pm

The Golden Dawn Tavern of Power, corner Ponsonby and Richmond Roads, Ponsonby.

(It's not going to rain and there are heaters, but we're out in the courtyard, so wear something warm.)

