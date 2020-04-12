Towards new human spaces

Good Friday in lockdown was a time to be alive and on a bicycle. Without even the supermarkets as an excusefor anyone to get in the car and drive somewhere, the roads were gloriously clear. Clear enough to carve big gentle curvess with worrying. People, too, were actually walking on the road in some places, but there was plenty of space for everyone.
When it ends we will, a friend of mine observed, miss these human-friendly spaces that have suddenly opened up for us.
Or maybe not. Perhaps things will change because they have to. Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter has announced new funding – immediately available to local authorities, but relevant at such time as Alert Level 4 ends – to quickly expand footpaths and roll out temporary new bike lanes. These won't be the endless "upgrade" works we currently see in the cities, but quick solutions wrought with planter boxes, sticks and cones.
There are obvious reasons for this. Even if, as everyone hopes, we're able to drop back to a Level 3 Covid-19 alert status, we'll still want to be able to achieve physical distancing in public. Some people might see riding a bike as preferable to being cooped inside a bus or a train. There still won't be as many places drive to as we're used to.
There's also another issue I'm seeing quite a few people talk about – the paths that walkers and riders are usually expected to share are often not wide enough to provide for proper distancing, especially given the additional demand on them now.
We may well start to wonder about how we've designed our cities, with with people – who in central-city Auckland make more than half a million walking trips a day, a number that dwarfs vehicle journeys – almost always squeezed into thin strips along the sides of wide corridors of danger. Somehow, we've managed to make these corridors of danger the central facet of the places we live, and to give them most of the available public space.
Maybe we'll finally pedestrianise central Auckland. Or we'll eliminate the danger of powered scooters injuring people by making separate spaces for them, or expanding the space in which they can operate. At the least, I expect we'll hear fewer complaints that the new footpaths being built as part of the current K Road upgrade are unecessarily wide.
I am wary of the perils of seizing on the current crisis as a signal that the time for our respective causes has come (yes, I hear you, UBI folk, and I promise I'll read your post on Medium soon). But sometimes a crisis makes sensible ideas look not just compelling but inevitable.
These instant news spaces are an idea being adopted in cities all over the world: in Berlin, Vancouver, Minneapolis, Denver, Sydney, Budapest and Bogota. Experts are urging governments and city authorities to urgently fund cycleways, not least because bikes are really good in urban emergencies (I've always felt the absence of bicycles is a major flaw in the dystopia of The Walking Dead).
It may be that this charge towards greater human human spaces will stick; that the outsize spatial ratio in the motor car's favour will be permanently corrected. That might see other benefits. Less than a week in our lockdown NIWA scientists announced that air quality in Auckland had "dramatically improved". It's not realistic to suppose that cars won't return to the roads after our social restrictions are eased – most of us who ride or walk also drive sometimes, after all – but it might just be that in seeking to curb the virus we'll end up curbing the emissions that contribute to an even more serious long-term problem.
It might also be that the new behaviour we're seeing from city drivers –some of whom do seem to be driving slower and watching out better – will persist beyond the lockdown days. That might be the most prodigious and surprising change of all.
Deborah,
Titirangi is the king of narrow or totally non-existent footpaths! But walkers and runners and cyclists have been fantastic about negotiating the space. I’ve noticed that we’ve got some nice courtesies around stepping out into the road: people who can see any oncoming vehicles tend to step out leaving the pavement for people who can’t see them, adults step out for families with children, everyone steps out for people with babies and toddlers in pushchairs, and for people using mobility devices.
But some motorists are still charging around at 50kph… just a little slowing down would be good.
I’d be in favour of slower speed rates on suburban roads. And I’d love downtown Auckland to be more pedestrianised. My only major concern would be access for people who can’t walk more than a few metres: we need to make sure that we have some well specified exemptions so that people with disabilities can still access services as needed.
Tom Semmens,
I would quite like some sort of cycling infrastructure from St Lukes to Greenlane, but I suspect that will have to wait for Jacinda repulsing an alien invasion from beyond our Galaxy.
Hebe,
Pedestrians and cyclists sharing paths is infuriating. Try walking with a dog and two pre-schoolers and three adults as we have done at times over the last year before the pandemic threat. No wins for anyone.
Add a codger with a quaked knee and it becomes almost a matter of life and death.
Who decided it was okay? No-one asked the little people.
The increasing number of electric bikes has made the paths around here even more lethal. And no I didn’t hear the bell because you tinged it many metres away and my hearing is dull.
Bart Janssen,
One thing I hope will happen is that so many people are discovering they really can walk or cycle to the local market and they might just continue.
Cars are useful and valuable, but we've seen them dominate beyond their real value - no small part because of huge marketing by the car industry.
This enforced, slower world of lockdown has given people a chance to see that the car isn't as necessary as they thought.
And there's also the extra sense of community walkers and riders have, we wave and nod and say hi in a way that you just don't get in a car and now everyone is experiencing that community. Maybe just maybe it will last.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Totally agree Hebe.
As a cyclist the shared paths have always been a nightmare. You never know if the dog will stay put or if the child will decide to run across the path in front of you and pedestrians can turn on a dime much quicker than a cyclist can avoid.
The idea that they should be forced into one space is another consequence of the planners dedication to the the car. No-one, not cyclist, not pedestrian, not scooter, not even a bus can be allowed to restrict the car. And so all us unimportant humans get shoved into one tiny space that we share to the best of our ability. But it doesn't work.
And now in the time of lockdown I avoid all the bike paths and ride on the roads because with fewer cars they are spaces I can ride with ease and all the pedestrians on the paths can walk without worrying I might not be able to stop if they wobble or step in an unexpected direction.
I would say that my bell (a Kong) seems to be easier to hear - except if the person has their headphones on :(. It's a lower pitch and easier on older ears.
Emerald,
"I am wary of the perils of seizing on the current crisis as a signal that the time for our respective causes has come"
Thank you for making this point. There's a lot of opportunism on both sides of the political spectrum, and some borders on schadenfreude, which is just gruesome.
Russell Brown,
A fairly wither Greater Auckland post on how Auckland Transport has the funding and the imperative to change public spaces, but it dumped the relevant skill base to save money.
