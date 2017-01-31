Laneway 2017 - Park Life

Albert Park has a long history as a music venue, so those of you used to the 95bFM Summer Series, or perhaps veterans of Dragon playing in the Rotunda in 1975 (see AudioCulture), will have felt quite comfortable about the shift from the pavement of Silo Park to the penthouse up the hill. In fact you were probably wondering what took them so long.

I'm going to give the venue a resounding tick, and leave it to others who might wish to pick the details apart. We had an excellent day; found shade when we needed it; ate dumplings without queuing; had Korean tacos as the day faded and access to all the water we could drink... which was a lot. FTR trees are the best air-conditioning units ever invented.

As to the music, I enjoyed all that I saw, however I had work to do, and ended up snacking rather than spending meaningful time listening to any particular act. The Veils were favourites, both because I'm a keen fan, and their performance had a great intensity. Although I hear that Refused took the prize for wildest act, and longest mic lead on the day.

Starting at 12.30 to catch Fazerdaze and The Chills, by 9pm I was out of steam, so wasn't there for the great confetti explosion.

Feel free to share your Laneway stories, venue reviews, and photos taken on whatever device you had handy.

Capture away.