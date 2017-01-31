Capture by A photoblog
11

Laneway 2017 - Park Life

by Jackson Perry

Albert Park has a long history as a music venue, so those of you used to the 95bFM Summer Series, or perhaps veterans of Dragon playing in the Rotunda in 1975 (see AudioCulture), will have felt quite comfortable about the shift from the pavement of Silo Park to the penthouse up the hill. In fact you were probably wondering what took them so long.

I'm going to give the venue a resounding tick, and leave it to others who might wish to pick the details apart. We had an excellent day; found shade when we needed it; ate dumplings without queuing; had Korean tacos as the day faded and access to all the water we could drink... which was a lot. FTR trees are the best air-conditioning units ever invented.

As to the music, I enjoyed all that I saw, however I had work to do, and ended up snacking rather than spending meaningful time listening to any particular act. The Veils were favourites, both because I'm a keen fan, and their performance had a great intensity. Although I hear that Refused took the prize for wildest act, and longest mic lead on the day.

Starting at 12.30 to catch Fazerdaze and The Chills, by 9pm I was out of steam, so wasn't there for the great confetti explosion.

Feel free to share your Laneway stories, venue reviews, and photos taken on whatever device you had handy.

Capture away.

Amelia of Fazerdaze

Fazerdaze Photo: Jackson Perry

Fazerdaze Photo: Jackson Perry

Purple Pilgrims Photo: Jackson Perry

Purple Pilgrims Photo: Jackson Perry

Martin Phillips of The Chills Photo: Jackson Perry

Mish Barber-Way of White Lung Photo: Jackson Perry

Conor McCabe of Fortunes Photo: Jackson Perry

Tom Howie of Bob Moses Photo: Jackson Perry

Julien Ehrlich of Whitney Photo: Jackson Perry

Max Kakacek Photo: Jackson Perry

Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest Photo: Jackson Perry

Ethan Ives of Car Seat Headrest Photo: Jackson Perry

Aurora Aksnes of AURORA Photo: Jackson Perry

AURORA Photo: Jackson Perry

Katherine Anderson of K2K Photo: Jackson Perry

Finn Andrews of The Veils Photo: Jackson Perry

Finn Andrews Photo: Jackson Perry

Finn Andrews' hat Photo: Jackson Perry

Nick Murphy (formerly Chet Faker) Photo: Jackson Perry

Nick Murphy Photo: Jackson Perry

×