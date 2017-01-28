Stories From The Centre

It may have been around for almost forty years, but as a rock venue

there's nothing inspiring about the Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland. The venue's reputation as a dank concrete barn in the middle of a carpark, with bad sound and endless queues for a drink, is difficult to shake off. But the place does have history, and to add to a

string of legendary shows over the years (Ramones, the Clash,

Nirvana, Lou Reed, Lee Perry, New Order, Beck . . . ) we can now add

PJ Harvey and band on January 24 2017.



Simon Kay was there, and took these photos as 'just a fan

photographing from the crowd' but they capture something of the

compelling performance by this great musician and her excellent band.