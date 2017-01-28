It may have been around for almost forty years, but as a rock venue
there's nothing inspiring about the Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland. The venue's reputation as a dank concrete barn in the middle of a carpark, with bad sound and endless queues for a drink, is difficult to shake off. But the place does have history, and to add to a
string of legendary shows over the years (Ramones, the Clash,
Nirvana, Lou Reed, Lee Perry, New Order, Beck . . . ) we can now add
PJ Harvey and band on January 24 2017.
Simon Kay was there, and took these photos as 'just a fan
photographing from the crowd' but they capture something of the
compelling performance by this great musician and her excellent band.
Stories From The Centre
