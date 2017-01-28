Capture by A photoblog
Stories From The Centre

by Simon Kay

It may have been around for almost forty years, but as a rock venue
there's nothing inspiring about the Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland. The venue's reputation as a dank concrete barn in the middle of a carpark, with bad sound and endless queues for a drink, is difficult to shake off. But the place does have history, and to add to a
string of legendary shows over the years (Ramones, the Clash,
Nirvana, Lou Reed, Lee Perry, New Order, Beck . . . ) we can now add
PJ Harvey and band on January 24 2017.

Simon Kay was there, and took these photos as 'just a fan
photographing from the crowd' but they capture something of the
compelling performance by this great musician and her excellent band.

PJ Harvey 1 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 2 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 3 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 4 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 5 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 6 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 7 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 8 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 9 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 10 Photo: Simon Kay

PJ Harvey 11 Photo: Simon Kay

