Kai Koenig – my cat, my chickens & my wife:

The lost episode. We recorded this one a while ago but unfortunately we misplaced it, until now.

Kai Koenig (@agentK) works as a Software Solutions architect for Ventego Creative in Wellington, New Zealand. He also co-founded the company with two partners and is the CTO of Zen Ex Machina, a startup in the fields of digital & user experience consultancy based out of Canberra in Australia.

Kai's work comprises a mix of consulting, training, mentoring and actual development work using a range of technologies, common themes being Java, CFML, JavaScript, Android etc.

Occasionally Kai writes for magazines (currently mainly Heise's iX in Germany) and in his blog, and publishes a podcast, 2 Developers Down Under, with his friend Mark Mandel (@neurotic) in the USA.

Since 2007 he's also been flying small, single-engine aeroplanes around New Zealand and sometimes Australia, currently working on his Commercial Pilot License.

Side note: “Hey, I remember Macromedia!” – Raj (I miss Freehand)

See also: