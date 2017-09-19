Access Granted by Mike & Raj
Kat Greenbrook – From insight to action

Kat Greenbrook (@katgreenbrook) is on a mission to increase the number of data insights actioned as she sees a growing gap between analytics teams and decision makers, stemming from a breakdown in communication. 

Kat, through her own company Rogue Penguin, works across multiple industries, NZ and internationally. With both science and graphic design degrees, Kat is happiest when making data come to life.

We cover 

  • Data visualisation through graphic design
  • Branding
  • Consistent change
  • Analytics and insights

