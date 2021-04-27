The case for a Royal Commission into Accident Compensation, Disability and Income Support

In 1967 Owen Woodhouse proposed a principles-based comprehensive no fault compensation scheme. The principles were:
- Community responsibility,
- Comprehensive entitlements,
- Complete rehabilitation,
- Real compensation,
- Administrative efficiency.
It was a world-leading vision but one which has never been fully implemented. The Accient Compensation Commission was established in 1973, but has only ever partially addressed the Woodhouse principles.
Previous Labour government ministers Geoffrey Palmer, Ruth Dyson and Iain Lees-Galloway left the work required too late in their terms for significant extensions to be implemented. Dyson and Lees-Galloway both said they doubted public support for change. But a large number of media articles shows public support is now building.
The ACC Act is long and complex, full of amendments, and susceptible to cutbacks which take years to patch up. For example, Nick Smith’s 2010 cuts to entitlements have still not been addressed.
In his 2018 Sir Owen Woodhouse memorial lecture, Sir Geoffrey Palmer (who started his career assisting Woodhouse) outlined what was still required to implement Woodhouse’s vision, and described a simple comprehensive universal system of disability and income support.
The ‘window of policy opportunity’ is opening. This current government has started to tackle the big issues of education, health and welfare. A major reform of the health system was announced last week, although ‘disability’ has been parked for a few months as it requires more work.
Government policy now encourages ministries and ministers to work together. There is now the same Minister (Carmel Sepuloni) for ACC, Disability Issues and MSD, and the Minister of Health (Andrew Little) is a former ACC board member who has in the past supported extension/reform of the scheme. The ACC policy team in MBIE has been strengthened and the Finance minister has expressed an interest in expanding social insurance.
The Christchurch terrorist attacks highlighted the inequity in the way those witnessing violence but not physically injured are not covered by ACC. The issues raised by the mosque terror attacks were covered in a recent interview on Radio NZ with Andrew Little and Susie Ferguson. (Incidentally Susie Ferguson chaired a disability election forum last year in which the topic of extending ACC to non-accident disability was strongly supported.)
Other examples of significant inequities include whether a person’s need for a wheelchair is because of a traumatic spinal cord injury (covered by ACC) or an illness or congenital condition (not covered by ACC and reliant on rationed/means tested support through Ministry of Health/ Work and Income). These disparities in support and income are currently lifelong and have a significant impact on individual’s health and wellbeing. There are also gender and ethnic disparities in coverage.
The 2020 Labour Party election manifesto included:
Labour will also work to return ACC to its original purpose of assisting all New Zealanders who have had an injury
This will involve:
Addressing the changes National made when last in office, which unfairly disadvantaged tens of thousands of disabled workers
Considering the range of conditions ACC covers and taking an evidence-based approach and updating the list of chronic illnesses caused through workplace exposure to harmful environments
As part of the welfare overhaul, Labour will examine inequities between support through ACC and the welfare and health system for disabled people and people with health conditions
We will also continue the business transformation of ACC to support a customer centric approach to engaging with clients, business customers, health providers and transforming ACC culture.
As various inequities are becoming newsworthy and politically challenging, the time is now politically palatable for an independent ‘Woodhouse Part 2’ Commission of Inquiry or a Royal Commission. This could also look at what new funding arrangements would be required. Sir Geoffrey Palmer is the perfect person to head it, or he should at least be consulted about who would be suitable.
We currently have a Royal Commission on Historic Abuse but it was only established after many years of lobbying politicians and advocacy by survivors of state care and their allies. The election of the Labour-led Government in 2017 presented a window of policy opportunity for its establishment. The time for an independent inquiry reviewing ACC with a view to recommending one equitable, sustainable and future-proofed universal system of disability and income support has now come. We must then be ready to have input into possible Terms of Reference to make the most of the opportunity.
An advocacy group ACC Futures is holding a forum in Wellington on 30 April looking at various ways to re-envisage ACC for the 21st century.
Hilary Stace,
It was actually 1974 before the ACC was up and running. It had a long gestation. My friend, the late JB Munro, was delegated by the Kirk government (in which he was a junior MP) to help it get going. It started with just two employees.
Sacha,
Thanks, Hilary. The programme for that event looks interesting.
Has anyone talked about how to protect an enlarged ACC from being plundered by future governments, like the current organisation has been over the years?
Hilary Stace, in reply to
Very important to future proof the principles and any future improvements. I'm sure there are people who have thoughts on how to do that. In the late 1990s the National Government partially privatised it which was quickly reversed by the incoming Labour government, but National policy in the 2008 election was to reprivatise. I think that was one of the motivations for unions and advocates starting ACC Futures. Privatisation was avoided through strong campaigning, although Nick Smith as Minister did some pretty drastic cuts to eligibility most of which still haven't been reversed.
I think this current government is looking at how to make 'foundational' changes in policy in many areas which are not readily overturnable by a different government. Part of it is to have improvements which are so enduringly popular that there is political risk in changing them.
steven crawford,
Thank you for posting that up here Hilary. It's a very reassuring to know thats going on in the back ground.
Spikey,
Hi Hilary, thanks for your post. It was of great interest to me because I'm a mid-forties woman with a rare genetic progressive condition which affects my mobility. I have post-graduate qualifications and have worked and paid taxes since I graduated. Despite this I have to pay for costly private medical and physiotherapy treatment because the DHB is unable/unwilling to provide me with interventions that I need. It really grates that if I had killed someone drunk driving I would be provided with all the interventions I needed, as well as house and car mods, and income compensation. Unfortunately I can't make your event on Friday, but I'd like to get involved for the future. Is the best way to join ACC Futures? Thanks.
Hilary Stace,
Thanks Spikey. I think some of the day will be livestreamed on the ACC Futures Facebook page. It is also easy to join ACC Futures Coalition which is a online google group.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
Hiya Hilary. Looking at ACC Futures website I'm not seeing anything that indicates a commitment to eliminating the gross disparities in access to supports between ACC claimants and others that has persisted for the past 4 decades.
ACC Futures' focus seems to be on strengthening, expanding and consolidating entitlements for those already under the wing of ACC. Meanwhile, the rest languish... with no entitlement to any supports to manage impairments through MOH and minimal income support through MSD.
I'm very much inclined towards cynicism on this issue and I do not believe there will be anything from ACC Futures that will alleviate the inequities for non-ACC disabled.
The ACC Futures website uses the word "entitled". Those with significant impairments 'supported' by MOH are entitled to nothing. Nada. Until this one basic difference between the two groups is eliminated there will be no hope of anything approaching security for non ACC impaired.
The $95 fee for the event in Wellington will be a barrier for many in this group.
Sacha, in reply to
Please do read the programme - if your reservations were correct it would not include several sessions focused on that core inequity.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
It still predominantly focuses on ACC. And the $95 fee excludes most. And nowhere do I see any mention of the fact that those on ACC are entitled...and those under MOH are not. This is a fundamental issue, and the lack of any entitlement leaves non ACC impaired in an state of constant precariousness.
Would it be too much to hope that when non ACC disabled do get a mention that the paper.... Joint ACC and Health Spinal Cord Impairment Initiative and Implementation Plan
Situation Analysis Paper 24 th February 2013
Prepared by
Christine Howard‐Brown and Jo Esplin
...especially pages 83 - 85 which compare supports for those with spinal impairment between ACC and MOH. Still the best comparison between the two groups and a non -cynic might wonder why on earth it is not widely referred to.
A dismal read, and still very relevant since despite their best efforts there are still some pre - ACC spinal injured still alive and fighting the MOH system which is largely hostile.
Waikato, or on the road • Since Apr 2014 • 1346 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
In the schedule for the event, why would you expect that detail?
Hilary Stace,
Hi Rosemary. You are right. ACC Futures was started mainly by lawyers and unionists who want ACC to work better. Addressing the ACC/MoH disparity is not a major focus of the 2018 manifesto, as other issues are considered more urgent. But it is part of the agenda, and is important to me.
https://cdn-flightdec.userfirst.co.nz/uploads/sites/accfclone/files/PDFs/2018/Manifesto_24_January_2018_-_latest.pdf
It is a voluntary organisation with many people who bring a variety of perspectives and ideas about how to have a better, more equitable system. Everyone is welcome to join the lively google group. (By the way there was an unwaged $45 fee for the seminar yesterday.) Many people had worked very hard to make a successful forum and it was a worthwhile day. Much of it was livestreamed on the ACC Futures Facebook page and that video is probably still available if you want to see the range of topics that were discussed.
