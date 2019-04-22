Delaney Davidson & Bruce Russell, at the Auckland launch of their Charlie Feathers tribute album - 'One Hand Loose' - at the Wine Cellar on March 23 2019 . . . the musicians lit only by a 25w lamp under a blood orange lampshade . . .

'. . . the concept is that of a tribute album. A tribute paid in blood to the unsung king of rock’n roll, Holly Springs most famous son, the man who taught Elvis how to sing with a microphone – Charlie Feathers. The vibe is loose, the sounds are red-line-pushing, the beats are eye-rollin’, daddy-o, and the vibe is so far beyond ‘gone’ that there appears no way back . . .'

The first three photos are of 'Rails To the Sky' - Eamon Edmundson-Wells on double bass, Steve Cournane on drums, and Noel Meek.

Get the album on Bandcamp - here.