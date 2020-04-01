Well spaced out

It's my distraction, setting up tiny scenes to photograph. I've got stuck on the Babushka dolls for now. Something about their bubble shape. Something about their never changing, smiling features, suggesting persistent equanimity. Can we get through everything that is being thrown at us and keep at least a tiny part of that smile throughout?

I'm a lazy set maker, a box, a backdrop, some extra object, and shuffle the Babushkas. My laziness extends to digging out my old prints as backdrops. I'd love to see more meticulous sets from the PA crew.....

I'd love kids to have a go too, creating some small scene that either takes them away from the four walls, or comments on being within four walls perhaps?

Let's see!