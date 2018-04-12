Big Night Outage

Our electricity supply returned about 2.30pm yesterday, ending an outage that began around 9pm during Tuesday night's storm in Auckland. I was grateful: our official resolution time was 6pm and I was prepared to be disappointed given the huge number of outages our lines company, Vector, was addressing. Households only a few minutes away from our place in Point Chevalier did endure another cold, dark night without power last night.
We had been prepared, to an extent, when the lights went out. I'd taken note of severe weather warnings earlier in the day and it was becoming clear that something big was going on outdoors. Friends in Muriwai, exposed on the west coast, were anxiously swapping notes about when and whether it might be time to get out. Happily, the newest, most robust and weathertight part of our house in the city was facing the weather. But I hadn't thought about the prospect of us losing power until I saw this this tweet from Cate Owen turned up in my feed (ignore the incorrect-as-usual Twitter timestamp):
I let everyone in the house know and by the time the lights did go go out about 20 minutes later, we had the candles and torches ready on the kitchen table We'd all charged our devices for as long as we could, but with a fully-charged power pack and an even bigger battery sitting in the porch on my e-bike, our USB-chargeable things were actually the least of our worries.
What's notable here is that the first direct warning that our power might well go out soon came from Cate, an individual (albeit one who works in comms), rather than any of the official services. Vector and Auckland Civil Defence had sent early-evening tweets reiterating severe weather warnings, but neither of them were anywhere to be seen online as the shit started to hit the fan.
Cate's tweet contained a screenshot from the Vector app, which I quickly downloaded. I'm used to using the outages map on Vector's website (our inner-city suburb is no stranger to infrastructure failures and, unlike Watercare Services, Vector is pretty good at communicating the location and likely duration of outages), but it made sense to get the app on my phone, right? Like everyone else in Auckland, I discovered that it was working barely if at all. Screenshots other people posted didn't even show our outage.
Over the next hour, multiple people tweeted about seeing flashes of light from arcing lines and – according to one tweet – multiple transformers in Mt Eden blowing up at once. Someone else said they'd seen the whole North Shore go dark at once. But there was no official word about that – even the Herald's live reporting seemed very light on urgency and detail. The nearest was this tweet from Weatherwarch's Philip Duncan, who was active through the night.
What I understand is that the ferocity of the storm and how quickly damage occured did take everyone by surprise. It may also have been the case that, in a summer of highly localised weather events, the impact was much worse in some places than others and that was hard to track.
At Vector, the app soon got overloaded as many thousands of users connected both to check outages and file reports of their own. When that didn't work, they turned en masse to Vector's call centre. The people who were nominally part of the after-hours Twitter team are part of the call centre, so they got caught up in that deluge.
Eventually, this slightly defensive message was tweeted out:
It wasn't really enough. Given the load problems being suffered by both the app and the call centre as around 200,000 homes and businesses (that's getting near half the homes and businesses in Auckland!) lost power, a steady flow of warnings, information and reassurances over social media channels where load isn't an issue would surely have been appropriate. And social media channels are, of course, two-way, which seems relevant when the reporting feature of the app was overwhelmed.
Auckland Civil Defence was worse, tweeting only once, very late in the piece and then later getting defensive, as its director John Dragicevich blathered about people's "common sense" but acknowledged some (shudder) "learnings" from the torrid night.
Dragicevich may have been as personally unsurprised as he says, but the appearance was that his organisation was caught unawares. Perhaps, like the rest of us, it may have had a touch of hazard fatigue. We get a lot of warnings, which is entirely appropriate, but there's a psychological tendency not to pay too much heed when many of them don't come to much.
Rather than posting a warning in advance then clocking off, the professional communicators at key organisations should be prepared to scramble when the shit clearly is hitting the fan. We've learned that in Christchurch and I thought official social media accounts did reasonably well during Wellington's tsunami scare in 2016.
In Auckland, the intensity of the storm clearly did come as a surprise, but the task for these organisations – especially as global weirding becomes the new normal for weather – is to make sure they can scale up very quickly from low-level business-as-usual.
My sense is that that conversation is already underway at Vector at least – and the work done in the past 30-odd hours by Vector's lines teams has been extraordinary. There are a lot of workers not seeing their own families so that households like ours have heat and light.
Anyway, we went to bed in the dark on Tuesday night. And when we woke it became clear to me that our own prep hadn't been all it could have. The relatively warm northwesterly winds of the storm had swung around to the southwest and we facing the coldest day of the year in a cold house. A cup of tea might have been nice, but I never did get around to buying one of those butane rings for emergencies. ("We can always boil water on the barbecue," I had thought to myself. Not yesterday morning in the rain we couldn't.) Happily, there was hot water still in the cylinder for a shower.
Something else became apparent: the mobile networks that had worked fine the night before were slow and flakey the morning after, sometimes stopping altogether. Was that a consquence of load in a powerless smartphone-owning suburb, depleted cellsite batteries, both?
As it turned out, there was a warm cafe only a kilometre away – the outage had not hit the whole suburb – and the bacon and eggs tasted great. I spent the rest of the day getting my hair cut in a powered-up part of Grey Lynn, then being taken to Prego for lunch (where the short ribs were a warming delight). I took pictures like this (a big gum tree near Countdown in Richmond Road had fallen, taking lines with it) along the way:
After lunch, I popped in to Bunnings for emergency firewood and a butane ring – the latter were sold out after a morning rush from powerless Grey Lynners.
As I said, I have friends nearby who may only get power back later today – and my west coast buddies won't light up till tomorrow. It seems evident that the longer-term fix for resilience will be the undergrounding of more lines (yes, Christchurch friends, your underground services broke in the earthquakes, but our doomsday risk is a volcanic eruption, which would also be unkind to overhead lines). But until then, yep, I reckon I'm going to reassess our emergency prep. And get one of those gas rings.
I'm down in Wellington (Parliament is sitting) so I've been relying on friends, family and FB for updates on where there's power, or not. My husband txted on Tuesday evening at about 9pm to tell me the power had gone out. It came back on this morning at about 8.20am. So nearly 36 hours without power, and not a lot of information about when it might come back on.
Some places in my electorate are still without power and they're not expecting to get it back until tomorrow (Friday) sometime. That seems... odd, given that it's a very urban electorate. We did seem to be right in the wind tunnel, with the winds barrelling in over the Manukau, and there were outages seemingly everywhere, so it's a huge task to get everything up and running again.
I'm wondering a bit about the resiliency of the power network. If we are going to face more and more weird weather, we might need to be thinking about how to build a stronger network.
Meanwhile in Morningside, no power, no appearance on the outage map, no ability to register the outage and no clue as to likely resolution time. The infrequent utterances from Vector ask for patience and indicate incoming weather this afternoon may slow things down. The comms and social media team at Vector need to do better.
The ecosystem around here has stalled. The mechanic where our car was scheduled for a checkup before a school break, down country jaunt is shut down. The sewing shop that has our master bedroom curtains for alterations is shut down, thankfully wont be as cold tonight.
Meanwhile...eating out for dinner and breakfast, and showers at powered friends. And trying not to think about what is going on in the fridge!
I think that's where the undergrounding comes in.
I have seen them acknowledge the outage to someone else in your neighbourhood on Twitter. But yeah, they should be able to do better than that.
I can confirm - we never once lost power in Castor Bay, so I suspect this is over stated.
The Vector update posted at 11.30am says there are still 41,000 homes to be restored.
I wish the Herald would stop reporting these figures as 41,000 (or whatever) individuals. It's homes and businesses: the number of individuals affected will be two or three times that.
I avoided opening the fridge and freezer until last night, for obvious reasons. We seem to have got through okay there, which is a relief – it's a full freezer.
From Albert-Eden local board chair Peter Haynes on Facebook:
We didn't open the freezer until the power came back on after 18 hours off, and when I checked the ice cream it wasn't even soft. It would appear that new modern fridges can retain their cool for quite some time - I guess the drop in air temperature helped.
Yes, Dragecevich started that in the old Waitakere City Council. The idea is to strengthen connections within local communities before they need to be drawn upon in emergencies. Takes lots of time and effort.
tsunamis (you’re safe in Pt Chevalier BTW).
That seems to be a rather irresponsible statememt from the Chairmain of the local board that people living on the Meola Reef side of the peninsula would be wise to ignore
Aucklanders, your trees need to harden up and stop falling on the powerlines!
To make matters worse I just received an app notification that power had been restored. Arrived home and it hasn’t.
I may be mistaken but my impression is that Auckland has far more frequent and serious power outages than Wellington or Christchurch. Does anyone know if there is a reason why the distribution network is more vulnerable there? It's not unknown for Wellington to have the odd storm, and it's not unusual for there to be lines down somewhere, but nothing like this scale.
Web
I think that’s where the undergrounding comes in.
The UFB rollout was a massive lost opportunity for undergrounding/shared ducting of services.
On my street the Fibre is underground on 1 side of the street then run up the power poles, strung across the street, tethered to my copper phone line and run into the gable of my house, along the inside of my roof space, then down the outside of the house in a conduit, under the house and then up into the house at the point required
If that's best practice, it's nuts
Does anyone know where to buy those reusable heat packs? (Not online) Like the ones that you use as pocket warmers but larger, table mat size.
I'm sort of an unofficial Civil Defense node for my neighborhood. I have a petrol generator and being a micro ISP for about 20ish households when things go tits up like a power cut everyone comes over to cook on the bbq/use my radio or sat phone.
I've always felt that we should build resilience into people *and* infrastructure.
My disaster plan is ... silly redundant.
A little bit of a gale and the lights on my road go out - this happens quite regularly and it usually takes a few days to fix them. But not power generally. Can't remember the last power outage in Wellington but it would have been since the Wahine storm (which at three days was the longest I can recall experiencing).
When the Franklin Rd upgrade was being worked through Vector was the only service who wouldn’t come to the party. They said they wouldn’t underground the power. The residents politely informed them to reconsider before we launched a PR firestorm on them (having Bill and Janet in the street has advantages!). Needless to say by the time the next meeting had come around they had agreed to do the work.
Excellent story.
No, I believe 'best practice' (for Chorus at least) is to remove the copper phone lines least some crazy government try and split the copper/fibre monopoly to create some competition in local internet providers (at least they came down my street and removed all the copper after they installed the fibre)
Web
The supposed reason for removing the copper is because their resource consent only allows for 1 overhead connection per dwelling (copper or fibre)
Although having said that my copper is still in place
They would have done this for the scrap value of copper - when I worked for the Post Office, as a technician, in the 1970s, I was told that more than 60% of the asset value of the network was in the copper wiring.
Email Web
Yeah sure, these are the same guys who pushed all their DSLAMs into neighbourhood boxes as soon as the govt required them to host ISP's hardware in their exchanges
Hmm....when I was there we had suburban exchanges, communicating through the central exchange.....all electromechanical.
