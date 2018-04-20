Friday Music: The Shopping News

Tomorrow, Saturday, is international Record Store Day – you can tell by the appearance of solemn thinkpieces about how Record Store Day is ruining everything. This year, it's the Chicago-based reissue label Numero Group, which which published a blast about how an event created to draw attention to independent retailers has become an excuse for major record companies to issue overpriced picture discs that no one really needs and clog up pressing plants so that honest indies can't get their records made.
And it's true, to an extent. My eyes inevitably glaze over when I look at the official list of RSD releases (here are the 400-odd releases for 2018) and I can't work out what what might even get to New Zealand (even the shops don't know until remarkably late in the piece), what I could justify spending money on, and what I'd even actually want.
But I don't think that really matters all that much in New Zealand, where RSD plays out more than anything as a nice day to walk into one of our few remaining record shops. Peter McLennan has, as usual, done a great job of rounding up what's happening at participating stores in Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Christchurch, Dunedin and – for the first time! – Grant Smithies' little shack o' sound at Family Jewels Records in Nelson.
Not everyone will have RSD exclusives, but there are, variously, live performances, guest DJs, discounts and prizes. And some of the more relevant exclusives aren't even official RSD releases. Southbound Records in Auckland has the reissue of Unitone Hi-Fi's Wickedness Increased album and Marbeck's will have the 12" (with remix) of Sandy Mill's new single 'Giftbox' (Sandy is playing too, at 1pm).
Southbound has 50% off all secondhand vinyl and 95bFM DJs, Slow Boat in Wellington has the Minister of Finance and Tiny Ruins (not together, as intriguing as the idea would be) and Real Groovy has beer and SWIDT. Everyone's doing it differently.
I'll be DJing down at Marbeck's from 11am-noon, then heading up the hill to have a look at the others. Honestly, if you're free tomorrow, just go to one of the shops Peter has listed and have a look around. We would be a poorer place without these stores and the people who run them.
PS: Turns out there's more going on in Christchurch than Peter or I knew – including a brand new record store in Woolston. Christchurch City Libraries' Donna Robertson has all the details in a blog post here.
These days, of course, when you say "record shop", you're generally talking about a shop that sells vinyl, new or used. And for all the talk about the "vinyl revival", only a minority of people have turntables. But people care about records in a way they don't about CDs. And that's captured in this 2016 short film about Southbound and the people who go there. I can confirm that one of the nicer things I can do with my spare time is swinging by the shop to leaf through the racks and yarn with Roger and Kerry while I'm at it.
And I don't know whether the timing was conscious or not, but NZ On Screen has just published this completely wonderful 1949 newsreel report on the pressing of Ruru Karaitiana's song for Pixie Williams, 'Blue Smoke', the very first record to be locally written, recorded and manufactured in New Zealand. I had no idea this film even existed and I'm absolutely smitten with it.
I mentioned Sandy Mill's new single 'Giftbox', which you can stream in the usual places, and buy here on Bandcamp. It includes two dancefloor remixes by Dean Webb, which raise the tempo on the soul styles of the original track. Here's the radio edit ...
Today, Sandy also officially announced her five-track EP, A Piece of Me, which can be pre-ordered here on Bandcamp (or instore at Marbecks) ahead of a May 4 release.
Nick Dow's debut album, Layers, was recorded in Lyttelton with Ben Edwards (Marlon Williams, Nadia Reid, Aldous Harding) at the controls – but while it has some of the feeling of the Lyttelton sound, it's musically something different altogether.
Dow's jazz background comes through in the accompaniments to songs like 'Run' and 'Playing for the Music', but most of the songs themselves sound more in the vein of the kind of R&B-aware singer-songwriter thing that's been blowing up in Britain in the past few years, with more than a little James Blake in there too. Between them Dow and Edwards have made it sound quite magnificent and it's hard to believe it's his debut recording.
He's interviewed here by the Australian music blog Happy, and has tour dates in June. The video for the title track was released last week:
The album itself is on the streaming services and you can also hear it in full here on Soundcloud:
I think we'll be hearing a lot more of him.
With Lorde's Melodrama tour in the US reaching its conclusion, Gareth Shute has written up one of the more notable elements of the tour: the many cover versions she performed along the way, often as a way of acknowledging where she was on the night (Patsy Cline's 'Leavin' On Your Mind' in Nashville, for instance). His Lorde’s top five covers from her Melodrama tour for The Spinoff comes with an embedded Spotify playlist of (probably) all the cover versions she's done on stage.
Gareth added her version of Patsy Cline's 'Leavin' On Your Mind' (performed in Nashville, Patsy's birthplace) to the playlist after I alerted him to it yesterday, but I reckon it deserves an embed too ...
Tunes!
Thanks to Keegan for the tip on this one: Nu Guinea are not from New Guinea, but Italy. And their new album Nuova Napoli (here on Bandcamp) is full of fluid, funky afrodisco-influenced goodness like this:
And the across-the-ages UK dance music show Glitterbox has Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge as an in-studio guest this week. You may worship at the disco altar.
Alan Perrott,
I'm less fussed by the nature of the RSD releases than I am about the impact they have on pressing plants. Labels like Numero deal with it all the time with the majors clogging up production by repressing oodles of bullshit no-one needs.
And I it's hard to enjoy the middle-aged elbows and knees you have to contend with for releases few people would raise an eyebrow over at other times. It's like there's blood in the water.
Yeah I know, first world etc and so on, whatever.
Still, a pint and a rummage at Groovy will be grand after the annual crush at Southbound - it's the baking innit. And I'd like to finally see Wax Chattels.
Kebabette,
I am with you, it's a day I go out with the whānau and listen to some music and maybe buy a few old lps. It's become a bit of a family tradition now to head off to Galaxy and Penny Lane. This year it's cool to report there is a new record shop in Christchurch - Lyttelton Records (in Woolston). I also discovered Christchurch's Vinyl Cafe.
Put together a blog post with some deets of 2018 RSD in Chch. https://my.christchurchcitylibraries.com/blogs/post/record-store-day-saturday-21-april-2018/
Gareth Davidson,
Every Friday, ABC Sydney radio have a section called "vinyl democracy" before the 7:45am news. Three record tracks (often along a theme - this morning's was "fruit") are put out to a public vote. This morning of course, much was made of tomorrow being RSD.
R.E.M's "orange crush" won and the DJ went to take it out of the sleeve to play it - only to realise he'd left it on the turntable at home.
However it was played, only from the digital catalogue....
Ken Double,
I'm bemused about vinyl 2.0 but on balance I'm glad. The prices are getting heinous but it's so nice to hold new music in your hands again. And there's the hilarity of finding immaculate $50 re-pressings of records you last saw in the dollar bin at Silvio's.
Here's a song that's probably never been on vinyl in its life:
Russell Brown,
This digital poster just arrived in the Flying Out mailer. They also have a limited run of t-shirts bearing the old Alec Bathgate-designed Flying Nun logo in in the style of Sun Records.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Thanks! I've added that to the post too.
Kebabette, in reply to
Chur from Chur Chur!
Mike O'Connell, in reply to
I'll be departing the Garden City for RSD in AKL. It could well be the final RSD held at Galaxy Records, at least as we know it. It's up for sale
Harry b'staad,
Whole thing is a sham...everyday should be record shopping day, or looking for new music day...that said...I did actually buy a RSD release one year on special at the Book and Record bar in West Norwood long after RSD...it's a limited 45 by Dexter Romweber and Jack White doing a ripping duet on Geeshie Wiley's 1930 classic "Last Kind Word Blues" and it fucking rocks....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1M2mZxa2UYE
Alan Perrott, in reply to
for sure, prices for new vinyl are now taking the piss. $70 is mad.
Ken Double,
Apropos this came today with the new Hop Along album (recommended) from Saddle Creek Records in the States. Imagine getting this with Frampton Comes Alive in 1976. It's verging on pathos.
Russell Brown,
Well that was fun!
I played some records at Marbecks, then used the Queen's Arcade escalator to get a video of Sandy Mill and band.
dcnbwz,
Actually a fan of cds.......I know, an outcast these days.....but also a victim of the record companies war on vinyl in the late 80s. Before you know it, the collection is cds.....and to be honest for the most part they sound great, are fairly robust, and maintain their quality. But I realise I'm in the minority here.
Definitely can't understand the tape revival though - they were rubbish the first time around!
TracyMac, in reply to
Nope, I'm with you on CDs or non-lossy digital. Vinyl is a PITA. You need space and a stable environment to keep records halfway decent and expensive gear to play them on - nice if you're well-off.
Analogue does sound better if the vinyl is in pristine condition (how often is that the case) and is played back on nice kit.
However, CDs sound fine for the average quality of recorded sound, particularly electronica, which is generally created in a digital format.
It's certainly easy enough now to record analogue sound using high sample rates and encoding methods. Most CD players have relatively crappy DACs for playback, but there are players with high quality DACs and it's not a problem for high quality unlossy digital formats. I personally can't hear any difference in high quality lossy formats either, if the original was sampled at a high enough rate.
I spent many hours in my youth literally lying between the speakers of my uncle's very high-end stereo system to get the best sound - top of the line amp, turntable, speakers, the works. It sounded amazing with well-produced vinyl (there was a lot of shit vinyl, remember - there were some very ropey pressings from iconic kiwi labels). But I don't have much opportunity to do that now, and I truly doubt I'd hear any difference if the production values were of similar quality.
These discussions remind me a bit of the difference between people who love books and people who love reading. They're not exactly the same (although obviously the overlap is massive). I love ebooks because I literally have scores of them wherever I go. Other people can't bear not having the physical object. I won't buy art or architecture books in digital format, and there are a few hardcover novels I own that are genuinely beautiful objects I love having. For 99% of my reading, though, digital is great.
I certainly get why people love vinyl - the production values now are awesome because it's expensive and relatively rare now, it's fun fiddling with the gear (the amount of hours I've spent balancing tone arms and getting those red lights on the turntable synched perfectly), and the sleeves and inserts can be amazing art objects.
But there is a lot of exaggerated hype that a lot of older recordings don't really merit (unless it's something out of print that hasn't been digitised). I'm a philistine who often prefers the remastered version (assuming it's done with a delicate touch) of things like Stones or Beatles recordings. I've tossed up getting a turntable to play my 6 remaining vinyl records (one being a 1969 pressing of The White Album, in its original sleeve). But I can't quite justify it - even if I go out and buy more albums that merit it, it'd only be a tiny percentage of the music I own. Hardcover books don't require additional gear to be enjoyed.
But if you already have the gear and a ton of vinyl, all the new stuff coming out must be great.
