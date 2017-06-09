Interesting Britain!

It's the nature of modern elections that as the polls close the exit poll result determines whether it's going to be a dull night for someone or an interesting night for everyone. And the UK general election exit poll – with the Tories 22 seats short of a majority – fell very much into the latter category.

You can watch the BBC's live stream of its election coverage here. Feel free to post comments and links. I'll be, er, swinging by regularly too.