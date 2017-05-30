Media Take: The price of imprisonment

The episode of Media Take that screened last night is our last for a while. We'll be back on August 22 to cover the general election campaign and its aftermath. And I'm happy to say we went out with a good one.
For various reasons, the show has done less media commentary and been more of a place for korero about issues this year, and this week's episode looks at the debate about New Zealand's prison system, whose population recently exceeded 10,000 – a new record. Growth in the number of New Zealanders imprisoned has continued even as the number of convictions has fallen. New inmates are more likely to be Māori than ever before.
The cost of the system is spiralling: last week, Finance minister Steven Joyce described growth in the prison population as "unprecedented" and "unanticipated" in discussing a Budget that allotted nearly a billion dollars in operational funding to the Department of Corrections – and an additional $763 million in new capital funding to expand prison capacity.
In truth, it shouldn't have been a surprise: the growth in prison numbers is in part a consequence of a 2013 tightening of bail and remand laws championed by, among others, the Sensible Sentencing Trust. But what's going on here in a broader sense? Is this really working? And what are the social costs?
That's subject of the show. Toi and I are joined by Julia Whaipooti of JustSpeak, Sensible Sentencing Trust legal advisor David Garrett, AUT law lecturer Kylee Quince and two people with direct experience of the prison system: the manager of Hoani Waititi Marae Shane White, who also oversees reintegration initiatives and writes tikanga programmes for the Department of Corrections, and Tricia Walsh, whose quiet bearing of witness is the most powerful element of a sometimes fractious programme.
I should note that we recorded well over time and the half-hour version of the show screening tonight will be a tough edit. But you can catch the extra "open floor" discussion online at the Media Take on-demand page shortly after the programme airs and it'll all be in the extended version of the show that screens on Sunday at 11.30am.
You can watch this week's episode and the extra "open floor" korero here on demand.
Media Take extended screens at 11.30am Sunday, Māori Television
PS: Yes, I am available to consider other work for the next 10 weeks :-)
Rich of Observationz,
So, should people go to jail for forging important identity documents?
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5454 posts Report
Hazel Heal,
Add to the price of imprisonment, getting hep C as well as the sentence. If we accept, as I do, that we are not as different to Australia in just this one thing: we line up in stats around what we do know about prevalence, which isn't much, on the whole a bit worse here, so it can't be accepted that we have 5% HCV in prison, (Corrections spokesperson, RNZ) whereas Australia has published research putting it at 40-50%. 15 % of people who were negative when they got there, leave with it- in NZ that could be 900 people per year. They are 150 x more likely to get in jail than in community. We need testing, treatment, or Corrections is failing their duty of care.
Dunedin NZ • Since Dec 2016 • 11 posts Report
Josie McNaught, in reply to
Web Twitter
Or should they be given a second chance and become.... let's say an MP?
Auckland • Since Oct 2012 • 24 posts Report
DeepRed,
Email Web Twitter
In America at least, its imprisonment rate has been attributed to a covert "New Jim Crow" agenda under the guise of the "War on Drugs" et al. Here in NZ, lock-em-upper Garth McVicar seems to be a covert "one law for all" type, going by his past rants, and his admiration for Donald Trump.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5249 posts Report
william blake, in reply to
'The house I live in' (2012) outlines how so many black Americans are incarcerated and the rise of entire towns that exist solely because of private prisons. A collision of twisted drug laws, racism and capitalism.
Since Mar 2010 • 321 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
This Politik story about Steven Joyce getting worried about the cost of the prison population and looking for ways to imprison fewer people for less time is interesting.
But, y'know, a good part of the current problem is directly down to his government's actions.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21915 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Tonight’s broadcast episode won’t be up until the morning, but for now here’s The extended “open floor” discussion with tonight’s Media Take panelists. There is conflict and a moving conclusion. 23 minutes of extended discussion with all the panelists .
It contains a fair bit of conflict, but Patricia, silent till the very end, brings it all home.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21915 posts Report