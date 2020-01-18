Music: Morales is coming

It will be no secret to longtime readers that I, Russell Brown, love the disco. So I'm pretty excited by the fact that one of the greats of the game is returning this summer – and also pleased to say I have tickets to give away.

Legendary mixer and DJ John Morales is playing Hi SO on Saturday, February 1. (That's the rooftop bar of the SO/Auckland hotel on the corner of Customs and Gore Street downtown. I went to a Music Awards after-party there last year and it seems like pretty much the perfect place for this show.)

On past form, it'll be an older, dancing crowd that knows and loves the music. And it starts at 6pm (well, the support DJs do) so you get to watch the sun go down.

UPDATE: I've done the draw and Michael Hellyer has won the double pass to the Morales show on Feb 1 and Rachel Renner has won the double pass to Disco Confessions the following evening. The rest of y'all will have to buy your tickets :-)

I have a double pass to give away. And I also have a double pass for the following night's once-only screening of Disco Confessions, the documentary about Morales's long career in dance music, at the Academy.

You can enter for both the passes, but I'll ask you to do it separately, so I can keep track. Just click the envelope icon below this post to be in, and put "Morales" as the email subject line for the DJ show and "Confessions" as the subject for the film screening. I'll draw it next week.

Meanwhile, here's John's epic extended dub of Candi Staton's 'Young Hearts Run Free'. I have the original M&M mix on vinyl and I play it sometimes at parties and what happens next is ridiculous: