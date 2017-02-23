Sky and 2020

On May 1 this year, it will be 21 years since Telecom launched its first real consumer ISP – Xtra – kicking off the mainstreaming of of the internet in New Zealand. The company had finally surrendered its stance that the country needed no more than its business IT services and its (already by then old-fashioned) educational network NZ Online, and the more adventurous ordinary folks flocked to pay $5 an hour to "cybersurf".
But Telecom offered more than a connection. Xtra was also a content provider. Behind the infamous X-ville image map lay a small media empire, offering news and magazine content, generated by a mostly young, keen editorial team. A few months later, Clear Communications took a similar tack with with the Clear Net home page.
Phone companies clearly felt that they needed interests in content to woo customers online – and, hopefully, tap them for a little more cash once they got there. Xtra's excitable, unorthdox general manager, American Chris Tyler, pitched we journalists his vision of developing a "media engine" that Telecom would soon be able to sell to other telcos.
In the end, it came to fairly little. Xtra soldiered on as an editorial enterprise for some time, but it became clear that customers could find their own stuff online and Telecom would have little success in fencing them in to its own offerings. These days, Xtra.co.nz resolves to the Yahoo NZ page, a home for commodity news and the country's worst commenters.
A few weeks ago, I heard, second-hand, the thoughts of one of the Vodafone managers working on his company's proposed merger with Sky TV. He was astonished at how old-fashioned the culture was there, at how poorly they understood the internet. It confirmed my guess that Sky, which has prospered (to the extent that it still makes most of the money in New Zealand television) under the nailed-down model of pay TV, desperately needed the relative hipness of a telco partner.
In a sense, Sky is Telecom 20 years ago; a company with a prodigious lock on the market being forced by new entrants to do things it has traditionally not wanted to do. Vodafone could be its change agent.
Or not, as it transpires. The Commerce Commission has, to some surprise, declined clearance for the deal. The Commission's chair Mark Berry explained the reasoning today:
“The proposed merger would have created a strong vertically integrated pay-TV and full service telecommunications provider in New Zealand owning all premium sports content. We acknowledge that this could result in more attractive offers for Sky combined with broadband and/or mobile being available to consumers in the immediate future. However, we have to take into account the impact of a merger over time, and uncertainty as to how this dynamic market will evolve is relevant to our assessment,” Dr Berry said.
“Around half of all households in New Zealand have Sky TV and a large number of those are Sky Sport customers. Internationally, the trend for bundles that package up broadband, mobile and sport content is growing. Given the merged entity’s ability to leverage its premium live sports content, we cannot rule out the real chance that demand for its offers would attract a large number of non-Vodafone customers.
“To clear the merger we would need to have been satisfied that it was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any relevant market. The evidence before us suggests that the potential popularity of the merged entity’s offers could result in competitors losing or failing to achieve scale to the point that they would reduce investment or innovation in broadband and mobile markets in the future. In particular, we have concerns that this could impact the competiveness of key third players in these markets such as 2degrees and Vocus.
“This is also against a backdrop of fibre being rolled out, making it an opportune time for the merged entity to entice consumers to a new offer. If significant switching occurred, the merged entity could, in time, have the ability to price less advantageously than without the merger or to reduce the quality of its service. Given we are not satisfied that we can say that competition is unlikely to be substantially lessened by the proposed merger, we must decline clearance.”
Sky's shares are tumbling in the hours since the news. And yet, Sky made nearly half a billion dollars in revenue and $60 million in profits in the past year. The local launch of the Viceland channel on Sky also serves as a caution about the real ability of content creators to make money on the open internet. Even Vice, the enfant terrible of online TV, realised it needed the reliable dollars of linear television. Sure, the growth is over, but the income isn't.
But there's a cliff-edge ahead. In 2020, New Zealand Rugby renegotiates its coverage deal, which sustains the game in this country. The chair of NZ Rugby's board is Brent Impey, the former CEO of MediaWorks. Does anyone think he won't do everything he can to control those rights and maximise the benefit to his organisation?
It's not hard to see Impey approaching Spark (or, for that matter, Vodafone) and pitching them a deal where they do all the hard stuff – technical delivery, marketing, customer relations – in exchange for the ability to bundle premium content with their services. As Spark has demonstrated on a smaller scale with Lightbox, telcos don't even need to directly make money from that content.
2020 is also the year targeted for 80% of New Zealand households to have access to fibre internet – and for the special regulations pertaining to the UFB rollout to be replaced by a new regulatory framework. MBIE began taking feedback on what that new framework should look like in July last year.
The submissions make interesting, if dense, reading. Most submitters, including Spark and Vodafone, view the Commission's proposed 15mbit/s "anchor" product as plainly unambitious (given that our early-adopter household already has gigabit service, yeah). Retail providers are looking forward to having access to "dark fibre" on the network, rather than buying services from Chorus. But however the rules eventually fall, it seems clear that 2020 will be a year of change: new means of wholesale acccess, new products – and the availability of the country's most valuable screen content.
It seems clear that 2020 is going to be a very interesting year.
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Gulp. Sky's share price slumps to an eight-year low.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Richard Ram,
It's a shame Telecom didn't keep on with Xtra. Couple of missteps at the end in dealings with Microsoft etc. Innovation stopped and technology rolled over the top of the business model. And the business model didn't adapt.
Since Mar 2008 • 14 posts Report
Hugh Wilson,
Email Web Twitter
In some ways the decision was not that surprising – the content part, as in Sky sport, was always going to be contentious and re-seller provisions were absent or light (Sky’s person seemed to suggest that Spark et al walked away from ‘equivalent’ type offers made to them, which is curious).
In industry speak there may have also been concerns about VHA ‘zero rating’ sky content to build its customer base.
As for the rugby rights, I would think the holders would want to avoid a ransom model approach (which is what has happened with EPL rights in OZ, under the current ownership of Optus) – instead a multi-platform approach would seem the most sensible, as encapsulated in the ‘season pass’ offerings which exist for leagues such as the NBA. This would align with more content being delivered via online platforms, something NZ seems much better positioned for than Oz given the current high uptake of 100 mbps plans (and near ubiquitous infrastructure). Dark fibre sounds sexy, but really its just a transmission input – if it’s a bottleneck it’ll get regulated, if not competition will push down prices and perhaps enable direct access (that’s what’s on the cusp of happening in OZ, but I’m not fully across the NZ situation).
Melbourne • Since Feb 2013 • 85 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yeah, good point. What we may well be looking at is the end of exclusivity.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Hugh Wilson,
Email Web Twitter
Absolutely - just to clarify, currently here you have to sign up with Optus to get EPL, there is no resale (aside from one game per week on free to air) - thats quite a big ask, and there is a view that consequently EPL's profile locally has nosedived this season. The whole multi-platform model means there is an online channel alongside traditional TV channel (irrespective of whether the TV channel can also stream delivery).
PS: Go the Blues
Melbourne • Since Feb 2013 • 85 posts Report
Katharine Moody,
When the TAB decided to move exclusively to the Sky platform, a nice offer came out from Sky/TAB giving free installation and free 3 months access to TAB on Sky plus a bonus of a Sky channel rotated on a weekly basis to give non-Sky subscribers a taste of the basic channel offerings. As we'd just moved and needed a satellite connection for Freeview, we naturally took up the offer - and then cancelled on conclusion of the three month period as per the terms of the offer.
Best value I've ever had out of Sky :-).
And I watch races live online via the TAB website. It all worked out swimmingly.
We had Sky many moons ago when it first started up. We dropped it because of their deal with NZRU - one of the worst examples of social exclusion in NZ to my mind.
If as you say, those coverage rights sustain the game in this country, then they (NZRU) are likely in for a big pay cut too. I suspect the heady days are over.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 556 posts Report
llew40,
No real interest from ISP's (or their customers) in ‘wholesale’ that is basically reselling Sky’s box and bundle model. Consumers want their sport fix on the go via mobile or on device at home. NBC had an awesome Olympics app which people could use to watch live, replays, interviews etc etc on their mobile. I'd definitely pay for that.
Since Nov 2012 • 130 posts Report
Josie McNaught,
Web Twitter
So...... this deal fell over because some blokes were fretting about being able to afford to pay for coverage of rugby and cricket???? what if the deal had provided enhanced access to arts, culture, design, film (independent film I should say) performance and other aesthetic pursuits? What about more access to more comment, discussion, debate, ... not just in NZ but internationally??? Unlikely I know, but surely it can't be all for the sake of RUGBY!?!?!?
Auckland • Since Oct 2012 • 23 posts Report
Dave Patrick,
Sky would have to be a lot leaner and smarter in their offerings to entice me, and I'm already with Vodafone and have a fibre connection. I'm just not really all that willing to pay over the odds for a vast quantity of channels I don't want to watch, in order to then pay more for channels I do want to watch.
Season passes, or streaming pay per view without having to be a subscriber would be much more attractive than their current offerings.
Rangiora, Te Wai Pounamu • Since Nov 2006 • 259 posts Report
Chopper,
Hi Russell,
I think it will actually be 21 years.
I worked in the telemarketing team selling Xtra services from late 1996 until June 1997 so I'm pretty sure that the launch was in 1996. FWIW, Wikipedia agrees with me.
Since Jul 2008 • 16 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Duh. I'm a bit post-Splore this week.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Ben Campbell, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I had a job interview at Xtra in what must have been mid-1995. I thought they were up and running at that time, but I guess I must be wrong if they launched in '96.
(Luckily, I flubbed the interview completely - I'd come down with some nasty bug and rolled up feeling utterly wretched.)
Christchurch • Since May 2015 • 2 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
They were somewhat grudgingly providing a form of internet access in 1995, but all the growth was with Iconz, Ihug and Voyager – they were very much dragged into consumer internet.
It's actually a pretty amazing story. Rod Deane saw Tyler present at a conference, thought he was a visionary and hired him. I think Tyler's determination to create something outside Telecom's suit-and-tie culture was influential, but he was a very erratic character. He even disappeared for a while – we took to asking where he was every week in Computerworld – and I was later told that Deane had to fetch him back from a bender in Australia.
Tyler was also directly responsible for Telecom suing me after I mocked the security failings of Digital Video Productions, the basket-case Brisbane developer he'd convinced Telecom to buy (they'd left work-in-progress for the NZ herald sitting out on the internet). DVP was responsible for the original Xtra site.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Gabor Toth,
This is where library databases come into their own; in this case Proquest ANZ Newsstream which most public libraries offer their members for free via their websites (as long as you don't have a stack of overdue book fines sitting on your account...). Being relegated to a small write-up on page 14 illustrates how MSM didn't really get the significance of what was happening at the time.
Dominion 16 May 1996, p.14
"TELECOM staked a claim in the burgeoning Internet market yesterday when it set up Xtra -- Telecom's Internet access service and Web site.
Chairman Peter Shirtcliffe said the Internet was in its infancy as a mass medium, but Telecom would position itself for a leadership role as the market developed.
"New Zealand businesses have yet to realise the savings the Internet can offer through immediate access to data," Mr Shirtcliffe said.
Telecom anticipated significant growth for Xtra as a market for goods and services, he said.
The site features 12 categories, including sport, news and weather, community, education and reference, travel, shopping and entertainment, as well as the Yellow Pages and Directories search.
Apart from Reuters, major news outlets were not represented but Telecom was negotiating with several outlets, including Television New Zealand.
The launch was accompanied by special offers of free connection and 10 hours free access within the first month for the first 5000 subscribers and for all schools which take advantage of Telecom's special Learning Line offer within a year.
The connection fee is $39.95 and three time-based pricing packages are available. Monthly charges ranged from $19.95 including two hours connection to $49.95 including 10 hours connection.
Noting that Telecom's prices were competitive but not significantly cheaper than other Internet service providers, Telecom's general manager Internet Services, Chris Tyler, said Telecom would respond to market conditions as required.
He said in the first year Telecom expected to win more than half of all new Internet connections. "
Wellington • Since Dec 2006 • 134 posts Report
andin,
Ah the drug analogy, its so right. I can just imagine sport junkies in an alley pumping up a vein with their device ;-)
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1591 posts Report
James Littlewood*,
Web Twitter
Nice idea. Hope it happens. Not optimistic.
And I know the America's Cup isn't exactly a sympathy earner, but I'm staring down the barrel of my first ever Sky sub. Don't wanna. Ain't gonna. It's just not that important.
So stupid, because I'd gladly part with a few buck just to get the stream through the AC app. But the whole rigmarole of some dick coming and landing me with an STB? Forget it.
It's like the Olympics all over again.
Auckland • Since Mar 2008 • 370 posts Report
James Ting-Edwards,
Hi Russell! Firstly, thanks again for coming out and helping InternetNZ run our copyright event on Tuesday night. I'll let you know when we've got video from that online.
The pressures from faster speeds are interesting indeed, and are affecting a range of decisions. The latest telco review paper from MBIE does go as far as a 100/20 anchor product. But that still seems pretty low as a baseline for 2020, when people are buying Gigabit now.
Since Aug 2015 • 6 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
Stop making me cry!
We technically have a 100Mbits plan here in Sydney, with Hellstra cable, and it consistently delivers 50Mbits off peak and 20Mbits peak. Apparently when the National Broadband Network rolls out to our area we will upgraded to an "up to 25Mbits" connection that if reports are to be believed will deliver somewhere between 10 and 15 during peak times.
Another reason Australians pirate more content than anywhere else in the world is that if you want to watch in HD let alone 4k it really helps to download it first then watch it later. Most content providers don't let you do that (so I'm told. Ahem). With 5-ish "content consumers" in the house we chew 400GB-500GB a month, and that just can't happen if it's limited to the times we're actually home and awake. Not with 20Mbits for most of that time, anyway.
Not to mention my habit of watching youtube in HD or 2.5k at 1.5x or 2x speed. Try doing that with 5 people on a 20Mbits connection. Snort. But then we would cheerfully pay more than the $120-odd a month we do now if we could get a decent speed.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 887 posts Report