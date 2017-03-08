Superannuation: Back to the Future

The National government's bold move to bind a future government, nearly 20 years hence, to phase in a rise in the age of elibility for National Superannuation, from 65 to 67, invites a yawn on its face. But it's significant in a couple of senses.
Firstly, it is Bill English's big break from the entirely political promise of his predecessor that the age would not change on his watch. (Ironically, the leader of the Labour Party has bound himself to the same entirely political promise.) And, significantly, it has fired up superannuation as an election-year issue. Inevitably, the argument has quickly become one of competing generational interests.
It's actually worth stepping back a little and looking at the history here. It's summed up nicely enough in the Wikipedia article for Welfare in New Zealand:
A means-tested old age pension for those 65 years and older was introduced in 1898.[12] This established some key features of public pensions in New Zealand, such as the use of general government spending rather than individual contributions, and a "pay as you go" rather than actuarial approach to funding.[13]
The 1938 Social Security Act lowered the age for the means-tested pension to 60, and introduced a universal (not means-tested) superannuation from age 65.[12] The universal pension catered to a strong demand for universal payments, while the lowered age for the means-tested pension provided for the likes of manual workers who were worn out and still poor at the age of 60.[13]
The third Labour government introduced a compulsory superannuation scheme in 1975 where employees and employers each contributed at least 4 per cent of gross earnings.[12] Rob Muldoon's third National government abolished the Labour scheme the following year, and in 1977 created a universal (not means-tested) scheme called National Superannuation that paid 80% of the average wage to married people over 60.[1][12] The age of eligibility was lifted to 61 in 1992, then gradually raised to 65 between 1993 and 2001.[12][14]
The design of a compulsory retirement savings scheme was drawn up as part of the coalition agreement between the National Party and New Zealand First following the 1996 general election. The proposed scheme was put to a referendum in 1997 and rejected by 92 per cent of votes, with only 8 per cent in favour.[13] A move to a partially pre-funded or "smoothed pay-as-you-go" system was made with the creation of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund under the leadership of Labour Minister of Finance Michael Cullen in 2001.
KiwiSaver was introduced by the Fifth Labour Government in July 2007 as a voluntary retirement savings scheme on top of New Zealand Superannuation. Employees choose to contribute 3%, 4% or 8% of their gross earnings, with employers contributing 3%, and the government contributing a $1000 "kick-start" upon joining KiwiSaver as well as 50c per dollar on the first $1043 contributed by the employee each year. The savings are privately managed in a scheme of the person's choosing (if they don't choose a scheme, the government assigns them one), with the government's role limited to regulation, and the collecting and passing on of contributions via the PAYE tax system. An added incentive for younger people is the ability to make a one-off withdrawal from their KiwiSaver fund to help buy their first home.[15] While completely voluntary, 2.15 million New Zealanders are active KiwiSaver members as of June 2013, equal to 56 percent of the country's population under 65.[16][17]
At 1 December 2011, a person may be able to get New Zealand Superannuation if they:
- are aged 65 or over
- are a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident
- normally live in New Zealand at the time they applied.
They must also have lived in New Zealand for at least 10 years since they turned 20 with five of those years being since they turned 50. Time spent overseas in certain countries and for certain reasons may be counted for New Zealand Superannuation.[18]
New Zealand Superannuation is taxed, the rate of which depends on their other income.[19] The amount of Superannuation paid depends on the person's household situation. For a married couple the net of tax amount is set by legislation to be no less than 65% of the net average wage, although the Fifth Labour Government increased payments to ensure it is no less than 66% of net average wage. Rates are also payable for people living alone and for single people in shared accommodation.
New Zealand is one of only four countries that have flat-rate universal superannuation, the others being Canada, Denmark and Russia. One quarter of the state's core operating expenditure goes on superannuation.[19]
This summary, based in part on this Brian Gaynor column from 2011, omits a few things, most notably the superannutation surtax/surcharge introduced by the Labour government in 1985 – a form of income-testing that was understandably unpopular with superannuitants. The National government that followed in 1990 campaigned on abolishing the surcharge but it wasn't pared back until 1996 and only finally surrendered in 1998 as part of National's coalition agreement with New Zealand First.
The trade-off for the restoration of a universal benefit was a lower rate for everyone – a floor of 60% of net wages after tax, with adjustments to be made on the basis of CPI movements. Tax rates and policy add a lot of complexity here, but the full historical drama is available in this excellent Good Returns post, excerpted from a paper by David Preston for the Office of the Retirement Commissioner, which also traverses the two super task-forces and the multi-party accord on the issue broken by National's deal with New Zealand First.
The Labour-Alliance government restored the floor vs wages to 65%, which is still a lot lower than the 89% it reached in 1978 (but, again, tax had a significant impact on how that actually worked out).
But another part of that Wiki summary bears noting. The age of eligibility for superannuation increased by five years between 1992 and 2001. That does make Bill English's promise that a future government will make a two-year adjustment up in two decades' time look fairly timid. It also tends to make Andrew Little's adoption of John Key's "no age increase while I'm leader" stance look arbitrary.
There are, of course, obvious problems with increasing the age of eligibility. We are all living longer and there's a very large generational cohort entering retirement now which will soldier on for many years. Maintaining superannuation in its current form is going to be very expensive. On the other and, there are demographics – most notably Māori – who will not live as long. Middle-class white people will be paid a lot more super as a group than working-class Māori – and an increase in age elibility only makes that disparity worse. Could we look again at means-testing from 60-65 or at Peter Dunne's idea of offering the option of a lower rate, taken earlier?
Okay, then. If we value the current system, we could all accept that we need to pay more tax to keep it as it is. But who should pay that tax? Current taxpayers (who do include supperanuitants) who will derive the benefit in future – or the group of working taxpayers in 20 years' time, who will be faced with supporting a large group of superannuitants from a relatively smaller tax pool?
An actuarial approach would suggest that we should be paying those extra taxes now on a scale that reflects the greater demand in future and not the demand now. But that's not how our pay-as-you-go system works.
This also touches on Michael Cullen's New Zealand Superannuation Fund. The fund won't cover anywhere near the whole of the future superannuation bill, but it wasn't meant to: it was always meant to be a smoothing system for pay-as-you-go.
National stopped paying into the Super fund when it started running GFC-related deficits, and any number of right-wingers this week have publicly disdained the idea of "borrowing money to invest". Leaving aside recent actual history (returns from the fund have considerably outstripped the cost of borrowing), that really depends on how you look at it.
If you take an actuarial view, then providing for the future retirement of workers now is a core government duty. Now. So you're not actually borrowing for that, you're borrowing for the least-prioritised stuff at the other end of the budget.
At any rate, we can be grateful that Cullen took his steps to improve our terrible national savings performance. Our house, with two income-earners born just outside the boomer window in 1962, has a Kiwisaver account and a longer-running unit trust that isn't subject to the same restrictions on withdrawal as Kiwisaver (which is fortunate, given that we had to dip into it three years ago when we got in a bad tax mess).
We're doing okay with our saving, I guess, but I'm well past my earnings peak in a declining trade and I can't see us significantly ramping up our rate of savings for the next decade. So we'll quite probably do what a lot a lot of people will do – sell up, take the gain and move out of Auckland. I don't actually want to leave Auckland, I'm in love with the way it's changing, but it may just be the only prudent course. The more so given that we have two disabled adult children whose future independence remains unclear.
So, yeah, it's our house. We're lucky. As Keith Ng noted this week on Twitter, New Zealand Super's assumptions include that the majority of its recipients will own their own houses. And maybe that's the really big problem here. And if it is, our governments need to do a lot better than they've been doing.
Mike Graham,
Good summary.
It's unfortunate that the current debate seems to be simply about the retirement age, rather than a broader discussion also encompassing the Cullen Fund, Kiwisaver and how we as a country look after the low waged and/or non-home owning citizens.
Rich of Observationz,
I said some of this elsewhere, but it bears repeating.
In real world economics, the working part of the population has to produce the goods and services used by the working, retired (and school age) part. Whether we purport to pay for pensions through tax, saving schemes or property inflation, this doesn't change.
But the positive thing is that we are continually developing advanced technologies that allow us to produce more goods and services with less labour input. So why is an ageing population even a problem? Much of the answer is that we have invented unproductive jobs to compensate for the "loss" of productive ones. Selling "electricity" door to door, for instance. If we stopped doing that type of work, more of the workforce would be producing useful goods and services and we would have no problem with an increasing retired sector.
There's some of this in Graeber. I'd also note that migration can play a part in lowering the average age of the population and increasing the number of workers - as does better education to enable the working population to add more value.
Lucy Telfar Barnard,
Another thing that I think is not often mentioned in this debate:
Although people recognise that life-expectancy is increasing, it's usually in the context of "superannuation will cost us more money", rather than looking at what we think superannuation is for.
In 1938, when the pension age was 60, those 60-year olds could expect to live about another 17 years after they qualified.
In 2001, when the pension age reached 65, the additional life expectancy of a 65-year old was 17 (male) or 20 (female) years.
Life expectancy has increased further since then. A 65-year old in 2013 could expect to live another 19 (male) to 21 (female) years, and four years later I would expect that to be higher again.
If we think that "about 17 years" seems a fair expectation for the length of retirement, then we should be raising the age now, not dithering about it for another 20 years.
Perhaps if we increased the age now, we could also look at raising benefit rates for those under 65 years. For many 64-year olds, turning 65 means suddenly they can afford to live with something approaching dignity. I really don't see how a 65-year old in good health has greater need for a livable income than a 64-year old on a sickness benefit.
MInd you, I'd personally prefer to see some sort of actuarial approach. If life insurance companies can make an educated guess at how much longer someone is going to live, why can't the state? For me, with my parents still alive and my grandparents mostly having lived a long time, I probably wouldn't get to draw on the state until I was 73, while my husband would probably become eligible at 61 - but how is that unreasonable?
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
The idea of the actuarial approach seems to be that by putting money aside now we'll save having to pay more tax in the future when we have a larger retired population. But when that future point arrives, won't we then have to be saving money for an even larger retired population - we don't know all that well what's going to happen to life expectancies 50 or 100 years in the future.
Paying for superannuation out of current tax has the advantage of avoiding this uncertainty (as well as investment risk and the issues I discussed briefly above).
John Farrell,
New Zealand Superannuation - We are paid $591.94 a week, for the 2 of us. It is almost possible to live on that, if you have no debts, and don't expect overseas trips.
We have no debts because, 9 years ago, we sold up in Auckland and moved to Dunedin; we were able to buy a house outright, and had a little left over.
The little luxuries (lunches out, coffees, the occasional local holiday) are paid out of the interest on the left over, and on my withdrawn Kiwisaver.
Andre,
I think that all benefits should be means-tested and the pension is a benefit. Why should we pay hundreds of thousands of well-off oldies a benefit they don't need? Shouldn't we pay more to elderly with no resources? Over 140,000 over-65's are very wealthy. We pay that group about the same in pensions than we do all other beneficiaries combined. All other beneficiaries are, of course, treated in a rather draconian fashion, with entitlements hidden from them and photo ID required to even enter MSD offices.
The media are ignoring means-testing with a vengeance. I saw a poll on Stuff (I think) the other day asking if the status quo should reign or the age be lifted to 65, 67 or 70 years of age. No mention of means testing in the poll or the lengthy article attached. It is the elephant in the room, with all parties having seen what happened last time adopted it as a policy.Apparently it is too expensive to administrate means testing of old people but not young people on benefits. Why?
John Farrell, in reply to
The expense is political, rather than economic.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I'm no expert (calling all experts!) but I think the particular problem here is the size of the baby-boomer cohort, which has basically reshaped society around itself by sheer force of numbers. Which is independent of arguments about the privilege that cohort has enjoyed.
Kevin McCready,
What has stunned me in the last few days is the number of people who drink the Scarcity Myth koolaid. We're a wealthy society merely in need of a decent tax system.
Zach Bagnall, in reply to
Independent but fairly relevant given the sums of money at play, if they are also the cohort with the most wealth (in aggregate). Point taken though.
Peter Davis,
There are two design flaws with National Super. First, it is not contribution-based, which means that it is not related to the size of the incoming cohorts, and it is in constant competition with other applications for tax revenues. The schemes elsewhere in the world I am aware of that are most financially sustainable and do not require constant political tweaks are contribution-based. Sweden switched from a benefit-based scheme to a contribution-based one using something like the Cullen scheme to do it. Secondly, it is not grounded in actuarial principles. Hence, the arbitrary age of entitlement. Some other schemes internationally are not based on such a universal age setting. Instead, they work out how many years you are likely to live and your contributions and years of entitlement are based on that. Both these design features can also be proofed for social equity. So, some people find it hard to get the contributions up to their required minimum (say, the current National Super level). These could be migrants, low-income and unemployed, or home-makers. Their contributions would be topped up from taxes. Similarly, the actuarial base would help people who have tough jobs or poor life expectancies. They can retire "early" and enjoy a reasonable number of years in retirement (say, 20-25).
Richard Wain, in reply to
Amen. I've been hassling my father for years about the moral bankruptcy of accepting the pension as he worked until his early-mid seventies, while earning a six figure salary as a senior lawyer... he joked about it being nice "pocket money"...
Long past time to means test the pension. Fuck-all chance though of any party grabbing that particular thorny issue while all the Baby Boomers are alive and voting.
Tom Semmens, in reply to
means testing is unfair – everyone pays PAYE, why should you miss out on super? What is the point of contributing to the welfare state if you never get anything back for it?
Means-tested benefits are unpopular, expensive to administer, carry a substantial stigma, create poverty and unemployment traps, and are unreliable as people’s circumstances change.
Universal benefits (and I include all benefits here) are (politically) popular, cheap to administer, without stigma, do not create poverty or unemployment traps, are reliable forms of income, and are (or should be) taken back from those who don’t need them through a properly progressive tax system.
Means testing is superficially attractive, but in the end is self defeating.
Also, super is hardly unaffordable. Public health costs for aging baby boomers are going to plateau out at around 10.5-11%, Superannuation at around 7-8% of GDP. Yet no one is running around saying the free public health system should be means tested because it is “unaffordable”.
Affordability of super is a political decision about what we chose to fund and how much tax we wish to raise to fund it, not a economic question of whether or not we can afford it.
Katharine Moody,
Thanks Russell, I had no idea about the history of changes – what a political football.
It’s a very complex subject if we start the discussion around forecasting and numbers and predicting whether we can/can’t afford this or that or whatever in the future. An elephant-cousin in the room is the burgeoning health cost associated with the extra longevity we are experiencing presently. Much of the additional life expectancy arises I suspect from medical interventions later in life that are now common and available to everyone in New Zealand, in particular the heart/circulatory interventions.
Our GP told myhusband and I when we were contemplating whether or not my husband would take up the offer of open heart surgery to repair a bad value (oddly enough the specialists just assumed he’d want the referral for surgery) – that the reason he is treating so many more elderly cancer patients these days is because they didn’t die of a heart complication earlier in life.
Both my husband’s parents died of heart disease before such time as either stents or open heart surgery or cholesterol-reducing drugs were available.
In a perfect world, I’d prefer that as a society we instead started the discussion around or values/morals – and got some kind of reasonable consensus on all these matters – not only what is morally right for our elderly but for all NZers unable to live with dignity and comfort based on their own earning potential.
I look at the world from a Marxian perspective, and on this matter when he said:
From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs
So I guess my moral position would be: if I am fit and able to work in a role that provides a value-add service to the NZ economy, then I’d say I’m happy to keep working until such time as I am no longer adding value. And then, when I am no longer adding value, I might hope to draw a pension to assist in the funding of my end-of-life years (unless I have accumulated enough wealth not to need one). If I am able to provide a value-add service but choose not to work (i.e., to retire for the purpose of enjoyment of not working) then I figure I ought to have to fund that retirement myself.
Everyone will have a different moral position – or a different way of framing/expressing their moral position – but it seems to be the one thing that the public is prepared to talk about, but we never hear politicians voicing. Instead politicians give us their “policy positions” followed by words like fairness and equity (i.e., generalised moral sounding ‘words’ so as to be somewhat ambiguous).
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Well said - with you on that for sure.
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Yes, I'm in agreement with that as well :-).
Rochelle Wilson,
Also, don't accept so easily that life expectancy will continue increasing because it has increased so far.
For reasons of poor diets and environmental toxins of all sorts [and bacterial resistance to antibiotics], people are more unwell now than before. Thus Type 11 diabetes in children and teens .. and there will be a limit on renal dialysis or kidneys available for transplants.
"Our" life expectancy is likely to begin decreasing fairly soon, certainly good Quality of Life [QOL].
And Climate Change will have its own hazards.
I don't want to sound so negative .. I just think what I say is real.
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
Do you have a reference for those assertions about increased morbidity?
Rochelle Wilson, in reply to
Forgive me Richard in that I cannot quote sources, but I know from much reading around medical and complementary health and other sources that what I say is correct. If you listen to National Radio even, you will hear at times that the incidence of even auto-immune Type 1 Diabetes has increased by 10-15% in the last 20 years.Similarly with Cancers, other auto-immune diseases. Just listen, look.
[I retired from GP Practice in 2015 after nearly 50 years work:in hospitals,Anaesthetics, FPA, Student Health Service, ED then GP]
Peter Alsop, in reply to
How do you overcome the major incentive problems with means tested super? Work hard, pay lots of tax (compounding fwd), save, spend wisely and get ...... nothing. The current tax bargain (in my view) includes a late-life rebate called super. So we should discuss tax reform and tax reduction too?
Richard Wain,
But isn't this whole idea that you pay tax to get money back yourself just wrong?
Don't we pay tax so that people less well off than us don't starve and (hopefully) have a roof over their heads?
And, roads, etc. The communal good. Not to get money back to our own bank account.
Kiwiiano,
Wasn't 2037 about when it was predicted that a Universal Minimum Income would be necessary with so many jobs being automated, disappearing entirely with no promised alternatives, or only being available to highly trained and capable specialists? Try teaching a freezing worker to cut code.
And why do so many people assume that an OAP is going to disappear into some hidden overseas bank account or be splurged on gold-plated Italian marble bathtubs? More likely to be frittered away on groceries, power bills and/or doctor's fees, but at least the GST will be back in the coffers promptly and a fair bit of the rest will be taxed one way or the other unless the Crumblies are investing in new iPhones or cruises down the Danube. Money works best if it goes round & round.
Richard Wain,
I mean, if you need the pension, great. It's there for you. But if you really don't... why give it to you?
linger, in reply to
One reason would be because most NZers have already been paying taxes, for decades, on the understanding that they would get national super.
Paul Baker,
It strikes me that there is little point in looking at the issue of retirement age and the future of superannuation without a much broader discussion about the future of work itself. It is increasingly clear, despite the strident promises of Trump et.al that many jobs in modern economies are disappearing for good (as opposed to being 'stolen' by pesky Mexicans and Chinese) and are unlikely to be replaced in anywhere sufficient numbers by new jobs created by technological advances. In light of this, the real concern should be less the relative decline in working age people but the likely dramatic decline in tax-paying employment in general. Radical though it may seem currently, the idea of a universal basic living allowance for all citizens may increasingly be seen at as a fix for a failing capitalist model (which needs consumers with cash) and could make the idea of pensions obsolete.
