Synthetic cannabinoids: a primer

What is synthetic cannabis? Why is it even called that? Where does it come from? What's the extent of the problem in New Zealand? And why have we seen a spate of deaths linked to these products in Auckland?
The New Zealand Drug Foundation asked me to write a backgrounder addressing these and other questions, which is now available on its website.
I learned a bit researching it and was even surprised by some of what I learned. Notably, the extent to which the recent spate of acute presentations is an Auckland, not a national problem.
I can say with some confidence that it's not about fly spray or weed killer or any other impurity in the street products – it's more likely about dose.
Anyway, have a read and if you have any further questions I can try and answer those too.
Russell Brown,
Whoa. And just as I post this: a wave in Rotorua.
Ian Dalziel,
The missing part to this seems to be the suppliers / importers - how much is local gangs and how much is overseas gangs, also there are bound to be 'reputable' people involved in this chain if past drug connections are anything to go on - because money.
Deborah,
Very helpful, thank you, Russell.
