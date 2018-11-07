The Midterms

This week's US midterm elections are inescapably a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency, and would have been so even if he hadn't gone to such lengths to make it that way.
The closing campaign ad that was so racist and mendacious that even Fox News stopped airing it? It was made at Trump's order after he rejected a more conventional effort focusing on the economy. As RNZ's Tim Watkin observes of one of the final campaign rallies, the candidates for whom Trump was supposedly stumping were mere bit players in the production.
The expectation is that the Democratic Party will regain the House of Representatives and pick up some key governorships, but that there probably aren't enough seats in play for control of the Senate to change hands. But so polarised is the country and so broken its electoral system that according to Nate Silver, the Democrats will need to win between eight and nine per cent more votes nationally to be sure of taking the house.
Here's a guide to the various poll closing times. Turnout and America's broken voting machinery might make for a long wait for tallies to be delivered (everyone waiting in line at the time a polling place officially closes must be allowed to vote), but things should start getting interesting from about 1pm.
I'm taking the afternoon off my other work and a journalist buddy is coming over to watch things unfold with me. I'll make BLTs for lunch and we'll try and stay off the beers until later. We'll watch CNN and read the major newspaper sites, plus Talking Points Memo and FiveThirtyEight. I might have a look at an MSNBC stream and perhaps, later on, some Fox News for the lols.
If you do Twitter, I'll be tweeting a lot at @publicaddress. I'll also swing back here and update things through the day. Please do feel free to chip in with observations, updates and interesting links.
Meanwhile, my New Zealand-resident American friends have already voted, weeks ago – paradoxically, it's easier for them to do so from here than it will be for many people to vote at their local polling today – and are seriously considering just starting on the bourbon to ease their nerves. They feel what Barack Obama said this week: that the character of their nation is on the ballot.
A fairly chilling reminder of a key battle for representation currently before the courts – the White House's plan to add a citizenship question to America 2020 Census:
Yes everyone in this house voted weeks ago (except me, I'm not a citizen)
It hasn't taken long for voting systems to start failing.
The NYT cites problems in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Arizona. And that's not even counting polling places where there are simply far too few machines to meet predictable demand.
That's one sick comedy channel!...and very bitter and hollow laughs
- let's not forget they had the last 'laugh' last election!
The whole American ingrained attitude to voting just... astounds and saddens me. We're the greatest democracy in the world! But generally we do not give a shit about voter suppression!
The guy who makes one of the podcasts I listen to is off to a reservation this week as an observer to make sure people are allowed to vote. Here, making sure people can vote is the job of the Electoral Commission. Nobody's dragging people out of queues and challenging their right to vote. Nobody's making sure you have exactly the right kinds of IDs, where your names exactly match and your signatures are identical. Machines broken and you've run out of ballot papers? GET SOME MORE FUCKING BALLOT PAPERS. Jesus.
Sorry. I have lost all sense of proportion.
"Last year, 42% of Americans, on average, identified as political independents, erasing the decline to 39% seen in the 2016 presidential election year. Independent identification is just one percentage point below the high of 43% in 2014. Twenty-nine percent of Americans identify themselves as Democrats and 27% as Republicans."
https://news.gallup.com/poll/225056/americans-identification-independents-back-2017.aspx
Gallop polls adults, not voters: "Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted in 2017 with a random sample of 13,185 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±1 percentage point at the 95% confidence level. All reported margins of sampling error include computed design effects for weighting. Each sample of national adults includes a minimum quota of 70% cellphone respondents and 30% landline respondents, with additional minimum quotas by time zone within region. Landline and cellular telephone numbers are selected using random-digit-dial methods."
So the antique bicameral frame is increasingly dysfunctional. Trying to shoehorn so many non-partisan voters into two choices that they don't like will eventually seem ridiculous even to the slow learners. If those alienated by the system reach majority, the crisis in democracy will become real. Only 8% short of that now!
Note that Gallup uses an identity-politics frame: it measures those who self-identify with the three options. If you check out the graph that show this, you can see how Clinton held the Democrats up through his tenure, and how Obama supervised a Democrat decline during his. It also shows the three-way split was close to exact in 1990 & 2004. Credit Bush Sr, Bush Jr, & Dem opponents for that underwhelming.
"Identity is rooted in thymos, which is experienced emotionally through feelings of pride, shame, and anger. I've already noted the ways in which this can undermine rational debate and deliberation." That's Fukuyama, in his chapter we the people in his book published last month __Identity: Contemporary Identity Politics and the Struggle for Recognition. His focus on national identity provides historical context, and he explains how that motivates rightists.
"The policy issue that has raised the greatest challenges to national identity is immigration, and the related issue of refugees. Together they are the driving force behind the upsurge of populist nationalism in both Europe and the United States."
"immigration has largely displaced class and race as the chief reason why Americans vote for Republican candidates, according to data by political scientists Zoltan Hajnal and Marisa Abrajano. The incorporation of African-Americans into the Democratic Party following the civil rights movement of the 1960s is widely credited for driving the south into the arms of the Republican Party; today immigration is playing a similar role. Opposition to Mexican and Muslim immigration figured centrally in Donald Trump's election campaign and subsequent rise to the presidency"
Bart Janssen, in reply to
It is a very interesting history, Governor Elbridge Gerry saw a way of manipulating a system designed to be fair and ran with it. What followed was a sequence of methods to manipulate voting which everyone seemed to think "cool lets F this up".
We haven't been completely immune to it here.
Emma Hart, in reply to
Governer Elbridge Redistricting, Bart.
Still, I think the essential difference is that here, our attitude is "People can vote unless" and in the States it's "people can't vote unless".
Stephen R, in reply to
I'm not sure you have. I think the US has. I don't understand their attitude to voting suppression as anything other than "we won't win if we play fair, so we'll cheat, and we don't care who knows it"
Alice Ronald, in reply to
I don't think you've lost proportion. The situation with Georgia and Brian Kemp does my head in, in particular. Sorry, the guy responsible for ensuring elections is also running in the election and has the power to disenfranchise voters? How? Why? What?
Give me my citrus elections golem and EasyVote card.
How well entrenched though is our democracy from the sort of voter suppression shenanagins we are seeing in the USA?
What would stop a National government led by a candidate selected from their Auckland Tea Party faction (Judith, anyone?) and infected by hard right GOP inspired radicals hell bent on trashing our democracy simply stacking the electoral commission with cronies, introducing onerous voter ID rules, then (on the advice of it's said cronies on the electoral commission, of course) almost completely de-funding the electoral commission, making the running of elections entirely up to volunteers? Remove a cheeky 100,000-200,000 of your your oppnents voters and suppressing the turn out would mightily help National to rule alone forever...
National MPs would simply be so delighted at the idea of permanent rule that they'd look the other way, like so many GOP congressmen and women have done.
Nick Russell, in reply to
Well, National just had 9 years in power and they did precisely none of the above. And as far as I recall, they didn't do any of it during the 9 years Jim Bolger/Jenny Shipley lead the party either. Hell, they wouldn't even abolish the Maori seats despite promising to do so from time to time. So I reckon the risks of that are pretty low, TBH.
Idiot Savant, in reply to
Voters. NZ voters have made it clear we expect our elections to be free, fair and impartial, and _not like America_. They'd also need to change the law to introduce voter ID requirements, or pass a budget vote for the Electoral Commission, and that means we also have MMP as a defence. I'd expect the coalition partner(s) of any government which wanted to undermine democracy in this way to refuse to vote for it, and to pull the plug if they pressed the issue. And I think they'd do very well electorally out of the latter if push came to shove.
Russell Brown, in reply to
The NYT had a story recently in which certain academics and economists were happy to say that lots of people voting wasn't necessarily a good thing. It's staggering that it's actually considered respectable to argue that.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Yes Gov. Gerry was a different thing but it was the same idea - that so long as you achieved power it didn't matter what you did. Voter suppression is the same logic.
To some degree. And certainly true at the polling booths.
But I don't think we have it right here either - note humans in jail had their vote taken away from them. Whatever argument you might make around that, it was a change that benefited National. There are various polling companies that frame questions in such a way as to make it seem pointless to vote. So I think we have voter suppression alive and well in NZ - it just isn't quite as overt - but I've heard National MPs talk about ID cards more than once.
Hilary Stace,
By the way the recent Labour Party conference voted that the party will now have a policy of lowering the voting age to 16. Unfortunately, that requires support from 75% of MPs to implement. It is about 45 years ago since the Kirk Government lowered it from 21 to 18. But he had the numbers.
Russell Brown,
First exit poll finds healthcare and Trump disapproval motivating voters.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Except for when they did Prisoner voting
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4427 posts Report
Idiot Savant, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
It can be done by referendum. It would be interesting to see some polling on whether people would support it.
Damn The Guardian results page is pretty.
Widespread reports of voting machine failure in New York. Probably not evil, given that it's New York, just fucking hopeless.
I’ve already seen from the usual suspects comment along the lines of - if there’s one thing worse than a Dem defeat it’s a Dem victory.
The MSNBC live stream on YouTube.
And the ABC News live stream on YouTube.
mark taslov, in reply to
They may not have been official feeds – at least I was getting 'video unavailable'.
MSNBC live stream on YouTube.
ABC News live stream on YouTube.
The Washington Post live stream. Interesting seeing how newspapers, with their smaller budgets and lack of broadcast experience, do it.
