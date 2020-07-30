August 1 Views: Artefacts, art and Grand Designs

SATURDAY AUGUST 1

Artefact (Prime, 7.30pm). The series presented by Dame Anne Salmond screened on Māori Television, but is totally worth revisiting if you saw it the first time. Dame Anne tells the stories of taonga that highlight the history of Aotearoa. Further reading: this 2013 interview with Dame Anne by the lovely Diana Wichtel.

SUNDAY AUGUST 2

Liar (TVNZ 1, 8.30pm). Season two, now on linear telly, if you fancy a Sunday-night thriller. The second season has lost its he said-she said theme and is now a straight-out who killed the nasty rapist. Joanne Froggatt's Laura is revictimised, so there's that.

TUESDAY AUGUST 4

Grand Designs UK (Three, 7.30pm). I always love how Kevin McCloud is so sceptical and then, magically, the houses happen anyway despite all his frowning. This week, a topic close to our hearts – a couple want to clear 27 protected trees from their Gloucestershire section in order to build their dream, ah, tree-house home. Huh?

FRIDAY AUGUST 7

Grayson's Art Club (Sky Arts, Sky 020, 8.30pm). Brilliant British national treasure Grayson Perry presents a series about the process of creation that includes talking with artists and others. It is filmed mostly in his studio and seems to have been essential lockdown viewing in the UK.

STREAMING AND ELSEWHERE

The Koi Boys (TVNZ OnDemand, Sunday). Also a crossover from Māori Television – a series following the Kiwi crooners after their success on The Voice Australia. It's been quite a road to success, as this Stuff profile revealed last year.

Drug Squad: Costa Del Sol (Netflix). Slightly mad Spanish series about cops on the Costa Del Sol in the 1970s, apparently inspired by Spain's first anti-narcotics drug squad. The series also seems to have been inspired by Quentin Tarantino and Starsky and Hutch.