Being Inconvenient

The thing about Twitter is that is forces you to choose your 140 characters carefully.
To say what you really think as artfully and briefly as possible.
To be pithy.
Understood.
So when Nicky Wagner gazed out of her inner city high rise window at the twinkling harbour below and found herself trapped by circumstance, she shared her thoughts with her followers like this.
The jaunty little exclamation mark like a little kick in the guts.
There was a bit of a social media outcry which drew the usual backlash of “lighten up” and “sheesh you can’t say anything these days”.
Then came Nicky Wagner’s half arsed “apology” about being sorry if she offended – without acknowledging why, given her portfolio of Disability Issues, her tweet was so tone deaf.
She followed that with a weird justification saying “we all would rather have had the meetings out on the harbour”.
Why? To get away from the annoying disabled people who can’t get onto boats?
She has revealed herself to be the wrong person for the job.
Her tweets are as naive as they are patronising. I don’t want her representing issues pertaining to my daughter because I see no evidence she really gets it.
Eighteen years ago when Claudia was born, we had to start apologising for the inconvenience of her.
It wasn’t something we realized we had to do, until we got the signals from other people that our apologies were expected.
Here are some things said and done to us to make sure we understood just how inconvenient we were:
- A nurse complained that we had been in hospital so long we were in the way.
- A nurse complained Claudia's lack of understanding her made her job harder and the extra effort was annoying.
- A teacher complaining to us that Claudia had “mucked up all the books” which had been given to her to keep her quiet in a corner of the classroom. It was inconvenient to her that she had to reorganize them. We had no control over what happens at school.
- A teacher complaining to us that jotting down information about Claudia’s day, including information about her toileting, was inconvenient to her.
- A school secretary sighing pointedly and telling us how inconvenient it was that a row of hooks had to be removed to accommodate a new accessible toilet for Claudia at school.
- A teacher being furious at our lack of appreciation for a new changing area they had put into the school to accommodate our 5 year old. It was a baby change table attached to the wall. Completely unworkable for a primary school aged child. Taking it out again (why did they put it in?) was going to be horrendously inconvenient.
- Overhearing a Ministry of Education official being briefed on their next meeting (us) and hearing ourselves described as ‘more vexatious parents” and then having to sit through a meeting where there were serious issues without complaining too much because it hurts being called “vexatious” as if our concerns were annoying and trivial and not that real.
- Finding out that “vexatious parents” is in fact a term they use to condemn us all into a single pile of complainers.
- Understanding that they see the meetings with people like us as an inconvenience they have to go through in order to appear concerned.
- Being told (frequently) that events we have been invited to as a family, wouldn’t be “appropriate” for Claudia, that we might find her being there inconvenient.
- Harrumphing, eye rolling, staring at the supermarket regardless, but more so if we take too long to walk down the aisle or Claudia stands shouting at the frozen macaroni cheese or she tries to watch the scanning and numbers of the person ahead of us at the checkout.
- Shushing at parades, outdoor performances and events because she’s excited to be out, while all around us the joyful squeals of young children are smiled at.
These are all reminders of how inconvenient she is to the lives of the able-bodied, the neuro-typical and the busy and active. Even those paid to be around her.
“Sorry” “Sorry!” “I’m so sorry” “Okay, sorry about that” “Oops! Sorry!”
So there she is, our Minister for Disability issues. Letting us know without room for misunderstanding, that disability is inconvenient for her.
She’d rather not be having to deal with meetings about disability.
She’d rather be on the water!
Sigh. How inconvenient it all is!
Sorry Nicky
But Hey! Cheer up!
After your boring meetings and your annoying job representing issues that have no impact on YOUR life, you can get on with your sailing! Or mountain biking! Or having an afternoon off!
But we can’t. Because disability IS our life. There is not one day in our lives where having a family member with disabilities hasn’t impacted our lives, dictated our decisions, diminished our potential.
The biggest barrier to inclusion in our own life has always been other people’s attitude. Peoples attitudes make or break us.
Her tweet felt like another little face-slapping sigh about how inconvenient people like my daughter are.
We need someone as Minister who has an inkling of insight, a snotch of understanding, a skerrick of enthusiasm, a smidgeon of sincere appreciation for what it is for people like us.
And our Prime Minister calls it a "storm in a teacup”
No Nicky, no Bill – this isn’t a storm in a teacup.
It’s a revelation that you are so woefully out of touch you can’t even see why.
Fiona McKenzie blogs at My Perils of Wisdom.
Dinah Dunavan,
Here's a thought Nicky Wagner, put your cell phone away and pay attention to the people you are meeting with. They deserve your full attention not some half-arsed, I'd rather see who is following me on twitter.
Carol Stewart,
Super well said, Fiona.
Katharine Moody,
Like the Alfred Ngaro incident, Bill English's only response is to tell us not to take his Ministers at their word.
Rosemary McDonald,
But...but...
Not having heard that interview on the radio yesterday I got one of the offspring to convey the gist by phone. " Who is this butt-snorkeller?" offspring asked.
Good question, child. Back in 2013 I was ejected from the NZ Spinal Trust facebook page for referring to the Misery of Health as, well, the "Misery" of Health. Or it may have been "the Miserly". Young Ben phoned us at home to tell us that they would not allow such disrespect as the NZ Spinal Trust was in receipt of funding from the said Miserly. Peter was still abed so the phone was on speaker...we all heard what he said. He later denied it.
Ho hum. No wonder the disability community is struggling... running to stand still...
Great post Fiona.
Emma Hart,
Fellow Vexatious Parent high-five.
I think one of the things all the people telling us to chill didn't really get is the necessarily antagonistic relationship you have with government agencies if you have a disability or a disabled child, and you want to get what you're entitled to. I would rather have drunk bubbles in the sun than spend hundreds of hours battling to get my child's needs provided for.
Ian Dalziel,
http://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/opinion/93808387/editorial--disability-issues-minister-nicky-wagners-tweet-reveals-her-as-tonedeaf
oga,
If they say that about vexatious parents, I wonder what they say about us vexatious disabled people? Vexatious cripples?
Hilary Stace,
Thank you Fiona. Well said. I was bemused by Bill English's comment that no one had really taken offence and that she had a lot of friends in the sector. I'm not sure where he got that impression from. If you work for an NGO which gets any government funding you are not allowed to do any advocacy (ie criticise government policies which might not be in the best interests of your members). So of course you have to be polite and agreeable if you want anything from this or any minister, and public servants have to be on their best behaviour at all times around a minister while telling them what they want to hear. But is this friendship?
izogi,
Thanks for a good summary.
This frustrates me to no end. With a speedy search, Countdown's done it. The NZ Herald's done it. Farmers has done it. Nuk Korako's done it. The Board Chair of Fenwick School has done it. The list goes on and on and on. Google. Stephen Fry. And on. And on.
Is there a terrible PR consultant out there who actively advises clients that even when there's obvious offence, they should act as if they still can't see it for certain? Is this a real strategy that "works" for someone's ulterior motive, or is it just PR blindness and incompetence?
Perhaps I'm preaching to the converted in this forum, but what's so hard about acknowledging that something actually did cause offence, and honestly saying sorry to those people who were offended? I guess that's why it's called a non-apology.
Sacha,
you have to be able to grasp what was wrong about what you said.
izogi,
Yes. But surely nearly everyone I listed has access to a highly skilled PR team, and these non-apologies must have been authored by more than just themselves, often after days or more to reflect and consider. It's hard to believe people and companies in these positions, sometimes the PR departments themselves, wouldn't be being guided by PR experts, yet it still results on non-apologies.
Especially in the political cases, it's like there's an innate fear of absolutely acknowledging having really done something wrong. As well as everything else, we really need a societal shift to acknowledge that mistakes sometimes happen, and to make it acceptable to apologise for things.
Sorry to detract even further from the original topic.
Sacha,
You'd be amazed how thoroughly disability stereotypes are embedded throughout public agencies, private sector and especially media/PR people who should as you say know better.
Thinking an apology shows weakness is another layer, sure.
Sacha,
Another good post on this at Te Wireless.
Nick Russell,
I don't know, I think the "sorry if you were offended" type apology, or non-apology, can actually be quite useful sometimes. First, it allows the person who originally made the comment, or their supporter, to say that they have apologised and want to move on. Then, when they are called out for the non-apology they can claim victim status ("it's a pile on! I'm being demonised!"). And overall, the half-heartedness of it conveys very accurately how little the person cares.
Underpinning all this is the assumption that the person who gives offence should care about giving offence. And often they don't very much. It's a particular problem for politicians who will always be skeptical of whether other people's offence is genuine or manufactured for some short term political advantage. If they don't believe the offence is genuine, the apology won't be genuine. And offence over things people say on Twitter etc is a very plentiful commodity. No real risk of a shortage there.
None of which is any help at all to someone who is in fact genuinely outraged by something somebody says. But at least in this case they know that the Minister is sorry enough to bother making a cursory apology but probably not sorry enough to mean it, and that that is good enough for the Government. That's valuable information with an election coming up.
