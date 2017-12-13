Capture by A photoblog
31

Besties

by Jackson Perry

Early december is when the best of everything that ever was, or at least in the last 11 months, is hoisted onto our screens as if nothing else ever mattered.

Instagram has several helpful apps that use fancy algorithms (actually I think they just count) to give you your best nine.  Here's mine.

Fancy.

It's summer, and the heat is here already, so feel free to dive into the comments with your best of 2017, summer photos or whatever the heck you feel like. You can add up to three images per post by selecting 'Edit' after the first picture.

Wishing you all a wonderful silly season, and see you in the thread, at the beach, or the many concerts in the New Year.  I can't wait.

Nga mihi maioha.

Photo: Jackson Perry

Photo: Jackson Perry

Photo: Jackson Perry

Photo: Jackson Perry

Nick Cave Photo: Jackson Perry

Amelia of Fazerdaze early in their breakout year. Photo: Jackson Perry

Aldous Harding at Hollywood Avondale, another who defined a year of world conquering NZ music. Photo: Jackson Perry

Clowning around Hong Kong. Photo: Jackson Perry

FIg tree, Hong Kong. Photo: Jackson Perry

Plus one: Sunset to finish, also featured in the Insta Bestnine, but 'tis the season. Photo: Jackson Perry

