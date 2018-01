Laneways 2018, a photographic essay.

Getting in early, we managed to avoid the log jam that happened midway through the afternoon. It did mean though that by around 8pm, after listening to Unitone Hifi blow the bass through the tree canopy, we were done.

Sad to have missed the later acts, but 8 hours was more than enough in that heat.

Please feel free to add your Laneway photos and memories in the comments, especially if you caught the evening shows.

Capture away.