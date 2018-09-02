Capture by A photoblog
Look! The Others Way 2018

by Jackson Perry & Jonathan Ganley

The Flying Out Others Way Festival returned to K Rd on Friday August 31 for a SOLD OUT selection of the best local acts and a few internationals as well. With something for the young and old, the highlights included early sets by The Beths and The Goon Sax, a solid set of funky grooves from Collision, and packed dancefloors for Superette, the Headless Chickens and finally Bailter Space, who played well over their allotted 45 minutes with a long set that finally tipped a wrung out audience onto the street at 1am . . .

Louis Forster - The Goon Sax Photo: Jonathan Ganley

James Harrison - The Goon Sax Photo: Jonathan Ganley

Nicole Gaffney - Carb On Carb Photo: Jonathan Ganley

Collision Photo: Jonathan Ganley

Collision 2 Photo: Jonathan Ganley

Dave Mulcahy - Superette Photo: Jonathan Ganley

Ben Howe -Superette Photo: Jonathan Ganley

Alister Parker - Bailterspace Photo: Jonathan Ganley

The Beths Photo: Jackson Perry

The Beths Photo: Jackson Perry

Anthonie Tonnon Photo: Jackson Perry

Collision Photo: Jackson Perry

Headless Chickens Photo: Jackson Perry

Headless Chickens - Fiona McDonald

Headless Chickens - Rupert E Taylor Photo: Jackson Perry

