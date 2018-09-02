Look! The Others Way 2018

The Flying Out Others Way Festival returned to K Rd on Friday August 31 for a SOLD OUT selection of the best local acts and a few internationals as well. With something for the young and old, the highlights included early sets by The Beths and The Goon Sax, a solid set of funky grooves from Collision, and packed dancefloors for Superette, the Headless Chickens and finally Bailter Space, who played well over their allotted 45 minutes with a long set that finally tipped a wrung out audience onto the street at 1am . . .