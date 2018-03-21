1984, Cambridge Analytica and what others know of our selves

A couple of weeks ago when I appeared on a discussion panel organised by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner around the Auckland Arts Festival stage production of George Orwell's 1984, I decided to talk not about how we might be surveilled, but how we are being surveilled, every second, by big internet companies.
We receive useful services from those companies in exchange for our data, which they use in turn to profile us as customers, usually for the benefit of their advertisers. The key question was, I ventured, not whether our private information was being held, but what happened to it.
China's grim march toward its "Social Credit" system has begun – and it employs state-controlled analogues of Google, Facebook, Amazon and PayPal to rate and rank every citizen. People's score will be affected not only by their own actions, but by the company their keep. And this isn't even the full government scheme, which doesn't launch until 2020. The Guardian's Tim Phillips recently signed off with this column on "the dramatic and troubling changes now sweeping the world’s wealthiest and most powerful authoritarian nation".
I also noted that Orwell's book was not only about surveillance and the surrender of privacy, but control of language and the undermining of the idea of objective truth. We saw this in action in the 2016 US general election – and the fact that mass data collection by state agencies may be of crucial help in finding out exactly when happened there presents quite a moral conundrum.
I'd love to say I mentioned Cambridge Analytica, but I didn't. But what has emarged over a year's persistent work by The Observer's Carole Cadwalladr – and more particularly the shocking revelations this week – fits the bill.
In short, Cambridge Analytica, the data firm owned by Trump backer Robert Mercer, used information hoovered up – in breach of terms and probably the law, and certainly without users' knowledge – from 50 million Facebook accounts to guide an unprecedented psychographic campaign. Not long after the election, it emerged that the Trump campaign had delivered political advertising in a new way, in thousands of different iterations, sometimes within the same day. We now know how.
Cadwalladr spent a year talking to former Cambridge Analytica data scientist Chris Wylie before he was ready to go public. He explained in this story in The Observer how the information was harvested under the auspices of an academic research project that took the data not only of the people it paid to take a personality test, but that of their Facebook friends too. Wylie said he had come to realise he was part of the creation of “Steve Bannon’s psychological warfare mindfuck tool”.
There's also a video interview with Wylie:
The full extent of Facebook's own complicity is yet to be determined, but Techcrunch writer Josh Constine's Facebook and the endless string of worst-case scenarios explains how it was allowed to happen. The very, very best scenario is that Facebook showed a sustained recklessness with our privacy.
But things got even more alarming as UK Channel 4 published the results of a video sting carried out on Cambridge Analytica's senior management. First, them talking about the full range of dirty tricks their company could offer in foreign elections.
And then, bragging about what they depicted as the company's comprehensive involvement in the Trump campaign, including what appear to be illegal activities and the destruction of material communications. It raises questions about links between Russian state interests – which we know for a fact to have been active players during the election campaign – and what this company was doing.
Meanwhile, BBC Newsnight looked at whether Cambridge was involved in the Leave campaign ahead of the Brexit referendum – the company bragged about it then but denies any involvement now – a story it said "raises troubling questions about whether, in the age of big data, our democracy is open to manipulation".
It seems like that some of what the excutives said in what they thought was a business pitch was bullshit. But how much?
Big data and the democratic process are not exactly strangers. Many of us were awed by the work that firms like Blue State Digital did in marshalling votes for the first Obama campaign. But that was largely about a big workforce personally reaching out to voters, keeping their names and getting them to the polls. This targeting of people's psychological vulnerabilities seems something else altogether. It is, in its way, also Orwellian. Winston Smith was scared of rats more than anything.
It seems vitally important that we know as much as we can about this. State processes are in motion. But that we know what we now know is yet another vindication of real journalism.
PS: you can also watch a video of that 1984 discussion, and I think it's worthwhile less for my contributions than for a chance to hear from the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, Cheryl Gwyn. She is really worth listening to.
Carl Anderson,
That article on China's Social Credit scheme is absolutely terrifying. Thanks for posting.
Hilary Stace,
Thanks Russell. This explains why this story has taken such a long time to become an international one. Over a year ago there were some stories about Cambridge Analytica and what they were doing but I suppose it seemed so implausible that they weren't taken seriously.
It also seems similar tactics were used by the Liberals in last weekend's South Australian election.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Tze Ming Mok drew my attention to it a little while ago. And yes, really alarming – not least in that it may well scoop up people resident in New Zealand.
SHG, in reply to
“Seems”?
Russell Brown,
Wow.
Three days before he was suspended as CEO of Analytica, Alexander Nix formed a new company with Rebekah Mercer as a co-director.
WaynePhillips,
Worth noting that Cambridge Analytica barely exists, other than as a shell. Contracts won by CA were serviced by SCL
SCL, the parent company, seems like another from the genus giant vampire squid
http://bellacaledonia.org.uk/2018/03/20/scl-a-very-british-coup/
This story has plenty of legs
Kumara Republic,
If George Orwell only got one thing wrong about 1984, it's that Big Brother can have tradeable stock options.
Russell Brown,
Latest: CA's senior directors paid Israeli hackers to hack the email of two sitting heads of state, to the horror of their own staff.
izogi,
How does one go about arguing to the majority that this is a significant and serious thing which needs to be addressed?
I've been watching much of the fallout from the US election result, as many people have. The whole thing's so polarised, I guess because a lot of people who are strongly convinced of something do not want to accept or acknowledge that there's a chance they might have been manipulated through nefarious means.
In the end, we're not talking about someone secretly changing people's votes at the ballot box. We're talking about targeting people's specifically identified weaknesses, on a mass scale, to psychologically manipulate them into thinking something and then voting a certain way. If and where manipulation occurred, it seems to be of a sort where masses of people simply can't imagine that they'd ever have wanted anything different. Suggesting to people that they're not capable of independent thought is, understandably, quite an embarrassing thing, even though it's probably more about human nature than specific individuals.
steven crawford,
Also, George Orwell didn’t envision that Big Brother wouldn’t have to go down to Harvey Norman’s with his own payWave card , to buy and install all the surveillance hardware.
steven crawford,
Set up a Facebook page:-)
WaynePhillips, in reply to
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nosedive
Has anyone seen the Black Mirror episode about social ratings?
izogi, in reply to
I haven't seen it but the synopsis sounds comparable with a (fairly light-hearted) episode of The Orville that was on TV a few months ago.
If you can tolerate satire of Star Trek TNG and are within NZ, TVNZ OnDemand still has it up: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/the-orville/episodes/s1-e7
andin,
watching the hidden camera footage the CA people expose themselves as a variety of human who will put on a false facade, 'pillars of the establishment' type thing.
But whose moral compass will always align with what is more profitable for them.
Im getting tired of seeing the same behaviour over and over again.
And as for China and its social credit. Its crowd control the easy way, for those in power. Entirely predictable and completely sinister.
Kumara Republic, in reply to
In other words, war profiteers but with big data instead of guns and bombs. Or should that be "information war profiteers"?
Ben Campbell,
My friend and sometime-colleague Martin was on morning report talking about this the other day:
http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/morningreport/audio/2018636999/the-facebook-cambridge-analytica-saga-explained
He makes the very good point that the bigger issue is the opacity of Facebook itself, and the way it allows campaigns to send _huge_ numbers of highly targeted messages to individuals. These messages could be contradictory, or dishonest, playing to the worst dogwhistle demographics. It has the potential to be _really_ corrosive to democracy.
How much of a problem is it? Who knows. There's no good way to analyse the impact because facebook won't release any info about what people are exposed to on their platform.
We had a rushed attempt at it last year, in the run-up to the UK general election.
I wrote a browser add-on which logs what consenting volunteers see when they're on facebook, so we could try and see which messages were aimed where. But really it's a drop in the bucket - too-small sample size and it completely misses mobile exposure.
(Still, source code here if anyone wants to try something similar:
https://github.com/bcampbell/facelog ;-)
But the CA stuff, apart from general scumbaggery and some legally-dubious actions is a bit of a sideshow.
