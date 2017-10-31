And so it begins ...

In a bracing analysis for Lawfare Blog, Susan Hennessy characterises Special Counsel Robert Mueller's first round of indictments in his investigation into Russian interference in last year's US Presidential election as "a remarkable show of strength" on the prosecutor's part.
Not only is Mueller alleging "astonishing criminality" on the part of Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort, who is said to have laundered $75,000,000 in payments from the Russian puppet government in Ukraine, but ...
The second big takeaway is even starker: A member of President Trump’s campaign team admits that he was working with people he knew to be tied to the Russian government to “arrange a meeting between the Campaign and the Russian government officials” and to obtain “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of hacked emails—and that he lied about these activities to the FBI. He briefed President Trump on at least some of them.
Hennessy ventures that the charge to which that member of the Trump team, George Papadopoulos, has admitted – lying to FBI investigators in an interview – is but the tip of an iceberg:
Proving that someone is lying is often easier than proving that the underlying offense violates the law. Here, for example, Papadopoulos’s underlying activity—working with Russian government officials to obtain “dirt” on Clinton and set up a Putin-Trump meeting—may have been legal, if wholly disreputable. Lying about it, however, is a crime. We can assume that Mueller had the goods on Papadopoulos beyond lying to the bureau in some manner. The lying, after all, is merely the charge he pleaded to in the context of a plea deal in which prosecutors have cut him a break.
That said, the Papadopoulos stipulation offers a stunningly frank, if probably incomplete, account of what occurred during the spring of 2016 in the Trump campaign. To wit, during that period, Trump campaign officials were actively working to set up a meeting with Russian officials or representatives. And from a very early point in the campaign, those meetings were explicitly about obtaining hacked, incriminating emails.
"Things," Hennessey concludes, "are only going to get worse from here."
Indeed, a number of journalists are already noting that the characterisation of Papadopoulos in a court filing from Mueller's office as a "proactive cooperator" suggests that Papadopoulos has been cooperating with the Feds for perhaps three months – and may have worn a wire in that time.
Talking Points Memo notes that the third man indicted today, Manafort's adviser Rick Gates, maintained close and active involvement with the Trump project through into this year. And the Miami Herald reports that one of the entities Manafort and Gates used to launder their millions was even paid $70,000 last year and this year by the Republican National Committee, for "political strategy services".
There is much more commentary and reporting abroad than the examples I've noted, of course, and you should feel free to share and discuss it in the comments below.
But in a separate but possibly not-unrelated development, The Guardian reports that UKIP insiders went to the UK Electoral Comission last year with their concerns about “unusual arrangements” the party was entering into with Steve Bannon's Breitbart – arrangements that arguably put UKIP over its spending limit in the Brexit referendum campaign. The report came the day after Diane Cadwalldr laid out in the Observer the implications of Julian Assange's admission that Wikileaks was approached by Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining firm that fuelled the Trump campaign, in search of a supposed trove of Hilary Clinton emails.
It's not unreasonable to suppose that the whole thing will come crashing down in the next year or two. This seems an unprecedented time in politics.
Russell Brown,
And as a bonus, the FBI is also investigating the deeply dubious Whitefish Energy contract in Puerto Rico.
Rich of Observationz,
It comes down to a vote, right? 2/3 majority in the Senate, which has never happened, and probably won't, unless a substantial group of Republican senators decide to ditch Trump.
Russell Brown, in reply to
It was two years from the day of first indictments until Nixon resigned, so there's a little way to go yet.
Of course, given the utter absence of a moral centre to today's Republican Party, it's hard to say what might happen politically in 2017.
Ian Dalziel,
Let's talk Turkey...
It will be interesting to see what the Michael Flynn / Turkish / Russian connections and contracts reveal as well...
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/05/michael-flynn-mystery-payment-foreign-agent-turkey-alptekin/
Ian Dalziel,
Coincidence?
Trump's plaintive 'Whataboutism' sounds a lot like 'Wahhabism'
- live by the Saud, die by the Saud...
The thing that worries me about his shrill 'DO SOMETHING" tweet, is how his 'base' will interpret that, and what they might do in response...
(and in an aside, doesn't al qaeda translate as 'the base')
Hugh Wilson,
Fittingly perhaps the Washington Post also has some good coverage:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/upstairs-at-home-with-the-tv-on-trump-fumes-over-russia-indictments/2017/10/30/fd0d0b16-bd87-11e7-8444-a0d4f04b89eb_story.html?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.ea2c5b711a6c
Bart Janssen,
Another good source is Seth Abramson (@sethabramson) who posts quite long threads detailing the saga from the point of view of a lawyer.
Very early on he identified Papadopolos as a likely target of the FBI who could be "turned".
It's really interesting to see how a lawyer interprets the various statements and actions and it's really nice to get a clear legal definition of what is and is not a crime and what kind of approach is typical for an investigator like Mueller.
Joe Wylie,
"Witch Hunting".
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
If, like me, you've used up your month's free access to The Washington Post the story also runs here - http://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/politics/ct-trump-twitter-manafort-indictment-20171030-story.html - (and probably can't be far away from appearing on Stuff )
Stewart, in reply to
I'm with you on the concern about what the fall-out from this will be. While another American Civil War might be stretching it a bit, they could well be heading down the road to Constitutional Crisis.
There's a lot of Trump-supporting folks out there who are likely to take any impeachment proceeding personally, and to react correspondingly. Interesting times, indeed.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Especially that they're being fed an alternative reality at the moment by Sean Hannity et al.
Russell Brown,
Fresh from the WaPo: who's who in the Papadopoulos court documents.
IDd so far: Manafort, Lewandowski, Sam Clovis, Rick Gates and a couple of Russian agents.
Russell Brown,
The Daily Beast has multiple sources claiming Steve Bannon is exploring ways to kneecap Mueller.
Which is pretty fucking incredible when you think about it.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22227 posts Report
Shaun Lott, in reply to
I personally feel that the constitutional crisis started with the Supreme Court vacancy stand-off.
Kiwiiano,
It looks like Trump has been set up by the 1% to provide a distraction while they ram thru the tax legislation that will restore the Robber Baron status. They may well throw him overboard then.
The silly thing about colliding with the Russians is that it was probably unnecessary, they were only too happy to promote Trump covertly knowing he could bring the US to its knees. My guess is that some little money grubber saw a chance to make a heap of $$$$$.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
If I was Mueller I wouldn't be using anything but FBI-owned planes and transport for the near future... just in case.
One can but hope someone is also planning to kneecap Bannon.
He must be skirting close to treason at the moment.
Trevor Nicholls, in reply to
Depends whether your disloyalty is to the Constitution or the President.
Kumara Republic,
The political body count so far:
√ Paul Manafort
√ Rick Gates
√ George Papadopoulos
× Felix Sater
× Michael Flynn
× Roger Stone
× Carter Page
× Michael Cohen
× Corey Lewandowski
× Sam Clovis
× Steve Bannon
× Jeff Sessions
× Jared Kushner
× Eric Trump
× Donald Trump Jr
× Donald Trump
Kumara Republic, in reply to
If there isn't a 2nd American Civil War, there could still well be an American Troubles or a Belfast-on-the-Potomac. Already, America has its UDA-in-training in the form of the KKK, Proudboys, Vanguard America & Identity Evropa, with possible know-how and sympathising courtesy of the NRA & Oath Keepers. Who'd be the American IRA? The John Brown Gun Club + Redneck Revolt?
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5317 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Yeah, there's something in that.
Paul Campbell,
I think Bannon's heading not so much towards treason as towards obstruction of justice
Rob Stowell,
John Cassidy in the New Yorker, quoting Wired:
Whakaraupo • Since Nov 2006 • 2061 posts Report
Kumara Republic, in reply to
Which was basically what took down all involved in the Watergate scandal. But I suspect this time round, Trump's most die-hard loyalists are an order of magnitude more radical than those who refused to accept the outcome of Watergate. One such Watergate denialist was Roger Ailes, who went on to form Fox News in revenge for Nixon's resignation.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5317 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Jonathan Maze seems to have found a little scoop on Papadopoulos: his LinkedIn three weeks ago.
Russell Brown,
Fox News journalists embarrassed by Fox News coverage of the indictments.
