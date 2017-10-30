Communications breakdown

About 5am yesterday, I got out of bed to fetch a drink of water from the tap and noticed that there was not much water to be had. "Bugger," I thought, watching a thin stream trickle into the glass, then drank it and went back to bed, expecting that by the time we got up for breakfast the water would be right off. It was.
Point Chevalier might be hot in the real estate market, but its infrastructure is, in places, well past best-before date. Electricity goes out for various reasons several times a year. It was a huge relief to be able to farewell the old paper-insulated copper network when fibre came to our street last year. (We lost internet for nearly two weeks once when a Watercare digger broke a pipe, flooded Chorus's duct and got the paper all wet.) A fix for the water network is taking a little longer.
The ageing main that runs up the east side of Moa Road started breaching maybe five years ago, and every time it does, it's basically the same: water bursts through the grass verge and floods, a couple of Watercare trucks eventually arive, the "Oasis" trailer dispenses big bottles of water to anyone who asks – and no one knows what the hell is going on.
Watercare Services has no social media presence, even on weekdays, so there's no one to ask on the internet. The contact page on the Watercare website says "In an emergency, check our updates page," which invariably has no updates. There's a free text service, which my partner tried. It came back with this hilarious message:
Thank you for your text. We will respond to your fault enquiry within an hour between the hours of 8am - 5pm Monday to Friday. Please call us 09 442 2222 if it's outside these hours.
Yes, it really does say they'll respond within an hour – just as soon as everyone's back in the office tomorrow. And while the date stamp on the reply is 8.55am, it did not actally arrive until after 1pm. We're still waiting for an actual reply.
To be fair, there is a phone number there on the page, and an operator did answer – but even she had to go away and ask for an answer to my question as to when we might be enjoying the benefits of running water. She said 1.30pm, but when I poppped around the corner at 1.30, Watercare's latest hole was still a hole.
I engaged one of the chaps on site and he said he thought they weren't too far off. I asked him when Watercare might just cut to the chase and replace the whole, crumbling pipe down the east side of Moa Road, he said he thought we might have a fix before too long: "But you didn't hear that from me."
To be fair, we don't hear that from anyone. When I first started complaining on Twitter about Watercare's inability to communicate a couple of years ago, they actually sent a chap around to see me personally and show me some maps. When I pointed out to him that this wasn't a very efficient way to communicate with the public, he agreed.
He explained that although the Moa Road main was breaching regularly, it had not met Watercare's benchmark formula for replacement. But a short part of the main was in the work schedule for the following year. This short stretch was indeed replaced, and the laws of physics being what they are, the pipe soon started breaching further up the road.
Another local resident, Jonathan Mayo, has a similar story. He was put in touch with a Watercare engineer after complaining to Peter Haynes, the chair of the Albert Eden local board. The engineer told him on October 19 that there would be a new main in the first half of next year – but on the west side.
In the 10 days since the email there have been two breaches on Moa Road and one around the corner in Walmer. Jonathan has filed a LGOIMA request to find out how many times in the past five years repair crews have been dispatched to our neighbourhood.
Now, okay, maybe we just have to wait. But the fact that this fairly important information seems to be shared exclusively in private conversations between Watercare engineers and those of us who complain sufficiently loudly is farcical.
And yet, according to Bernard Orsman in the Herald, Watercare is a champ at communications precisely because it spends so little money communicating:
Salary costs rose by 104.5 per cent at Panuku Development Auckland, which was formed in September 2015 from the merger of Waterfront Auckland and Auckland Council Property Ltd.
By comparison, salary costs at one of the biggest CCOs, Watercare, rose by a modest 8.5 per cent over four years. Watercare has a small FTE team of 8.5 communications staff.
Simon Wilson addresses the Herald story at The Spinoff this morning, in a column that opens thus:
The water went off in parts of Auckland yesterday. But Watercare didn’t post anything about it on its website and it put out no information on social media because, incredibly, it doesn’t do social media. Watercare made almost no effort to tell its customers what was going on.
Yes, that was us.
Wilson makes a point that always needs making: "communications" ≠ "spin doctors". It covers community consulation, council websites, mailers and the kind of information you'd expect to have if you and hundreds of others happened to lose running water.
He continues, in a section headed 'Watercare: The secrecy is scary':
Watercare, the council-controlled organisation that runs our water and sewage systems, has a comms budget of only $1.5 million, according to the review. But that’s not a good thing. Watercare has very few comms staff and it does little to engage. Internally at council, it doesn’t even bother to attend the regular meetings of council communications units, whose purpose is to help them all work together.
It’s not just problems like the water stoppage in Pt Chev this weekend. Remember the water crisis in March this year, when heavy rain silted up the Ardmore dam and the whole city was in danger of having to boil water? Watercare ignored offers of help from the council’s other comms units and engaged external PR consultants to help out. That led to lack of public information, inconsistencies in what we were told and other problems, all of which Todd Niall at RNZ covered here.
Yes, even during a citywide water quality crisis, Watercare, a council-controlled organisation, went out of its way to avoid conventional public communications. It did install an electronic sign up at the Meola Road roundabout to tell us all to save water. Wilson thinks this odd culture might be a legacy of Watercare's former CEO Mark Ford, who "famously kept as low a profile as he could manage, for himself and for the places he worked."
I'm often quite puzzled by what does and doesn't constitute a local story. Perhaps because it wasn't a public transport initiative, the multi-million-dollar bungle with the "dead" lane on the St Lukes interchange never seems to have registered as a headline. Treating the communications spending of the council and its various entities solely as something to be limited as far as possible doesn't make a lot of sense either.
I'm aware that budgets are limited and that there is a formula for prioritisting works, and, again, that maybe we do just have to wait. But it seems frankly absurd that both short and long-term information on something so basic as the security of our water supply should be so difficult to come by.
I guess that this post might earn me a personal communication from the Maintenance Planning and Development Engineer, as it did Joanthan. But I don't want that. I want all the relevant information compiled and published on a website where all the affected residents can read it. And when the east-side main breaches again, as it surely will, I'd like to be able to go to a Watercare social media account, or the Watercare website, and find relevant and timely information on the fault and when it's likely to be remedied. How hard could that be?
Beware of the leopard, right?
Unless you are a lazy hack like the Herald's Orsman who laps up press releases from the Auckland branch of the Act-aligned Taxpayers Onion - for whom no amount of public spending is ever low enough, no matter its benefits. Wilson's fisking of Orsman's latest rubbish shows what real journalism looks like.
Thanks Russell. This seems to be a not uncommon problem with CCOs. Auckland Transport appears to spend a lot of money on uniformative flyers telling us all about what they plan and implying a consultative process. But the reality is otherwise IMO. More typical of their attitude is the appalling electronic sign on Surrey Crescent, encouraging us to support local business, while notifying us of the road works along Richmond Road which have not only made the shops there very difficult to get to by those of us who need vehicle access, but also fail to mention that most of the parking adjacent to these shops is being removed by the works and no alternate is provided. Thanks guys. I could go on...
Update.
It's really hard communicating, even between two people who know each other.
As I've pointed out elsewhere, Council (and I mean Council whanau) communications fall into two main areas;
- the statutory, legal stuff. Rates. Meetings. Bylaws. Submissions, Civil Defense etc.
- the non-statutory stuff. Events. Heritage items. 'Did you know' columns, facts about council operations, parks etc.
Council does the statutory stuff really well, because it's law.
The non-statutory - broken water mains - not so well. Perhaps we need to think of what kinds of important stuff needs to be moved to the statutory area so that it is done well?
The comparison I make is with Vector, whose website has a brilliant widget showing exactly where system failures are and roughly the affected area. Even simply having someone on deck to publish info about outages and estimated fix times would be useful.
And having the plan for a long-term fix being treated like a "I didn't tell you this" secret is just weird. I mean, this is happening every couple of weeks. We should be able to know.
Further adventures in CCO comms ...
Ensuring communication is delivered in a form and via channels that reach all the relevant citizens and stakeholders in ways they can act on would be a good requirement - especially where people's options are limited.
Measuring communication results is important for that, as is knowing (and caring) about the communication needs of different groups and communities.
Bart Janssen,
If you don't tell anyone what you are doing then they can't criticize you for failing. That's what Orsman and co fail to realise - sure they didn't spend (waste) money on communication but the consequence is that you have no way of know where they did waste money.
But it's a symptom of a larger failure in these organisations and that is they don't believe they work for us. Every dollar in those organisations comes from the people in the communities. It's not just that we aren't being treated like valued customers, it's that we aren't being treated like owners.
Katharine Moody,
My guess is - the reason is the size of the backlog. If they had a comprehensive website/app regarding fault and maintenance schedules across the city for both water and sewerage systems - the amount of information imparted in that reporting might scare the horses, so to speak.
Which could spark a lot more PR work/headaches for them as neighbourhood groups banded together to lobby for their local project to get priority over others.
I saw this sort of situation unfold in Kapiti where stormwater infrastructure and works were concerned. After uncovering (via OIA) a number of (not previously made public) consultancy reports - some of the worst affected residents became aware of the magnitude of the problems across the whole district - not just in their own neighbourhood.
The council's plan was to fix all the known surface flooding problems within 10 years (at the then current capital budget levels) - and the consultancy reports suggested that in certain areas new development should cease, or the frequency and extent of ponding/surface flooding in existing neighbourhoods would increase considerably.
The council ended up with a bit of a PR nightmare... they still haven't got on top of the upgrade and replacement requirements and some roads and properties still flood regularly during significant rainfall events.
I would not be entirely surprised to see things happen now that Watercare has discovered that the affected residents include our new Prime Minister.
LOL. In the Kapiti case (back in 2005), it was a local reporter for the Kapiti Observer who did the OIA requests that uncovered the very useful consultancy reports. He is now the Mayor - and he's on record about how utterly unaffordable the necessary upgrades and replacements for their ailing and aging stormwater systems are.
Yet, the new development rolls on!
And just as an added aside – another report uncovered at the time was one on the potential future impacts of climate change (and the projected increase in rainfall patterns and intensity) – which of course, just amplified the problems in the future.
To ‘manage’ this – the council did a 20-year long-term plan (instead of the mandated 10 year one), so that it could project this future budget expenditure to deal with CC, 20 years out :-)… (in short, look like you are doing something when in fact you're not) which is, roughly – now.
Brian Rudman,
Getting back to the leaky pipe problem. Could I suggest Russell pray for AT to repave his footpath! Stay with me.. Early last year, AT announced it was about to replace the bitumen paving in my Ponsonby St with concrete. For the previous five years, the old asbestos water main at my gate had burst through the pavement on an annual basis. I messaged both AT and Watercare suggesting a new water pipe first, might be the sensible solution. They both agreed. From the lack of wholesale digging, I suspect they slid a plastic sleeve along inside the old pipe.
Lindsey Rea,
I think that a lot of their systems are so poor that even if they have Comms staff, the ability for anybody to find out what is going on is very limited. In my recent scrap with AT over yellow lines outside my house I was given 3 bits of completely wrong information in the space of 2 emails. After a bit of pushback, the positions on all 3 things were completely reversed. The AT staff member did not even seem to have access to information which would tell them whether or not a particular bit of road marking had been done by an AT contractor. First, they told me it had not, and when I responded that I found it unlikely that 3 days after I lodged a request for the yellow lines to be repainted, some random person with all the equipment just turned up and did it, they backtracked and admitted that yes, they had done it. Garbage in will give you garbage out.
Scungo,
Related - via some recent work activity, I meet someone working on a project at Auckland Council. It has an easily attributable public benefit and some political coverage. It is about to have its public release, planned with mayoral attendance and media coverage. My acquaintance outlined the many, many PR and marketing layers he has had to jump through - different PR people in mayoral office and Council executive office, actual Council PR team, the PR team of the department where the launch event is to be held, and the PR team of CCO with an interest in the project. There was no central coordination of all this - it was up to him to manage.
The focus seemed to be less about actual communication, and more about risk mitigation and protection of the interests of the various entities.
See also the Association of Consumers and Taxpayers with their tribe of assorted shills and hacks all ready to leap into action every time they discover a new way to label something as government waste.
It is almost a cliche example of the best outcome being nothing, but the worst being really horrible, so it's no surprise many local government staff try to minimise public exposure. In a way the weird part is just how much outreach councils actually do.
The reason for the delay in replacing the water main in Moa Rd is that they’re having trouble sourcing the 4.5million orange cones required to line the road for 6 months during the works
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
There's quite a few in the Avon River and just lying around in Chchch they could have...
Maybe we should start calling them 'Road Trumpets' ....
Mock Orange? Tick!;
Pointy headed? Tick!;
Usually obstructing progress? Tick!;
