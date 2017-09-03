Drugs and human rights

Had the leaders of the National Party contented themselves with simply promising more resources for police along with a long-overdue boost of $40 million for drug dependence services (including a very welcome 1500 new inpatient beds), their announcement today would have been quite admirable. But that, you'd have to guess, would not have suited their electoral purpose.
So instead, we had this:
In an extraordinary press conference following the announcement at the Higher Ground drug rehabilitation centre in West Auckland, Bennett said some gang members had "fewer" human rights than others and Prime Minister Bill English said it was good that New Zealand lacked a written constitution as it gave governments flexibility.
Police would be able to search the houses and cars of known gang members with a previous serious violent conviction at any time with no warrant under the new law, which Bennett admitted presented a human rights issue.
"It probably does breach the rights of some of those criminals but they have to have had a serious violent offence behind them already and a firearm charge and on the basis of that we are going ahead with it," Bennett said.
Asked point blank whether she believed criminals had human rights, Bennett replied "some have fewer human rights than others when they are creating a string of victims behind them."
It's a deep irony that these words were spoken at Higher Ground, a facility which exists to help its clients believe that they are human beings, with rights and responsibilities like all of us – a place where people who have gone lower than low participate in their own rehabilitation.
And it's ironic too, that a party seeking elected power would push in the opposite direction to the rest of the democratic world. As disappointing as the outcome document from last year's United Nations General Assembly Special Session on Drugs was, one of the big wins in the document and the process that forged it was its call for member states to bring drug enforcement activities in line with human rights obligations:
Promote and implement effective criminal justice responses to drug-related crimes to bring perpetrators to justice that ensure legal guarantees and due process safeguards pertaining to criminal justice proceedings, including practical measures to uphold the prohibition of arbitrary arrest and detention and of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and to eliminate impunity, in accordance with relevant and applicable international law and taking into account United Nations standards and norms on crime prevention and criminal justice, and ensure timely access to legal aid and the right to a fair trial.
New Zealand signed up to this document. The National Party now proposes that we renege on that commitment by moving to deny human rights to certain people. In doing so, it would move us in the direction of Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte, whose bloody purge is literally based on dehumanising drug users. It's hardly police death squads, but it is a tiny step in that direction.
Yes, there are bad people in gangs, and some of them have been convicted of dealing or manufacturing controlled drugs. Some of them may have continued to do so and it's the job of the police to bring them to justice. But if they have served their sentences it is a breach of our Bill of Rights to indefinitely subject them to arbitrary searches.
Bennett's tidy demarcation of drug dealers and users into merciless baddies on one hand and victims on the other is also not reflected in the real world, but it appears it will be reflected in her role in charge of the government's new methamphetamine strategy. From the Herald's report on her appointment to that role last month:
The Bay's Te Tuinga Whanau Support Service executive director Tommy Wilson said the current system of criminalising people needed to change.
"[We don't need] task forces of police coming in," he said. "The secret is to reconnect them."
Mr Wilson said there were common factors between those in the region who had fallen on hard times.
"I've found the same set of circumstances and solutions with both homelessness and P users, and that is that they're disconnected people.
"Connection to your marae, your sporting group, your church. Put the resources into those organisations, and you'll get a change and answers.
In other words, the most effective solution to drug problems is making people feel more like citizens, not less.
The package announced today also includes a proposed new charge of "wilful contamination", which represents a doubling-down on the "meth contamination" boondoggle and represents another way of criminalising people with drug problems. It's hard to take seriously as a public health measure from a government that refuses to mandate that rentals meet basic health standards in other respects.
And there will be another thing we haven't seen before: drug dogs as a commonplace at domestic airports and ferry terminals. This is unlikely to seriously hamper the meth trade – the most likely travellers to be caught will be those carrying a little weed. For the rest of us it'll feel just a bit more onerous to travel.
Still, at least we know where Paula Bennett and her party stand. And in being "flexible" about human rights, it's not with the rest of the United Nations community.
By personal and professional inclination I would have loved to believe in the Social Investment Unit, but not when it's run by a government that would make this sort of policy.
There's no way their expert advice can say meth contamination is a leading public-health problem. Or that drug dogs are a more effective use of public funds than Biosecurity Beagles.
I could see targeted use of searches in some special cases: there's some evidence from the US (PDF) that intrusive and unpleasant random alcohol testing of repeat drunk drivers is helpful. But if they had evidence that ad hoc removal of rights from gang members helped, they wouldn't have waited for the election.
One of these days we have to give the bill of rights act more teeth, and everyone in NZ should know those rights and be able to quote them back to politicians when they start to propose this sort of crazy
Hear that Labour? first things for your proposed civics classes - make sure every kid coming out of school knows their rights and knows they should aggressively affirm whenever appropriate
Sir John Key may have to be arrested (without a warrant, obviously) for associating with gangs.
Really, there are dozens of confused and contradictory stories on this: National in opposition a decade ago pledging to win the War on P, National in government assuring us that the war is being won, National on the campaign trail promising to start the war again every 3 years and deal to National the useless government, etc, etc.
It would help if reporters could Google, rather than conduct pointless vox pops (looking at you, Lloyd Burr). Do we really have to pretend every election that this is something new?
Katharine Moody,
Simply shocking language from Paula Bennett and the PM. The PM's actual words as reported in the news went something like 'it's a good thing we don't have a written constitution because we can deal with things more effectively'. Meaning we can run roughshod over anything we like because our citizens have no inalienable rights.
Charming. I will be seriously embarrassed if these folks get voted back in.
simon g, in reply to
Remember that they won't actually be voted back in, as currently constituted: they can (realistically) only form a government with NZ First. So that would actually be a more conservative/authoritarian government than Key's.
Since they won't want to hand over much influence on economic policy, National would throw Winston all the bones he wants on getting "tough" with PC liberal wimps.
Dr Jarrod Gilbert has written a scorching column:
And concluding:
Bill English says it's a good thing we don't have a written constitution because it gives him more power, maybe it's time we did
I was just thinking how Dr Gilbert would know how gang culture began to evolve in this country, and what's responsible for that. My best guess is it’s not the drugs, it’s borstals. The misuse of drugs and violence is secondary. It’s state institutions such as Epuni that need relentless scrutiny. These institutions still operate, and we assume that they are not still coursing grievous harm, as it’s obvious they did in the past. We assume that all is well behind those walls becouse people like Bill English and Paula Bennett say it is. I don’t believe them!
Some of the most notorious violent criminals in New Zealand, emerged after spending time as children in state care.
