Friday Music: Proper Lorde

One of the consequences of Lorde's remarkable early trajectory has been that home audiences have not – a couple of industry showcases aside – been able to see her in a small room. The first time most of her fans had a chance to see her perform was at the iHeart Radio show at the (then) Vector Arena, which she seemed a tiny, brave figure on a very big stage.

She's fixed that with this morning's announcement of the Melodrama tour dates. The biggest room she'll play is Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre – and in Auckland it's a three-night stand at The Powerstation, with the first set as an all-ages show. This is very probably going to mean some fans missing out, but it's much more like a proper gig, as if she's going back to the steps she missed when the whole thing took off. Nice one.

Meanwhile, she's been profiled by Time magazine. I'm just going to paste in the URL, because it looks so cool ...

http://time.com/lorde/

I suspect the one to wait for is her own, written account of the bumpy road to Melodrama, which will appear in "a major newspaper" next week, to time with the album release.

–––

The first announcements for this year's film festival round are out and I'm delighted to see that they include Bill Direen: A Memory of Others, Simon Ogston's film about the remarkable, perennially unsung, musician and writer. I count myself a member of the Cult of Bill and I will certainly be there.

–––

It's delightful to see The Ruby Suns back. Their new album, Sprite Fountain, is allegedly out today but I can't see it for sale yet at Lil Chief. For now, here is the video for 'Waterslide', which seems to be about an artist and his art. And not just any artists but "Denmark's premier neo-primitivist" ...

–––

This is cool: 40 years of hip hop cut together by The Hood Internet. It makes some interesting connections.

–––

Tunes!

Love Thy Brother, who normally lean towards the dubstep end of proceedings, have gone fully disco and it's actually pretty great. Free download (which obliges you to follow them on Twitter):

Another fine mash-up from from Rocknrolla Soundsystem, combining the good old Dolly-Parton-on-33 with 2Pac's 'How Do You Want It'. Available to buy, along with the 'Going Back to Cali' mash-up I featured last week, from Traxsource.

Fresh from the same crew, three tracks for the Katakana Edits series, including their second visit to the fiery talent of Laura Lee. For sale at Beatport.

And finally, an hour of obscure afro-house to download and dance to ...

–––

