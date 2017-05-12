Friday Music: Sign of the times

Earlier this week, a video of Snoop Dogg and his crew performing 'P.I.M.P.' at Jazz Festival in New Orleans came across the social media wires – and it featured an amazing performance. Not by Snoop or any of his crew, but by the American Sign Language interpreter at the foot of the stage.
There's the version on YouTube.
The interpreter's name is Holly Maniatty and she's a rap specialist. But as the Slate profile explains, she got her start in concert signing years ago when none of her colleagues at the interpreter agency she was working at wanted to do a Marilyn Manson show. She later signed up with a company called Everyone's Invited, which led to her to become a regular at Jazz Festival and Bonaroo – where she signed for her first hip hop group, the Beastie Boys, in 2009.
Strikingly, she's far from alone in what she does. In 2014, the Jimmy Kimmel Show matched her up with two other concert interpeters in a live sign language rap battle.
The woman with the pink flash in her hair in that clip is Amber Galloway Gallego, who is probably the star of the whole scene. This recent Vox video story looks not just at how many artists she's signed for (around 400, including Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Coldplay) but at the way ASL has expanded and been enriched as music has been taken more seriously as a thing worth expressing.
The Slate profile tells a similar story:
To prepare for the show, Maniatty says she logged more than 100 hours of research on the Beastie Boys, memorizing their lyrics and watching past shows. Her prep work also includes researching dialectal signs to ensure accuracy and authenticity. An Atlanta rapper will use different slang than a Queens one, and ASL speakers from different regions also use different signs, so knowing how a word like guns and brother are signed in a given region is crucial for authenticity.
Signing a rap show requires more than just literal translation. Maniatty has to describe events, interpret context, and tell a story. Often, she is speaking two languages simultaneously, one with her hands and one with her mouth, as she’ll sometimes rap along with the artists as well.
Gallego is involved with a ASL band camp happening in July. here's the video invite. Note that the rapping here is entirely in sign. There's no voice being translated.
But, you may be asking, do deaf people actually go to concerts? Yes they do! Again from the Slate story:
Kat Murphy is a 30-year-old Memphis native who is hearing-impaired; she can hear beats but not words. Along with her boyfriend, Melvin, who is “profoundly deaf,” Murphy was at Bonnaroo and attended both the Wu-Tang and Killer Mike shows. She witnessed Maniatty's interactions with both rappers. “It was amazing,” she said. “She didn't skip a beat or allow it to sidetrack her” when Method Man came calling. Unfamiliar with Killer Mike before the show, she left thinking he “was the most deaf-friendly artist and he really incorporated the interpreters into his performance. We are his new fans.”
Until Bonnaroo, it never occurred to Killer Mike that he had deaf fans; he left the show “honored” to have someone like Maniatty interpreting him. “You wonder how they can even keep up,” he says. “That's an art form; that's more than just a technical skill.”
I've seen interpreters at local events like Webstock, but I can't recall ever seeing it at a concert here. Is anyone doing it? has New Zealand Sign Language been enhanced to take better account of music? Alternatively, is there anyone we could raise some money to get to one of Gallego's camps?
–––
So anyway, there's a ton of ASL on YouTube. This one's topical:
And here's a classic (click through to the clip itself to see the notes on how the words are translated into sign):
–––
A couple of things to keep an eye on during New Zealand Music Month:
The official NZMM Twitter account.
And PopLib, who are back again offering a a gem a day for the whole month
–––
If you have a means of watching British television, this new Channel 4 series is really worth a look.
–––
Tunes!
Some local vibes: a first taste of a new Ladi6 album, Royal Blue 3000, which drops on June 2.
The new Dub Terminator album on Soul Island. On your streaming service, but also here in full as a Soundcloud playlist:
A little more of that forthcoming Micronism reissue. I gather Loop got the test pressings of the vinyl this week and were very happy indeed.
And, finally, a pretty epic dancefloor take on Massive Attack's 'Teardrop'. Free download with reasonably little palaver:
–––
The Friday Music Post is sponsored by:
Vivid,
Wairarapa TV did a mammoth 12 hour Music Month Marathon last Saturday.
12 bands over 12 hours, with acts from right across the spectrum.
Videos are still being uploaded, but as it's a one man show it will take until the end of next week for him to get them all up.
Saali Marks is the highlight so far, but watch out for The Holy Loner and The Dead Zephyrs coming soon. They both played great sets.
Wairarapa • Since May 2015 • 35 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Cool. Thanks for posting here.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
81stcolumn,
Email Web Twitter
Speaking of banging, fave for me and the wee man this week.
Nawthshaw • Since Nov 2006 • 781 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
niceness
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19228 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Sure is - check her grasp on the message and the music in that 'battle'. Signed music is basically poetry. The Bohemian Rhapsody clip shows that well.
I've been amazed working with interpreters in policy areas where they are sometimes having to work together to invent signs for new concepts. Incredible skills and uniformly good people.
Similarly the Deaf people they are interpreting for have showed me another unexpected way to understand the world, for which I am forever grateful. And really practical tips like round tables so everyone can see each other's faces, and well-lit meeting rooms for the same reason (and flashing light fire alarms).
One of the activists who has done much in NZ is Victoria Manning, star of this short film from the annual NZ Deaf Short Film Festival:
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19228 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Salivating. And even more impressed:
Damn impressive skills for a 19-21 year old.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19228 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
The Chills played a triumphant two-encore show at the King's Arms tonight.
And Martin said from the stage that (a) he's six months off the booze ("I'm going to be one of those annoying alcoholics who keeps you updated"), and (b) he's had his results back after his anti-viral treatment (Harvoni) and he's Hep C free for the first time in 20 years.
He's happy, healthy and playing playing really well. Hurrah.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
The Chills pulled out a forgotten gem last night.
'Lost in Space' was written in 1981 and later became the theme song of the "rock opera" The Chills in Space, performed at the Windsor Castle in 1985. It was pretty fab at the King's Arms in 2017.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
linger,
Also included on the live album Somewhere Beautiful.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1578 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
as Stuff reported today withs some florid prose and nasty trolls - some of the nastier comments have been removed now...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7231 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
You do sometimes have to wonder what is wrong with people.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report