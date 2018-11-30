Friday Music: Slow Burns

Before she finally got to make her solo record this year, Sandy Mill sang on a lot of other people's records. And two of those people, Dick Johnson and Steve Hewitt, formerly of Placebo (and now of Love Amongst Ruin), have returned the favour with remixes of my favourite song from A Piece of Me, 'Charade'.
What was a big Dusty-In-Memphis ballad has been reworked by Dick as a lush, moody, slow-motion groove. It's gorgeous and someone should make a dreamy video with it.
Meanwhile, Steve Hewitt pitches down Sandy's vocal and adds a big, burning (and somehow very British) synth line.
I really like both of these. You can listen to them on your streaming service or buy high-quality files for a couple of bucks at Sandy's Bandcamp.
And I would also like you to know that Sandy will be joining us with her DJ hands on at Cupid bar (in the old Ambassador theatre) in Point Chev tonight. It's the bar's Christmas party, the music kicks off at 7pm and the other selectors are Apera and Dusty Crates from 95bFM's Swap Meet show and me. Sandy's swinging by en route to her late set at Dr Rudi's, so be there at 9.30 if you want to catch an an hour of her styles.
–––
If you'll permit me one more rave about last week's Avantdale Bowling Club show at the Mercury, I want to talk about how it began. There was a video, set to 'Old Dogs' from the Avantdale album, and it was about this character who played basketball and talked about life. It looked beautiful, it was gently funny and it was a lovely way into the show, but I didn't write about it because I wasn't sure what it actually was.
Turns out the character was a guy called DownTown Langi Brown and he has lived in Kingsland since he arrived from Samoa in 1963. The short video is the work of Jake Munro, Tim Dee, Petra Leary and Tom Scott. They say "A big praise hands to NZ On Air for believing in the idea," and I agree. There's no sense of box-ticking or trying too hard to make a point here: it's just a visit with one of the many thousands of New Zealanders who came here from the Pacific to make their lives. It's really, really nice, basically.
–––
A couple more things from what currently seems to be a healthy, sophisticated and diverse local hip hop scene.
Avondale boy (you can tell from the accent) Melodownz has released his "double EP" Melo & Blues. You can hear a live session (with a band featuring Troy Kingi and Julien Dyne) an an interview with Alex Behan here in the Music 101 Pocket Edition.
Here's the single 'Peace Sign, Gang Signs'. He talks about the conflict at the heart of the song here.
From the same show on Saturday, an intriguing interview with Arab-Aotearoa rapper Meer, who talks, among other things, about squaring off making hip hop with her conservative mum. You can find her recent EP, Post Winter, here on Bandcamp.
–––
Audioculture has a great Glen Moffatt article on "New Zealand's Shirley Bassey" and a true pioneer, Eliza Keil. You'll want to read it, but it's worth a click for the pictures alone.
Also, John Pain has the story of pop freaks Shaft.
–––
And finally, I somehow missed this when I wrote about Ladi6 recently: her new single, 'Diagonals'. Cool video!
Have a good weekend, everybody.
Rob S,
I so want a copy of Downhill Racer by Shaft.
One of NZ's pop gems on a par with Elefunk in my Soup, Beings Rest Finally, along with the Hulamen et al.
Slightly offbeat music.
What do I do?
I'm old school and like hard copies.
Grant McDougall,
Sandra Mill was the year behind me at Lytton High in Gisborne in the early - mid '80s. I had no idea until a year or so ago a) what had ever happened to her, and, b) that she was such a talented singer.
Shaun Scott,
Rae and I went to the gig at the Cook last night. I managed half a game of football before dashing home for a shower and off we went. A wasted effort – I sweated more at the gig, and my phone told me today I more than doubled my steps for the day at the gig. ( interestingly – to me at least – I was grooving to Dimmer- 2500steps -and clearly rocking to the Fits - 4500 steps ).
But hell – what a show. I’ve seen Mr S P Carter lots of times, firstly as a 15 yr old seeing Double Happys (still with Herbie Fuckface the drum machine at some underage venue in Dunedin – perhaps where Otago Acces Radio is now?) I saw him – disturbingly – at the Dunedin town hall as part of Weeds, fisherman’s rib jerseys and underpants as their attire; then SJFs at the union hall as he mocked the lighters in the air anthemic response of drunk first years at some orientation gig; various other gigs, including with Don McGlashan at the late lamented Fortune theatre; a brilliant solo gig for his amazing “Offsider” album (realeased on my birthday in 2016!); and even doing the live music for “an Iliad” with Michael Hurst last year at the Fortune.
Upon reading all that – it frighteningly looks stalkerish!
But anyway . . . One of the things I do love about Shayne Carter is that he never sits still. So a gig focused on “retrospection” is always a risk – for punter and performer alike.
But this was no nostalgia gig – even if it make many of us think again of friends gained and lost over the years.
Watching Shayne Carter stretch every physical and emotional sinew, through every lyric, every chord (mostly “E”), kept every song so completely in the moment . . . Well, it is moments of collectively shared genius, joy and connection that make us human.
It was fucking brilliant
Ian Dalziel,
Speaking of 'Needles and Plastic'...
...this is a great wee clip of how to use an electron scanning microscope to show the stylus in the groove!
