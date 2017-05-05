Friday Music: Things to know

It's been a hell of a week, so a short post this time.Things you might wish to know ...

Fazerdaze's dreamy, buzzy new album Morningside is out today, delivering more of what we heard in the taster, 'Lucky Girl'.

It's like this:

And you can buy it digitally for only $12 here on Bandcamp.

Also fresh on Bandcamp: Lord Echo's album Harmonies. It's a dizzingly eclectic collection of grooves, from the afrobeat of 'Makossa No 3' (featured here a while ago) to this out-and-out disco tune with Mara TK:

The first new LCD Soundsystem recordings since they (ahem) broke up in 2011:

Under the Radar has James Murphy's Facebook Q&A, in which he explains, among other things, that the album won't be out till the vinyl's ready. Even the stars have to wait for pressing ...

–––

This is nice: Gareth Shute and friends have created a map of all Auckland music venues ever. It's not complete, correct or definitive yet (I'll have a little dabble suggesting things over the weekend) but it's a really good inititiave.

Red Bull Music Academy has the story of the first drum machine: the Rhythmicon.

And on Audioculture, Rossing Cunningham an extremely rare video interview with Peter Jefferies. Here he is talking about returning to New Zealand:

The other parts and the full interview are here on Audioculture along with Ross's notes.

And because there's nothing more joyously music-nerdy than geeking out over label art, Audioculture also has Simon Grigg's essay on the labels of the Zodiac family.

–––

Tunes!

Just one this week: Lego Edits lets go on on some Weather Report ...

You can buy that for a couple of bucks here on Bandcamp.

–––

