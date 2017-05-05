Friday Music: Things to know

It's been a hell of a week, so a short post this time.Things you might wish to know ...
Fazerdaze's dreamy, buzzy new album Morningside is out today, delivering more of what we heard in the taster, 'Lucky Girl'.
It's like this:
And you can buy it digitally for only $12 here on Bandcamp.
Also fresh on Bandcamp: Lord Echo's album Harmonies. It's a dizzingly eclectic collection of grooves, from the afrobeat of 'Makossa No 3' (featured here a while ago) to this out-and-out disco tune with Mara TK:
The first new LCD Soundsystem recordings since they (ahem) broke up in 2011:
Under the Radar has James Murphy's Facebook Q&A, in which he explains, among other things, that the album won't be out till the vinyl's ready. Even the stars have to wait for pressing ...
This is nice: Gareth Shute and friends have created a map of all Auckland music venues ever. It's not complete, correct or definitive yet (I'll have a little dabble suggesting things over the weekend) but it's a really good inititiave.
Red Bull Music Academy has the story of the first drum machine: the Rhythmicon.
And on Audioculture, Rossing Cunningham an extremely rare video interview with Peter Jefferies. Here he is talking about returning to New Zealand:
The other parts and the full interview are here on Audioculture along with Ross's notes.
And because there's nothing more joyously music-nerdy than geeking out over label art, Audioculture also has Simon Grigg's essay on the labels of the Zodiac family.
Tunes!
Just one this week: Lego Edits lets go on on some Weather Report ...
You can buy that for a couple of bucks here on Bandcamp.
The only musical argument this week was if Alison Krauss' version of dreaming is better than this one.
Ian Dalziel,
Label art: from 1927...
Oh my. That's pretty awesome.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
https://www.discogs.com/Ana-Hato-Pokare-Kare/release/8651638
and with the 'original' Deane Waretini
https://www.discogs.com/Ana-Hato-Deane-Waretini-Pokarekare/release/4887925
Not to be confused with his son - born Adrian who released The Bridge as Deane/Dean Waretini.
The first song sung in te reo to top the NZ singles chart.
Alan Perrott, in reply to
but with the Bridge, what is it about Il Silenzio? Prince Tui Teka did a version as well.
maybe the Nats will have a crack at later in the year?
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
as well as Mulholland Drive…
…there’s a club in Paris too!
Here are some of David Lynch's pix of it.
Ian Dalziel,
Heavy Folk lore…
This story is hiding away on Stuff at the moment (ta Blair for pointing me to it)
http://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/89455371/the-bats-heavy-folk-heroes
I had to write in and get them to spell Paul’s last name correctly – how hard can it be with the album or internet at hand to get the basics right?
Not sure about the laboured baby-poo intro, and I never knew that Robert Scott had paws (an animal’s foot having claws and pads) – but otherwise an interesting talk with Bob.
The article omits to mention they have a gig in Switzerland as well (in Sion, not many NZ bands play there, I'd imagine).
Looks like a great European tour – I’m particularly impressed with their Paris gig venue – Petit Bain which is on a barge moored on the Seine – next to the Piscine Josephine Baker (a swimming pool also on a barge!) and adjacent to the Arthur Rimbaud Walkway (very Verlaines!) and just one barge from the Simone de Beauvoir walking bridge – aah Paris!
