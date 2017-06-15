Grenfell: a signal moment

When I left London in 1991, it was with mixed feelings. Five years there on my own cognisance had been good for me. I'd grown, and had some of the best nights and days of my life. But we had a new baby and it felt like the Frontline in Brixton wasn't the place to have that adventure. Moreover, in the back of my mind was the feeling that Britain was coming apart at the seams.
One night in 1987, 31 people had died in a terrible fire underground at King's Cross Station. Senior transport chiefs resigned after an inquiry and Oppostion MPs accused the Conservative government of sacrificing the safety of travellers by cutting budgets. Only two days before the fire, Margaret Thatcher had delivered a speech – apparently aimed at US lawmakers considering their own budgets – about the importance of "prudent finance and living within your means".
The following year, a signal failure subsequent to a wiring upgrade caused a crowded passenger train to plough into the back of another at Clapham Junction, killing 35 people. An inquiry found that the electrician responsible was on his 13th consecutive seven-day work week and that his work had never been inspected. British Rail was fined £250,000.
The Hillsborough Stadium disaster was the year after. Police fed false stories defaming the football fans to compliant media: most notably The Sun. It was only last year that a second coroner's inquest finally found that the crush had been caused by gross negligence on the part of the police and that supporters were not to blame at all. Ninety six people had died.
There were others, including the Marchionesse disaster in 1989, which took the lives of 51 people at a party on a riverboat on the Thames (some Marchioness families, unusually, won civil compensation, a success which was almost entirely a matter of social class). An inquiry recommended that the government improve river safety. And, in 1987, the Zeebrugge ferry disaster, when 193 people (many of them working-class readers of The Sun, who had taken up a promotion by the paper) died after the British-registered Herald of Free Enterprise ferry capsized. A charge of corporate manslaughter was thrown out of court, but 11 years later Tony Blair's new government made good on a pledge to introduce a corporate whistleblower law that Labour MPs had long campaigned for under the Conservatives.
I thought of all this yesterday, watching the achingly awful unfolding of the fire disaster at Grenfell Tower in Kensington. More even than the tragedies I've listed above, this one seemed enmeshed with the politics of its day. Grenfell was one of around 10,000 properties managed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, which was established in 1996 under the then-Conservative government's "Right to Manage" regulations and subsequently took over the council's entire housing stock.
I lived, squatting, in several council flats and I wouldn't want to claim they were lovely places. But it appears already that the prettification of Grenfell is behind the disaster. It quickly emerged that a residents' organisation called the Grenfell Action Group had repeatedly warned of the fire risk in the building. As far back as 2013 the group was writing of "an ongoing culture of negligence at the TMO" with respect to fire risks.
Ironically, it appears that it may have been a much-trumpeted refurbishment that helped make the Grenfell fire so deadly. The building's exterior was given a cladding similar to that which caught fire on Lakanal House in Camberwell in 2009. The expert who represented Lakanal families has said this to The Guardian:
“A disaster waiting to happen,” is how the architect and fire expert Sam Webb describes hundreds of tower blocks across the UK, after the fire at Grenfell Tower in Kensington that has left at least six people dead. “We are still wrapping postwar high-rise buildings in highly flammable materials and leaving them without sprinkler systems installed, then being surprised when they burn down.”
The technical director of the Fire Protection Association added this:
“We really are forgetting the lessons of the past,” he adds. “I think the inexcusable element here is that with cladding or insulation there are choices. There will be a perfectly good non-combustible choice that can be made, but somebody is not making those calls. It’s a tragedy that long-awaited changes to regulations usually only happen after significant loss of life.”
While the residents were trying in vain to get their council interested, the FPA was begging the government for changes to building regulations to address the issue. But ministers and officials – including Theresa May's new chief of staff – "sat on" a report warning of the fire danger in blocks like Grenfell for years. A former Housing minister declared that sprinkler systems were a matter for the "fire industry", not government, and noted the Conservative government's pledge to eliminate two regulations for every one it introduced.
As Labour leader last year, Jeremy Corbyn pushed for an amendment to the government's new housing bill to require private landlords to make their homes safe and “fit for human habitation”. Seventy two of the MPs who voted down the amendment were themselves private landlords. Perhaps the amendment wouldn't have helped in the case, but its fate seems hugely symbolic.
I watched a number of video interviews with residents yesterday and they seemed such good, decent people. There is a solid Morrocan community in the neighbourhood and it appears that the fact that it was Ramadan and many Muslims were still awake breaking their fast saved many lives, as they ran door-to-door waking neighbours, even as the corridors filled with smoke.
One resident told the BBC that the community had been strengthened as it came together to oppose council "regeneration" plans which would essentially mean the demolition of the whole area. Had the authorities, as he implied and other residents said out loud to camera crews, been craving just such a tragedy to better advance their plans? I cant believe that, but you can't blame them for thinking so.
You're going to need to hear this. Another shocking story of neglect. #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/lNRLzJiyoV— EL4C (@EL4JC) June 14, 2017
He also noted the "euphoria" in the neighbourhood at the startling election of a Labour MP in Kensington last week: "We felt we were having our voice heard, at last."
I was stopped cold by another tweet observing that the residents least likely to have escaped the fire were those with disabilities. The same people whose lives have been most ravaged by "austerity" policies.
There's an inevitable politics, too, in the fact that the services that converged on Grenfell as anyone who could was fleeing are the same services that have had their budgets slashed. Not only the fire services, but nurses like this woman:
A nurse who lives near #GrenfellTower ran to help the injured; she says even firefighters in protective gear needed treatment after emerging pic.twitter.com/C3rzTTpg9E— CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2017
I shared that video on Twitter last night and woke up today to find that the nurse, Simone Williams, had replied: "I'm just a nurse guys nothing special my heart is to serve my community no matter what it takes x"
Kensington wasn't my manor when I lived in London, but I still love the city. Part of who I am still lies there. I'd have voted Labour had I still been living there last week, even though I haven't been entirely on board with elements of the Corbyn project. That doesn't seem to matter now, and the people whining this morning about Corbyn "politicising" the tragedy should just shut up. It is fucking political.
This feels like a signal moment in the history of a country. I realise the Queen's not going to go over to Downing Street and relieve Theresa May of the keys to the nation. But Britain can not and must not go on like this.
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Sorry folks, those two Twitter videos don't seem to be embedding in Safari. Works fine in Chrome.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21915 posts Report
John Farrell,
Web
This disaster seems to have stirred up the worst in some people - some of the posts on threads about this on Trademe have been vile.
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 410 posts Report
BenWilson,
Email Twitter
I think a fire like this is a particularly poignant disaster because it can not really be blamed on anything other than pure human incompetence and greed.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10377 posts Report
Hebe,
Well put Russell. I'm in a deep sadness for all of those people and the terrible tragedy. That general area was my manor for the years I lived in London, and good friends still live in council houses around there.
The Fire Service cuts under Prime Minister May's reign at the Home Office were deep and savage, with much more planned under "austerity".
The London firies had no way of reaching the top of that building from the outside.
Appalling, all of it.
Christchurch • Since May 2011 • 2875 posts Report
BenWilson, in reply to
Email Twitter
This is why you don’t clad a high rise in a flammable material, ever. How are you going to stop it if it it starts? Inside, there’s sprinklers, maybe, and there are walls containing the spread. Outside, it goes up like a bonfire. I could not believe what I was seeing in a country like Britain.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10377 posts Report
Michael Meyers,
I'm feeling pretty angry about this even though it's on the other side of the world. I've been back living in NZ for five years now but spent the previous five years living in Shepherds Bush, not far at all from this fire.
I don't really know what to do with my anger so thought I'd write a comment here.
It feels like a tower block in a modern rich country just shouldn't go up in flames from what was probably a small house fire. You see the Daily Mail and the Sun headlines for years where the talk about "health and safety gone mad". Governments that continually talk about cutting regulation and red-tape.
We forget, until a tragedy like this happens, but this is the reason that regulations and health and safety exist. They were born out of tragedy but then slowly die from neglect.
We hear about "personal responsibility" from certain politicians when they try to cut services. It often feels like the mantra of personal responsibility only cuts one way though. Anyone responsible for this might receive a stern talking to after years of inquiry. The victims are dead or homeless. Senseless tragedy.
Even Theresa May was diminishing any sort of responsibility here with what I thought was a very wishy-washy statement about maybe investigating something in a while and maybe learning something from it.
It's obviously early in the process so unclear what caused the fire and what caused it to spread so quickly, but it is apparent that something has gone badly wrong, either by accident or by negligence. The company responsible for the refit of the building has come out pretty quickly to say that they were totally following the regulations.
Wellington • Since May 2014 • 51 posts Report
Zach Bagnall,
This does feel momentous. I recall arguing with a private landlord (who owned hundreds of London properties) when my flatmates reported smelling gas fumes from the boiler but the landlord's dodgy handyman who checked it out said he couldn't smell anything. A month later we were given notice to vacate. A management company working on thousands of properties on behalf of a public council is on a whole other level.
Colorado • Since Nov 2006 • 106 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
The early indication (leaving aside how it spread so rapidly) is that the fire began when a fridge "exploded" on the fourth floor. The Lakanal fire was eventually determined to have been started when a faulty TV caught fire.
But the Grenfell Action Group published this in 2013:
The group complained that the council identified arcing in a mains supply cable as the cause of the surges – which went on for two weeks! – but made no attempt to find out why the arcing had happened.
The same post also notes that the company that installed new wiring was also the company that got the contract to do safety assurance on the wiring.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21915 posts Report
Glenn Pearce,
Web
Some lessons for Auckland Council here with the Unitary Plan and the push to rapidly increase construction of dwellings in Auckland.
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 485 posts Report
Ray Gilbert,
This is indeed a tragedy of epic proportions that will continue to grow in the coming days and weeks. Hopefully it will be a watershed for these sorts of properties to ensure that it never occurs again. The only thing remotely good that can come out of these sorts of events is dramatic change to prevent similar happenings. Like the removal of barriers etc. from football fields after Hillsborough and the continuing building earthquake strengthening after Christchurch. It's a shame it takes a real tragedy to bring these matters to a point where time and money is spent on them.
Since Nov 2006 • 92 posts Report
Glenn Pearce,
Web
This is interesting too, if I'm interpreting this correctly the tenants themselves are effectively responsible for the management and capital works on 10,000 properties
http://www.kctmo.org.uk/main/8/about-us
Seems like a big job/responsibility for unpaid Board members
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 485 posts Report
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
The report about disabled people living there mentioned they lived on the upper floors. Why? Lifts are dodgy at the best of times and evacuation in emergencies particularly fraught as specific skills and technology such as Evac Chairs and people trained to use them, are required. Even in many NZ high rise buildings, disabled people would struggle to get out of upper floors in fires or earthquakes.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3063 posts Report
KathrynB,
Thank you for writing this, Russell. It encapsulates everything that I have been feeling about this terrible (and avoidable) tragedy.
Auckland • Since Nov 2014 • 9 posts Report
Chrys Berryman,
Web
.....once again the poor and vunerable suffer because a wealthy first world country's elite thinks its ok to house them in substandard accomodation.....safe housing is a right not a privilege
Pt Chevalier • Since Sep 2014 • 16 posts Report
Craig Ranapia,
Web Twitter
No, they can't -- and even if the Queen kicked off a constitutional crisis in a fit of justifiable rage, it wouldn't answer how ministerial responsibility for housing standards got split three ways (which is a recipe for disaster) and why none of them seem to have been talking to each other. Nor would I want to be anyone in the Kensington & Chelsea Council or Greater London Authority who literally has their names on the sign-off for the multi-million-pound renovations of Grenfell Tower.
Yes, Russell, you're right that this is political. But if I was a public housing tenant in the UK today - no matter who control my local council - I'd be praying everyone wakes the fuck up and starts paying attention to the politically unsexy, never makes the papers stuff about consents processing and regulatory management that tends to get buried at the bottom of sub-committee agendas.
Lives really can literally depend on them.
Uh, OK. I know Theresa May doesn't have many friends around here, but IDK what anyone could have said to make anyone happy. Corbyn, May and Sadiq Kahn all seem to be getting it in the neck for somehow "politicizing a tragedy" while not being political enough. I know we're on a 24 hour news cycle blah blah fucking blah, but it is really that hard to literally let the ashes cool and the dead be counted?
North Shore, Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 12328 posts Report
Susan Archer,
Great post Russell, and of course it's a political issue. It reminds me of Pike River where red flags were repeatedly raised, and repeatedly ignored or down-played by everyone with the power to fix the problems and avoid disaster.
I'm so tired of words like "strategy", "consultation", "implementation" and "governance" which seem not to carry any meaning anymore - we just need political leaders at every level who care deeply about all the people they serve and then act on the basis of that motivation.
Even as I write that it seems idealistic, but really, it only becomes so if we stop expecting and demanding it!
Auckland • Since Oct 2007 • 9 posts Report
Craig Ranapia, in reply to
Web Twitter
If you dig a little deeper into the website, the KCTMO is run by a fifteen member board, four of whom are appointed by the Kensington and Chelsea Council, and three "independent members" who are required by law to have relevant experience and skills. They're also responsible for a three member executive team, and I guess if they aen't up to the job they're paid to do, we're going to find out in heart-breaking detail soon enough.
I don't have a copy of the Management Agreement between the Council and TMO sitting in front of me, but I really hope the resident board members don't end up getting thrown to the wolves. You don't have to be paid to be more than competent at often huge jobs, as the many many organisations dependent on volunteers right here can attest.
North Shore, Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 12328 posts Report
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
Well, yes. And those professionals are probably taking lower pay to work in social housing rather than sorting out the asses milk reticulation for the oligarchs house down the road.
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5473 posts Report
Glenn Pearce,
Web
Agreed, but the Resident Board members hold a majority of 8 seats.
To me it just seems extraordinary to hold responsibilty for the maintenance of 10,000 properties in an unpaid volunteer position.
But it appears to be a structure the Tenants/Residents wanted back in 1996 and fought to put in place
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 485 posts Report
Max Robitzsch, in reply to
Why does this have anything to do with Unitary Plan? The only tenous connection you could make is that the Unitary Plan wants to see more people living more closely together.
That isn’t unsafe.
It’s cutting safety standards which is. The UP does nothing of the thing.
Auckland • Since Sep 2016 • 10 posts Report
LanceWiggs, in reply to
Web Twitter
The blogger complained in one of their posts that proxy voting meant the residents had no real control of those board positions.
NZ • Since Nov 2010 • 4 posts Report
Glenn Pearce,
Web
The Unitary Plan will increase the number of multi level buildings as well as reducing the separation between dwellings that in itself increases risk.
As long as building standards are sufficient and applied correctly there should be no problem?
By all accounts the Grenfell cladding met "standards"
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 485 posts Report
Chris Bell,
Web Twitter
Thanks, Russell, as always. Another London fire disaster hardly anyone knows about (although it does have its own Wikipedia entry), the Denmark Place fire of 1980: Denmark Place arson: Why people are still searching for answers 35 years on from one of the biggest mass murders in our history
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 49 posts Report
Glenn Pearce,
Web
Ah, the illusion of Democracy
Have you got a link to that?
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 485 posts Report
jb, in reply to
Web Twitter
"Health and safety gone mad in the UK"
Between 1992 and 2016, workplace fatalities dropped from 1.5 to 0.46 per 100,000 workers. Over 2/3 of UK H&S regulations were adopted from EU law.
a.small.town.in.germany • Since Jan 2007 • 85 posts Report