OrconIRL: The runsheet and live stream

Kia ora koutou! Today is the final Orcon IRL event for the year and we'll be looking at 2017 – and forward at what's to come – from 4pm at Golden Dawn.

RSVPs are all full up, but drop me a line via the email link below and I'll see if we can squeeze you in. If you can't be there, do watch us on the live stream. The focus this time is on short, snappy interviews, so as to include as many voices as possible. And don't forget the perfrmance from Julia Deans at 6pm!

Here's the stream:

4.30: WELCOME From RUSSELL BROWN and JOGAI BHATT, then MATTHEW DENTITH and TZE MING MOK on the year in Europe.

4.45: TINA PLUNKETT joins us to talk local issues.

4.55: BREAK

5.05: CHRIS FOWLIE on the year in cannabis and prospects for reform.

5.15: HARKANWAL SINGH on data, journalism and diversity.

5.25: BREAK

5.35: CHRIS BISHOP MP on winning Hutt South and facing up to life in Opposition.

5.45: WALLACE CHAPMAN reflects on Back Benches, life on Sunday mornings and living in Waterview.

6.00: JULIA DEANS plays songs from her forthcoming album.

6.20: Everybody's back for the PANEL, until we close at 7pm.